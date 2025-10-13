Blue Bird MT5

BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System

BlueBird EA represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a fully autonomous, dynamic grid system capable of capturing both trends and corrections, BlueBird EA is your ultimate trading companion.



Overview

BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD). It intelligently combines a special smoothed MA and ATR-based band calculation to create a live, self-adjusting grid structure. The system follows the trend, captures corrections, and manages exposure using smart rollover and profit-based recovery logic.

BlueBird can operate on any volatile asset, but it is optimized for GOLD on the M30 timeframe. It is intended for experienced traders who understand grid and hedge dynamics.

Core Concept

BlueBird dynamically builds grid bands using ATR × Band Multiplier and a smoothed MA. The bot opens hedge trades, scales into trends, and adapts to volatility in real time. When a maximum position limit is reached, older trades are automatically rolled over using a smart loss-carry system.

Each correction is treated as a recovery opportunity — profits from winning trades are used to close losing ones proportionally, maintaining account growth momentum.

Trading Logic

Opens two hedge trades (long/short) at the first grid level.

Follows the trend: closes and reopens trades in the profitable direction.

Opposite-direction positions increase using the Lot Multiplier for better correction capture.

for better correction capture. On trend reversal, profitable trades offset losing ones using the Profit Closure Ratio .

. When the position limit is reached, Smart Rollover transfers the oldest trade to a new level, applying the Rollover Carry Ratio .

transfers the oldest trade to a new level, applying the . Optional ATR- or time-based rollover allows aged or distant trades to be adjusted intelligently.

Main Features

Adaptive dynamic grid (ATR + MA based)

Smart rollover with proportional loss carry

Hedge trading mode

Automatic band width adjustment at high-risk levels

Fully optimized for XAUUSD (M30)

Supports manual or automatic rollover activation

Real-time visual grid and MA rendering (optional)

Input Parameters Overview

⚙️ Trade Settings

Trade Lot – Starting lot size

– Starting lot size Lot Multiplier – Position growth ratio between grid levels

– Position growth ratio between grid levels Slippage (in points) – Maximum allowed slippage

📊 ATR / MA Settings

ATR Period – Period used for band width calculation

– Period used for band width calculation Band Multiplier – ATR multiplier defining grid spacing

– ATR multiplier defining grid spacing MA Period – Period for MAsmoothing

– Period for MAsmoothing Applied Price – Price source used for MA and ATR

💰 Position Limits

Max Position Increment Count – Maximum number of lot increases (exponent of Lot Multiplier)

– Maximum number of lot increases (exponent of Lot Multiplier) Max Position Size – Total hedge position limit

– Total hedge position limit Min Position Size per Direction – Minimum allowed positions per side

⚠️ Position Risk Controls

High-Risk Position Threshold – Defines when grid widening logic activates

– Defines when grid widening logic activates Band Multiplier at High-Risk Level – Expands or contracts grid range dynamically

💸 Profit Closure Settings

Profit Closure Order – Defines close order (Highest First / Lowest First)

– Defines close order (Highest First / Lowest First) Profit Closure Ratio – Portion of profit used to close losing trades

Note: All percentage-like values (e.g., 1.00) represent full scale (100%), not 100. For example, 0.50 = 50%, 1.00 = 100%.

🔁 Rollover Settings

Enable Position Rollover – Enables additional rollover logic

– Enables additional rollover logic Rollover Carry Ratio – Fraction of loss transferred during rollover

(Values range between 0.0 and 1.0 → 1.0 = 100%)

– Fraction of loss transferred during rollover (Values range between 0.0 and 1.0 → 1.0 = 100%) Position Rollover ATR Multiplier – Defines ATR-based rollover activation threshold

– Defines ATR-based rollover activation threshold Maximum Loss for Rollover Activation – Bar/time-based rollover trigger

👁️ Visual Settings

Enable Drawing – Toggles grid and MA visualization

– Toggles grid and MA visualization Enable Drawing MA – Enables MA object drawing

– Enables MA object drawing Enable Drawing Grid – Enables grid object drawing

– Enables grid object drawing Recommendation: Disable drawing during optimization to shorten backtest time.

Recommended Usage

Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD)

XAUUSD (GOLD) Timeframe: M30

M30 Account Type: Hedge Mode

Hedge Mode Leverage: Minimum 1:200 (Optimal 1:500)

Minimum 1:200 (Optimal 1:500) Deposit Suggestion: Use isolated margin and withdraw profits periodically

Warnings & Notes

⚠️ BlueBird EA is a high-risk, high-reward adaptive hedge system. It is not suitable for beginners. Performance can vary depending on broker execution, spread, and market volatility. Avoid running during high-impact news events.

For long-term operation, use a dedicated sub-account and withdraw profits periodically to maintain margin health.





BlueBird EA – Optimal Parameter Set (for XAUUSD M30)

!!! Modify default parameter set with the values given below.

All percentage-based inputs use normalized values (e.g. 1.00 = 100%, 0.35 = 35%).

⚙️ Trade Settings

Parameter Minimal Risk Normal Aggressive Trade Lot – Starting lot size 0.01 0.02 0.02 Lot Multiplier – Position growth ratio between grid levels 2.0 2.0 3.0 Slippage (in points) – Max slippage allowed 10 15 20 Recommended deposit 2,000 4,000 8,000

📊 ATR / MA Settings

Parameter Minimal Risk Normal Aggressive ATR Period – ATR window for band calculation 14 14 14 Band Multiplier – ATR multiplier for grid distance 1.45 1.45 1.45 MA Period – MA smoothing length 40 40 40 Applied Price – Price source for MA and ATR Close Close Close

💰 Position Limits

Parameter Minimal Risk Normal Aggressive Max Position Increment Count – Maximum number of lot increases 4 6 5 Max Position Size – Maximum total hedge positions 8 12 10 Min Position Size per Direction – Minimum positions allowed per side 4 6 5

⚠️ Position Risk Controls

Parameter Minimal Risk Normal Aggressive High-Risk Position Threshold – Position count triggering wider bands 3 5 4 Band Multiplier at High-Risk Level – Expands or contracts grid range dynamically 2.5 2.0 2.0

💸 Profit Closure Settings

Parameter Minimal Risk Normal Aggressive Profit Closure Ratio – Percent of profit used to close losing trades 1.0 1.0 1.0 Profit Closure Order – Defines order of closing (Highest First / Lowest First) Highest First Highest First Highest First

🔁 Rollover Settings

Parameter Minimal Risk Normal Aggressive Enable Position Rollover – Activates additional rollover function false false false Rollover Carry Ratio – % of loss transferred during rollover 1.0 1.0 1.0 Position Rollover ATR Multiplier – ATR-based rollover trigger 5 5 5 Maximum Loss for Rollover Activation – Time/age-based rollover threshold 110 110 110

👁️ Visual Settings