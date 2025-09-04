Ea Fibo Grid Hedge
- Experts
- Diogo Antonio De Jesus
- Version: 1.4
- Activations: 10
EA Fibo Grid Hedge – Automatic Grid Trading Bot with Dynamic Intelligence
A professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 developed using a grid trading logic, combining risk control, adaptive intelligence, and automatic profit management.
Proven High Performance
With over 1800 simulated trades and a Profit Factor of 2.45, EA_Fibo stands out for its strong market adaptability and robust defense strategy. Its automatic recovery system ensures uninterrupted operation even after MetaTrader restarts.
Optimized for Multiple Market Conditions
EA_Fibo dynamically adjusts grid spacing based on technical indicators, maintaining stable trading logic even during periods of high volatility.
Configurable Parameters (Inputs)
-
LotSize: Sets the default order volume
-
MaxOrders: Limits the number of simultaneous open positions
-
ProfitTargetBase / ProfitTargetBoost: Sets the profit target per cycle depending on the number of open orders
-
StartWithBuy: Defines whether the EA starts buying or selling
-
MaxDrawdownPercent: Limits losses based on the initial account balance
-
ATR_Multiplier: Adjusts grid spacing based on ATR (volatility)
-
RSI_Period: Auxiliary indicator for signal filtering
-
Timeframe: Select the timeframe in which the EA operates (e.g., H1)
-
StartHour / EndHour: Defines the trading window by hour of the day
Technical Highlights
-
Automatic recovery after MT5 restarts (never loses grid control)
-
Smart grid spacing based on price distance from EMA
-
Dynamic profit target with automatic full-cycle closure
-
Intelligent defense system limits new entries under high-risk conditions
-
Only buys above the 200-period EMA
-
Automatically pauses during interest rate news weeks (BOJ, BOE, FED)
-
Best result GBPJPY
-
Excellent robot for micro-lot accounts
-
Recommended balance: ($200, lot 0.01) – ($600, lot 0.01) – ($1000, lot 0.02)
See the EA in action:
https://youtu.be/HI1sfwoaKx0
Ideal for traders seeking automation with control, defensive logic, and a proven strategy.