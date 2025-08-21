Quarterly Theory ICT 02 True Open Indicator MT5
- Indicateurs
- Eda Kaya
- Version: 1.5
Quarterly Theory ICT 02 Indicator MT5
The Quarterly Theory ICT 02 Indicator MT5 is a specialized analytical tool built upon ICT methodology and fractal time cycles. It segments the market into systematic phases, allowing traders to observe repeating price behaviors over different time horizons.
These recurring stages are divided into four quarters (Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4) and can be applied consistently across micro, daily, weekly, and yearly cycles depending on the trader’s preferences.
Quarterly Theory ICT 02 Indicator Specifications Table
The main attributes of the Quarterly Theory ICT 02 True Open Indicator are summarized below:
|
Category
|
ICT – Trading Utilities – Smart Money
|
Platform
|
Metatrader 5
|
Skill Level
|
Advanced
|
Indicator Type
|
Reversal – Continuation
|
Timeframe
|
Multi-Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading
|
Market
|
Universal (Forex, Stocks, Crypto)
Quarterly Theory ICT 02 True Open at a Glance
One of the defining elements of the Quarterly Theory ICT 02 Indicator MT5 is its emphasis on the True Open, representing the genuine opening level of the market. This reference point emerges at the beginning of the second quarter (Q2) within each cycle and acts as a critical anchor for projecting directional bias.
On charts, the indicator plots this as a visible line.
Bullish Market Conditions
For example, in the USD/CAD one-hour chart, the market positions itself above the True Open level, moving through Q2 and Q3 phases. As long as price sustains above this level, the bullish structure remains valid.
Bearish Market Conditions
On the GBP/USD chart, when price holds beneath the True Open, the indicator signals strong bearish momentum and potential distribution. Unless the price decisively reclaims the True Open level, bearish sentiment dominates.
Quarterly Theory ICT 02 Indicator Settings
Display Options
- TRUE_OPEN_MICRO: Show True Open for micro cycles
- TRUE_OPEN_MIN90: Show True Open for 90-minute cycles
- TRUE_OPEN_DAILY: Show True Open for daily sessions
- TRUE_OPEN_WEEKLY: Show True Open for weekly sessions
- TRUE_OPEN_MONTHLY: Show True Open for monthly cycles
- TRUE_OPEN_YEARLY: Show True Open for yearly cycles
- MICRO_TRUE_OPEN_COLOR: Color settings for micro cycles
- MIN90_TRUE_OPEN_COLOR: Color for 90-minute cycles
- DAILY_TRUE_OPEN_COLOR: Color for daily True Open
- WEEKLY_TRUE_OPEN_COLOR: Color for weekly True Open
- MONTHLY_TRUE_OPEN_COLOR: Color for monthly True Open
- YEARLY_TRUE_OPEN_COLOR: Color for yearly True Open
Quarter Divisions
- MICRO_QUARTERS: Activates four-phase division for micro cycles
- MIN_90_QUARTERS: Splits 90-minute cycle into four phases
- DAILY_QUARTERS: Displays Q1–Q4 in the daily cycle
- WEEKLY_QUARTERS: Displays Q1–Q4 in the weekly cycle
- MONTHLY_QUARTERS: Splits monthly cycles into four parts
- YEARLY_QUARTERS: Divides yearly cycles into four quarters
- DISPLAY_LABELS: Shows Q1–Q4 labels directly on chart
- DISPLAY_TABLE: Presents a table summarizing cycle phases
- SUBPANEL_QUARTER_TOP: Defines top cycle in table view
- SUBPANEL_QUARTER_BOTTOM: Defines bottom cycle in table view
- UTC_TIME_OFFSET_HOURS: Adjusts time alignment to UTC
- HISTORY_LIMIT: Sets number of historical candles used in analysis
Conclusion
The Quarterly Theory ICT 02 Indicator MT5 functions as a multi-dimensional cycle-based trading system, giving structure to time within market analysis. Its central element—the True Open—serves as the benchmark for determining likely price direction and helps traders integrate cyclical structure into their strategies.
This one is much better. Keep Up The Good work mate.