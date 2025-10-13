Sun Bin SCF

Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction. 
It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together. 
When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules.

Main Features:
- Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction.
- Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity markets.
- ATR-based stop loss and take profit with optional trailing stop and breakeven.
- Daily trade and loss limits to control risk exposure.
- Automatic cooldown between trades to prevent overtrading.

The EA can be applied to 1min timeframe. 

This tool is intended for algorithmic trade management and does not guarantee trading profits.
Plus de l'auteur
Liquidity Sweep Detector
Peat Winch
Indicateurs
Liquidity Sweep Detector – Detailed Description and Installation Guide Overview Liquidity Sweep Detector is a powerful and versatile technical indicator designed to help traders identify stop hunts and liquidity grabs across any financial instrument and timeframe. Stop hunts occur when price temporarily breaches key swing highs or lows, triggering stop-loss orders from retail traders, before reversing direction. By visually highlighting these events, this indicator allows traders to better unde
Atrion Skyline Trading EA
Peat Winch
Experts
Atrion Skyline Trading EA Overview An automated trading system (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5. It combines a moving average (MA) based entry condition with a trailing stop mechanism derived from the Average True Range (ATR). The EA is intended as an example of how a moving average signal can be combined with a volatility-based stop management method. Operation Logic Entry Signal (Moving Average): A configurable Moving Average is used as the entry condition. Buy and Sell decisions are based on
Quantified Trendline Strength
Peat Winch
Indicateurs
Quantified Trendline Strength (QTS) Overview Quantified Trendline Strength is a technical analysis tool that automatically detects and evaluates trendlines based on price swing structures. It provides a visual and quantitative way to understand how significant each trendline may be, allowing traders to make more structured observations of market behavior. Indicator Type Category: Trend / Level Detection Display: Chart window (overlay indicator) Purpose: Identify and evaluate trendlines, support
Momentum Confluence Zone
Peat Winch
Indicateurs
Momentum Confluence Zone (MCZ) – MetaTrader 5 Indicator Overview Momentum Confluence Zone is a custom chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It calculates dynamic price zones using a combination of moving average, volatility, and momentum measures. The indicator aims to assist traders in observing areas where price behavior and momentum interact. Operation Logic The indicator uses an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as a reference. Dynamic zones are calculated above and below the EMA using the Avera
Adaptive Market Structure Grid
Peat Winch
Indicateurs
Adaptive Market-Structure Grid (AMSG) Indicator Overview The Adaptive Market-Structure Grid (AMSG) is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to visualize evolving market structure through adaptive grid levels. It detects price swings, constructs dynamic grids, and adjusts to changing volatility conditions. The indicator helps traders observe how market structure shifts between trending and ranging phases. How It Works AMSG continuously evaluates price data to identify swing highs and low
JiaXu AMSG X
Peat Winch
Experts
JiaXu AMSG ( AMSG_ATR ) is an Expert Advisor for automated trading.  It calculates trading signals based on moving averages, swing highs and lows, and the Average True Range (ATR).  The EA uses a grid approach and ATR-based trailing stops to manage open positions. Features include: - Adaptive calculation of market swings. - Dynamic adjustment of stop-loss levels using ATR. - Lot size calculation according to a fixed risk percentage per trade. - Configurable grid levels for trade management. -
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis