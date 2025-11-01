Nexus Commodity
Signal (2.5% Balance Risk)
This EA is part of Nexus Portfolio a combination of the best long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. This EA trades XAGUSD (Silver) and XTIUSD (Crude Oil). It is a great compliment for further diversification along side other EAs.
Important: To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\Indicators folder.
Make sure supported trading pairs are in Market Watch
Load data for all timeframes for the supported pairs ( Ctrl+U --> Symbols --> Bars --> Request data from M1 to Daily)
Select the risk, attach the EA on one XAGUUSD M5 chart
Set ValidationOnly to False before trading or backtesting
Best is to use IC Markets platform to test from 2017. You'll get the same backtest result as mine.
Features:
- No martingale, grid or DCA. Never hold on losing trades.
- Backtested and optimized from 2017-2024
- Symbol mapping function for different brokers
- Different modes of money management with customizable risk level for each index
- Parameters are already calibrated and optimized internally. Setup is very simple with one chart setup
- Stable performance with high recovery factor (14.29 ) and Profit factor (1.76) in backtesting.
Setup:
- Attach the EA on ONE XAGUSD M5 chart
- Recommend good spreads ECN brokers. Standard brokers with New York close time (GMT+2 GMT+3).
- Minimum capital recommended: $1000