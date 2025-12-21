AuricSkeeter - Professional Breakout EA

Fully automated Expert Advisor that identifies and trades breakout opportunities using custom indicator. No external indicators required - everything is built-in for maximum performance and reliability.

KEY FEATURES

Smart Breakout Detection - Automatically identifies significant highs and lows, placing pending orders at optimal levels

- Automatically identifies significant highs and lows, placing pending orders at optimal levels Built-in News Filter - Protects your trades during high-impact economic events using the MQL5 Economic Calendar

- Protects your trades during high-impact economic events using the MQL5 Economic Calendar Advanced Risk Management - BreakEven, Trailing Stop

- BreakEven, Trailing Stop Fully Customizable - Adjust all parameters to match your trading style and risk tolerance

- Adjust all parameters to match your trading style and risk tolerance Set & Forget - Once configured, runs completely hands-free 24/5

PROTECTION FEATURES

Automatic spread filter prevents trading in unfavorable conditions

News filter pauses trading before/after major announcements

BreakEven locks in profits automatically

RECOMMENDATIONS