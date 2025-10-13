Blue Bird MT5
- Experts
- Ismail Babaoglu
- Version: 15.10
- Mise à jour: 13 octobre 2025
- Activations: 5
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System
BlueBird EA represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a fully autonomous, dynamic grid system capable of capturing both trends and corrections, BlueBird EA is your ultimate trading companion.
Overview
BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD). It intelligently combines a special smoothed MA and ATR-based band calculation to create a live, self-adjusting grid structure. The system follows the trend, captures corrections, and manages exposure using smart rollover and profit-based recovery logic.
BlueBird can operate on any volatile asset, but it is optimized for GOLD on the M30 timeframe. It is intended for experienced traders who understand grid and hedge dynamics.
Core Concept
BlueBird dynamically builds grid bands using ATR × Band Multiplier and a smoothed MA. The bot opens hedge trades, scales into trends, and adapts to volatility in real time. When a maximum position limit is reached, older trades are automatically rolled over using a smart loss-carry system.
Each correction is treated as a recovery opportunity — profits from winning trades are used to close losing ones proportionally, maintaining account growth momentum.
Trading Logic
- Opens two hedge trades (long/short) at the first grid level.
- Follows the trend: closes and reopens trades in the profitable direction.
- Opposite-direction positions increase using the Lot Multiplier for better correction capture.
- On trend reversal, profitable trades offset losing ones using the Profit Closure Ratio.
- When the position limit is reached, Smart Rollover transfers the oldest trade to a new level, applying the Rollover Carry Ratio.
- Optional ATR- or time-based rollover allows aged or distant trades to be adjusted intelligently.
Main Features
- Adaptive dynamic grid (ATR + MA based)
- Smart rollover with proportional loss carry
- Hedge trading mode
- Automatic band width adjustment at high-risk levels
- Fully optimized for XAUUSD (M30)
- Supports manual or automatic rollover activation
- Real-time visual grid and MA rendering (optional)
Input Parameters Overview
⚙️ Trade Settings
- Trade Lot – Starting lot size
- Lot Multiplier – Position growth ratio between grid levels
- Slippage (in points) – Maximum allowed slippage
📊 ATR / MA Settings
- ATR Period – Period used for band width calculation
- Band Multiplier – ATR multiplier defining grid spacing
- MA Period – Period for MAsmoothing
- Applied Price – Price source used for MA and ATR
💰 Position Limits
- Max Position Increment Count – Maximum number of lot increases (exponent of Lot Multiplier)
- Max Position Size – Total hedge position limit
- Min Position Size per Direction – Minimum allowed positions per side
⚠️ Position Risk Controls
- High-Risk Position Threshold – Defines when grid widening logic activates
- Band Multiplier at High-Risk Level – Expands or contracts grid range dynamically
💸 Profit Closure Settings
- Profit Closure Order – Defines close order (Highest First / Lowest First)
- Profit Closure Ratio – Portion of profit used to close losing trades
Note: All percentage-like values (e.g., 1.00) represent full scale (100%), not 100. For example, 0.50 = 50%, 1.00 = 100%.
🔁 Rollover Settings
- Enable Position Rollover – Enables additional rollover logic
- Rollover Carry Ratio – Fraction of loss transferred during rollover
(Values range between 0.0 and 1.0 → 1.0 = 100%)
- Position Rollover ATR Multiplier – Defines ATR-based rollover activation threshold
- Maximum Loss for Rollover Activation – Bar/time-based rollover trigger
👁️ Visual Settings
- Enable Drawing – Toggles grid and MA visualization
- Enable Drawing MA – Enables MA object drawing
- Enable Drawing Grid – Enables grid object drawing
- Recommendation: Disable drawing during optimization to shorten backtest time.
Recommended Usage
- Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD)
- Timeframe: M30
- Account Type: Hedge Mode
- Leverage: Minimum 1:200 (Optimal 1:500)
- Deposit Suggestion: Use isolated margin and withdraw profits periodically
Warnings & Notes
⚠️ BlueBird EA is a high-risk, high-reward adaptive hedge system. It is not suitable for beginners. Performance can vary depending on broker execution, spread, and market volatility. Avoid running during high-impact news events.
For long-term operation, use a dedicated sub-account and withdraw profits periodically to maintain margin health.
BlueBird EA – Optimal Parameter Set (for XAUUSD M30)
!!! Modify default parameter set with the values given below.
All percentage-based inputs use normalized values (e.g. 1.00 = 100%, 0.35 = 35%).
⚙️ Trade Settings
|Parameter
|Minimal Risk
|Normal
|Aggressive
|Trade Lot – Starting lot size
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|Lot Multiplier – Position growth ratio between grid levels
|2.0
|2.0
|3.0
|Slippage (in points) – Max slippage allowed
|10
|15
|20
|Recommended deposit
|2,000
|4,000
|8,000
📊 ATR / MA Settings
|Parameter
|Minimal Risk
|Normal
|Aggressive
|ATR Period – ATR window for band calculation
|14
|14
|14
|Band Multiplier – ATR multiplier for grid distance
|1.45
|1.45
|1.45
|MA Period – MA smoothing length
|40
|40
|40
|Applied Price – Price source for MA and ATR
|Close
|Close
|Close
💰 Position Limits
|Parameter
|Minimal Risk
|Normal
|Aggressive
|Max Position Increment Count – Maximum number of lot increases
|4
|6
|5
|Max Position Size – Maximum total hedge positions
|8
|12
|10
|Min Position Size per Direction – Minimum positions allowed per side
|4
|6
|5
⚠️ Position Risk Controls
|Parameter
|Minimal Risk
|Normal
|Aggressive
|High-Risk Position Threshold – Position count triggering wider bands
|3
|5
|4
|Band Multiplier at High-Risk Level – Expands or contracts grid range dynamically
|2.5
|2.0
|2.0
💸 Profit Closure Settings
|Parameter
|Minimal Risk
|Normal
|Aggressive
|Profit Closure Ratio – Percent of profit used to close losing trades
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|Profit Closure Order – Defines order of closing (Highest First / Lowest First)
|Highest First
|Highest First
|Highest First
🔁 Rollover Settings
|Parameter
|Minimal Risk
|Normal
|Aggressive
|Enable Position Rollover – Activates additional rollover function
|false
|false
|false
|Rollover Carry Ratio – % of loss transferred during rollover
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|Position Rollover ATR Multiplier – ATR-based rollover trigger
|5
|5
|5
|Maximum Loss for Rollover Activation – Time/age-based rollover threshold
|110
|110
|110
👁️ Visual Settings
|Parameter
|Minimal Risk
|Normal
|Aggressive
|Enable Drawing – Toggles grid and MA visualization during test
Recommended OFF for optimization, ON for analysis
|true
|true
|true