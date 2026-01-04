Sentinel MT5
!!! DO NOT BUY THIS EA YET! IT'S STILL UNDER DEVELOPEMENT !!! 🔷 Sentinel MT5
Sentinel MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor designed with a strong focus on risk control, capital preservation, and stable execution across changing market conditions.
The system has been developed to operate with discipline and consistency, incorporating multiple internal safeguards that adapt its behavior when market pressure increases. Sentinel MT5 prioritizes controlled exposure and account stability rather than aggressive trading.
⚙️ Key Features
Compatible with MetaTrader 5
Operates on multiple instruments and timeframes
Automated position management
Advanced risk and margin control mechanisms
Built-in protections against adverse market conditions
Optional dynamic lot sizing based on account balance
Designed for long-term operational stability
🛡️ Risk Management
Sentinel MT5 continuously monitors account conditions to help:
prevent excessive margin stress
limit unsustainable exposure
adapt execution behavior during unfavorable market phases
This Expert Advisor is intended for traders who prioritize capital protection and system robustness over high-risk approaches.
📌 Usage Notes
Recommended for hedging accounts
Fully configurable input parameters
Performance depends on broker conditions, spread, leverage, and market environment
Always test in demo before using on a live account
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may result in the loss of capital.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Sentinel MT5 is a trading tool, not a profit guarantee.