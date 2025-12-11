XAU Master EA

XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring.





After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions!





Trading Approach & Strategies

The EA employs a diversified portfolio approach using three main strategies:

Mean Reversion Systems: These systems identify overbought and oversold market conditions, trading counter-trend movements. They enter positions when price reaches extreme levels and exit when price returns toward average levels, capitalizing on market overreactions.

Momentum Systems: These systems capture momentum shifts and trend changes by waiting for multiple confirmation signals before entering trades. They identify when market direction is changing and enter at optimal reversal alternatively continuation points.

Price Action System: One system uses candlestick pattern recognition on the M15 timeframe to identify high-probability entry points. It focuses on specific price formations that historically indicate potential market move.

Each system operates independently with its own magic number, stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop settings. Most systems use wide stop losses designed for swing trading rather than scalping.









Trading Setup Timeframe: M15 Symbol: XAUUSD Minimum Investment: $200 (for single system trading) Recommended Investment: $2000+ (for all systems trading) Account type: Standard (no need for ultra low spread) Trading frequency: 5 trades per day on avg. VPS: Highly recommended









Configuration & Inputs

All system parameters are organized in the input section at the top of the code. You can enable/disable individual systems, enable prop firm settings, adjust limits, modify SL & TP levels and configure optional trailing stops for traders who dont like to let profits float, and want to lock in.

Risk Management: Choose between fixed lot size or percentage-based risk per trade

Drawdown Protection: Set maximum daily loss and drawdown limits

Prop Firm Features: Enable randomization, trade delays, SL/TP variation, and entry skip windows to avoid being denied from a funded account.

Info Panel: Optional visual dashboard showing account status, active positions, and system performance.





Support

