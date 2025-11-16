Panha Scalping EA MT5
- Experts
- Huy Phanna
- Version: 3.2
- Activations: 5
PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 is a fast and efficient scalping system built for traders who want quick entries, quick exits, and consistent execution. The EA analyzes short-term market direction, volatility pressure, and micro-movements to capture small but frequent opportunities — especially on fast-moving forex symbols such as XAUUSD and major currency pairs.
It is designed to react instantly to momentum shifts, avoid bad trading periods, and manage trades with a clear risk–reward structure. The logic is lightweight, stable, and optimized for real-time performance.
✔ Key Features
- High-Speed Scalping Engine — reacts immediately to rapid price changes.
- Market Direction Detection — identifies short bursts of momentum for precise entries.
- Volatility-Based Execution — adapts to market pressure for improved accuracy.
- Smart Spread Filter — avoids entering trades during high-cost conditions.
- Lightweight Processing — ideal for low-latency, high-frequency trading.
✔ Risk & Profit Management
- Adaptive Take Profit to catch quick moves efficiently.
- Configurable Stop Loss for downside protection.
- Auto Target Close based on profit goals.
- Daily Profit / Drawdown Limits for account safety.
- Max Position Control to prevent over-exposure.
✔ Real-Time Dashboard
- Live spread monitoring
- Account stats display
- Floating P/L overview
- Trade status indicator
🧠 Trading Style
- Fast scalping
- Short-term momentum trading
- High-frequency micro opportunities
- Best during active market sessions
- XAUUSD – Best Performance
- Major Forex Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)
- Not recommended for Crypto symbols
💵 Minimum Deposit & Recommended SetupMinimum Requirements
- $250 deposit
- 1:200 leverage
- $500+ deposit
- 1:500 leverage
- Raw/Zero/ECN account
- Low-spread broker
🔧 Broker & Technical Requirements
- Compatible with all MT5 account types
- Low-spread environment recommended
- VPS for 24/7 continuous trading
📈 Performance Behavior
- Smooth and controlled equity growth
- Low drawdown when following recommended parameters
- Strong responsiveness during high-volatility forex hours
- Optimized entry reactions for fast-moving markets
🧩 Supported Symbols
- XAUUSD (Highly Recommended)
- Major Forex Pairs
- Minor Forex Pairs (depending on broker spread)
- Crypto pairs not recommended
🖥 How to Use
- Attach EA to chart (M1–M5 recommended).
- Adjust lot size and risk settings.
- Check that spread is within the allowed value.
- Enable Auto Trading and allow the EA to operate.
Parameters are pre-optimized, requiring no complex setup.
🔐 License & Protection
- Secure activation system
- Hardware-based license validation
- Protected internal structure
🛟 Support
- Fast customer support
- Setup guidance
- Optimization recommendations
- Future updates included