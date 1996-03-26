Speed. Structure. Safety.

Trade Gold like a professional using an intelligent grid engine enhanced with trend filtering, dynamic hedging, and smart basket profit management.

Gold 1 Minute Grid is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe.

It combines the strengths of classic grid trading with modern risk-control features, creating a system that is both powerful and sustainable.

This EA does NOT use martingale or lot-doubling.

All positions follow a structured grid with controlled volume and optional trend direction filtering.

✔ 1. Intelligent Grid Engine

The EA places BUY and SELL orders in predefined steps (Grid Step).

When price moves a certain distance, the system automatically adds new orders:

Buy higher in an uptrend

Sell lower in a downtrend

Optional dual-direction grid when Trend Filter is disabled

This allows the EA to capture Gold’s natural intraday volatility.

✔ 2. Trend Direction Filter (EMA-200)

Gold is trending most of the time — and trading grid against the trend can be dangerous.

The Trend Filter allows the EA to trade only in the trend direction using EMA-200:

Price above EMA → Buy-only grid

Price below EMA → Sell-only grid

This dramatically reduces drawdown during strong trend phases.

✔ 3. Smart Basket Take Profit

Instead of relying on individual TP for each order, the EA uses a basket TP engine:

Close all orders when total profit reaches a fixed dollar amount

Or close all when total profit reaches a % of account balance

This method increases consistency and makes the EA more stable during sideways phases.

✔ 4. Built-in Hedge Protection (Anti-DD System)

During strong one-directional moves, grid systems can accumulate floating loss.

Gold 1 Minute Grid automatically checks floating drawdown — and when DD exceeds a threshold, it opens a calculated hedge position to stabilize exposure.

Features:

Hedge opens only once during DD event

Hedge volume matched to net grid exposure

Helps prevent runaway drawdown during trending markets

✔ Fully automatic trading system ✔ Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) ✔ Designed for M1 timeframe ✔ Controlled grid with no martingale ✔ Secure trend filter using EMA-200 ✔ Smart basket take-profit system ✔ Automatic hedging when DD becomes dangerous ✔ Adjustable lot management (Fixed lot or Risk %) ✔ Works on any account type (ECN recommended) ✔ Low-latency and lightweight code ✔ No repaint indicators, no external libraries

Lot Size Options

Fixed Lot

Risk-Based Lot (%)

Grid Settings

Grid Step

Max positions per side

Dual or Single Direction (via Trend Filter)

Trend Filter

EMA-200

Adjustable timeframe

Basket TP

Profit in money

Profit in % of balance

Hedge Protection

DD trigger amount ($)

Hedge volume multiplier

Hedge comment tag

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1

Account: ECN / Raw Spread

Grid Step: 300–500 points

Max Orders Per Side: 3–7 for safety

Lot Size: 0.01 for every $500–$1000 balance

Trend Filter: Enabled

Hedge Protection: Enabled

Attach the EA to XAUUSD M1 Enable AutoTrading Adjust grid size and basket TP to your risk level For safer mode → enable Trend Filter For maximum protection → keep Hedge Protection ON Monitor weekly (Gold volatility changes often)

This EA is not martingale.

However, grid trading still requires proper lot sizing and risk control.

Do NOT use oversized lots.

Do NOT run multiple grid systems on the same account.

Gold is one of the most volatile instruments in the market.

This EA is created specifically to capture Gold’s fast M1 movements using a controlled, intelligent, and safe grid system enhanced with modern protective mechanisms.

If you're looking for:

✔ Consistent intraday profit potential

✔ Smart automated grid execution

✔ Hedge-based drawdown protection

✔ Professional-grade risk filtering