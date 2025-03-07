Mon Scalper MT5

EA which will trade at specified times during the day supported by MacD signals and Engulfing Candles. The EA has 24 slots to enter for every hour of the day. EA opens a trade based on a fixed volume or a percentage of equity and trades at specified TP & SL. The trade is opened in the direction of the last candle, which is also the time specified. As an example on a 1HOUR Chart, if the user wants to trade at 3pm. The EA opens the trade at 3pm, but the trade will be opened based on the close