AuricSkeeter

AuricSkeeter - Professional Breakout EA

Fully automated Expert Advisor that identifies and trades breakout opportunities using custom  indicator. No external indicators required - everything is built-in for maximum performance and reliability.

KEY FEATURES

  • Smart Breakout Detection - Automatically identifies significant highs and lows, placing pending orders at optimal levels
  • Built-in News Filter - Protects your trades during high-impact economic events using the MQL5 Economic Calendar
  • Advanced Risk Management - BreakEven, Trailing Stop
  • Fully Customizable - Adjust all parameters to match your trading style and risk tolerance
  • Set & Forget - Once configured, runs completely hands-free 24/5

PROTECTION FEATURES

  • Automatic spread filter prevents trading in unfavorable conditions
  • News filter pauses trading before/after major announcements
  • BreakEven locks in profits automatically

RECOMMENDATIONS

  • Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframes: M30
  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended $200+)
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher
