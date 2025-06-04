Introducing Maxi Daxi, a meticulously crafted Expert Advisor designed for consistent, long-term success in the Germany Index (DAX) market.

Maxi Daxi will NOT BLOW your account. No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging, No AI/ML, No Quantum gimmicks.

We made it to be steady and not risky.

DO NOT WORRY! WE ARE NOT GOING TO INCREASE THE PRICE!

Instead, we will stop selling this once we reach to the 30 sales.

After purchasing, DM me for LIVE SIGNAL (myfxbook). LIVE TRADES match 100% with myfxbook.

Initial price of this EA is 129 USD. The final price of this EA is 129 USD (yes, you read that right!).

We will only charge which makes sense instead of creating hype. Because, we earn enough from our forex trading gains and this EA is one of the part. So don't worry, we are not here to get millionaire by just selling our EA. We do not have a large number of team members who can provide instant support so, please be patient while we respond you.

We DON'T believe in perfect straight line backtests and so should you!

Also, we are not someone who are afraid of negative reviews as we literally don't care! :)

Unlike a common trend on MQL5 marketplace, we are not someone who can promise you a positive return regardless of market volatility. Before you jump into forex trading, you need to know that you are going to lose money (and earn too but, with self-discipline, knowledge and patience). No over-optimization, no AI/ML gimmicks.

A reliable strategy I am trading on for 5 years with average of 2% gain monthly. I am not greatly experienced author here at MQL and so, I will be learning all the curves with my genuine buyers. Your suggestions are always considered and will be implemented towards the development of this EA.

We have developed this EA to make sure it has a very low DD in volatile market and impressive return in stable market.

We don't want you to simply rely on this EA. This can be the perfect EA in your portfolio of multiple robots to have stable return. We have prioritized capital preservation over aggressive gains. This is where we want you to be on safer side and does not pay a hefty amount on EAs that performs below average or even blow your account.

Basic Information on the EA:

Index Pair: GER30 or DE40 (or whatever the name with your broker)

Broker types: ECN, Standard

Start lot: 0.01 or 0.1

Timeframe: M30 (you can try different strategies and timeframes through backtesting). I am trading on M30.

News Filter: Yes

Prop Firm Ready: Yes

Manual DD control: Yes

Manual SL and TP control: Yes

Backtest this EA with your broker you are intending to run before buying.





LOAD/BACKTEST the EA:

Add the URL (Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Allow WebRequest for listed URL): https : // forexsb. com (remove spaces) (not required in Backtesting)

Lot: 0.1 (or according to your risk appetite)

SL/TP Configuration: Default configuration is for 1-digit broker. If your broker have 2-digit, add '0' in the SL and TP values.

Magic Number: default (you can change if you wish)

News Filter: High News Filter (not required in backtesting)

Maximum Equity Drawdown Percentage: (according to your risk appetite)

Maximum Daily Drawdown: (prop firm risk appetite)

NOTE:

Apart from above parameters, please do not touch other parameters in the EA settings to get optimal performance. However, you can play with them in the backtesting to create your own set.

Trading stocks has risks. Even though Maxi Daxi is safe, you could still lose money. Always be careful and understand the risks before you start trading.



