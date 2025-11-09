Magic Gold Scalper EA is a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for XAUUSD (Gold).

It fuses multiple professional trading techniques — technical indicators, price action, candle & chart patterns, divergence, and multi-timeframe confirmation — into a single intelligent and configurable decision engine.

Designed for serious traders, Magic Gold Scalper EAi adapts dynamically to market volatility using ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit, while offering optional recovery/martingale scaling, session filters, and risk-based or fixed-lot sizing.

It’s built for robust backtesting and live ECN/RAW execution.

🔹 Key Features

Recommended brokers: Just Markets, IC MARKETS and IC TRADING or a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type

IC MARKETS and IC TRADING 2 decimal price quota for GOLD. Quantum Queen is not compatible with brokers which offer a 3 decimal price quota for GOLD

Primary Instrument: XAUUSD

Multi-Strategy Confirmation Engine: weighted signals from indicators, price action, candle patterns, divergences, and trend filters

ATR-Based Dynamic Exits: adaptive Stop Loss & Take Profit that follow volatility

Flexible Lot Sizing: choose between fixed-lot or risk-percent per trade

Optional Recovery/Martingale Mode: customizable multiplier, max levels & lot caps

Session Filters: trade only during London, New York, Tokyo, or Sydney sessions

Advanced Trade Controls: max trades per candle, delay between entries, position caps

Safety Validation: SL/TP minimum distance checks, margin verification, auto lot adjustment

Debug Mode: for optimization, testing, and transparent strategy analysis

⚙️ Key Inputs

Symbol_Name – Trading symbol (default: XAUUSD)

Risk_Percent – % of balance per trade (dynamic risk sizing)

Fixed_Lot_Size – Fixed lot size (set 0 to use Risk%)

Enable_Martingale – Enables recovery/martingale scaling

ATR_Period , ATR_StopLoss_Multiplier , ATR_TakeProfit_Multiplier – ATR dynamic SL/TP settings

Trade_London_Session , Trade_NewYork_Session , etc. – Session windows

Max_Positions , Max_Position_Volume – Position management limits

G_Debug – Enable print logs for testing

💡 Recommended Settings