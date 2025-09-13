SuperTrend Plus Indicator MT5

SuperTrend Plus Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The SuperTrend Plus Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a trend-following technical tool that merges adaptive support and resistance levels with volatility filtering to highlight potential buy and sell zones. It reacts instantly to price shifts without lag, continuously aligning with market direction as trends evolve.



SuperTrend Plus Indicator Table

Below is an outline of the SuperTrend Plus Indicator:

Category Momentum – Trading Utility – Strength Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Trend-following – Reversal Timeframe Multi-timeframe Trading Style Intraday Trading Market All asset classes

SuperTrend Plus Indicator Overview

This indicator evaluates volatility (often through ATR – Average True Range) and generates a dynamic channel of support and resistance:

Blue Line : Signals the start or continuation of an uptrend, plotted beneath the candles.

: Signals the start or continuation of an uptrend, plotted beneath the candles. Red Line: Marks the start or continuation of a downtrend, drawn above the candles.

A shift in color from blue to red (or vice versa) acts as a critical confirmation of a trend change.

Indicator in Uptrend

In the example below, the gold index (XAU/USD) on a 1-minute chart demonstrates bullish momentum when the green line of the SuperTrend Plus forms beneath price action. Strong candles with short lower shadows around this zone show rising buying interest, suggesting an entry opportunity for long trades.

Indicator in Downtrend

The NASDAQ 100 (NAS100) 1-minute chart shows bearish confirmation once the red line is plotted above candles. The emergence of heavy bearish candles with extended upper wicks reflects dominant selling pressure, creating conditions for short setups.

SuperTrend Plus Settings

The settings panel of the indicator includes:

Period : Number of candles per calculation cycle

: Number of candles per calculation cycle Multiplier : Adjusts band spacing via amplification factor

: Adjusts band spacing via amplification factor ALERT : Activates alerts on trend shifts

: Activates alerts on trend shifts EMAIL : Sends trend change alerts via email

: Sends trend change alerts via email NOTIFICATION : Enables push notifications

: Enables push notifications MESSAGE TIMEOUT : Interval between alerts

: Interval between alerts MESSAGE SUBJECT: Custom subject for alert messages

Conclusion

The SuperTrend Plus Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a reliable solution for tracking market direction. By plotting dynamic resistance and support bands, it identifies precise entry and exit signals:

Bullish setups : Green/blue line appears beneath price.

: Green/blue line appears beneath price. Bearish setups: Red line plotted above candles.



