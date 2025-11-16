PANHA SCALPING EA MT5

PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 is a fast and efficient scalping system built for traders who want quick entries, quick exits, and consistent execution. The EA analyzes short-term market direction, volatility pressure, and micro-movements to capture small but frequent opportunities — especially on fast-moving forex symbols such as XAUUSD and major currency pairs.

It is designed to react instantly to momentum shifts, avoid bad trading periods, and manage trades with a clear risk–reward structure. The logic is lightweight, stable, and optimized for real-time performance.

✔ Key Features

High-Speed Scalping Engine — reacts immediately to rapid price changes.

— reacts immediately to rapid price changes. Market Direction Detection — identifies short bursts of momentum for precise entries.

— identifies short bursts of momentum for precise entries. Volatility-Based Execution — adapts to market pressure for improved accuracy.

— adapts to market pressure for improved accuracy. Smart Spread Filter — avoids entering trades during high-cost conditions.

— avoids entering trades during high-cost conditions. Lightweight Processing — ideal for low-latency, high-frequency trading.

✔ Risk & Profit Management

Adaptive Take Profit to catch quick moves efficiently.

to catch quick moves efficiently. Configurable Stop Loss for downside protection.

for downside protection. Auto Target Close based on profit goals.

based on profit goals. Daily Profit / Drawdown Limits for account safety.

for account safety. Max Position Control to prevent over-exposure.

✔ Real-Time Dashboard

Live spread monitoring

Account stats display

Floating P/L overview

Trade status indicator

🧠 Trading Style

Fast scalping

Short-term momentum trading

High-frequency micro opportunities

Best during active market sessions

XAUUSD – Best Performance

Major Forex Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)

Not recommended for Crypto symbols

💵 Minimum Deposit & Recommended Setup

$250 deposit

1:200 leverage

$500+ deposit

1:500 leverage

Raw/Zero/ECN account

Low-spread broker

🔧 Broker & Technical Requirements

Compatible with all MT5 account types

Low-spread environment recommended

VPS for 24/7 continuous trading

📈 Performance Behavior

Smooth and controlled equity growth

Low drawdown when following recommended parameters

Strong responsiveness during high-volatility forex hours

Optimized entry reactions for fast-moving markets

🧩 Supported Symbols

XAUUSD (Highly Recommended)

Major Forex Pairs

Minor Forex Pairs (depending on broker spread)

Crypto pairs not recommended

🖥 How to Use

Attach EA to chart (M1–M5 recommended). Adjust lot size and risk settings. Check that spread is within the allowed value. Enable Auto Trading and allow the EA to operate.

Parameters are pre-optimized, requiring no complex setup.

🔐 License & Protection

Secure activation system

Hardware-based license validation

Protected internal structure

🛟 Support

Fast customer support

Setup guidance

Optimization recommendations

Future updates included

🚀 Perfect for traders who want fast, clean, and controlled scalping performance.

PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 — Built for speed. Tuned for forex volatility.