Dynamic Gann Box MT4

What is a Dynamic Gann Box?

The Dynamic Gann Box, Designed by Mr Naveen Saroha its and  World first in class. World's First auto scale  mt4/mt5 Geometric tools... no matter screen sizes and resolutions its automatically check chart scale with different time and different trading assets like commodities and stocks futures and options....

also known as the Gann Square, is a more complex tool that combines price and time in a squared framework based on W.D. Gann's belief that market movements are cyclical and geometric in nature.

Core Construction Elements

Time-Price Relationship: After that, it is necessary to divide the obtained value by the time spent by the market on moving from the top to the top or, respectively, from the bottom to the bottom The dynamic aspect comes from how the box adjusts to different time periods and price movements.

Grid Structure: To establish a time/price grid, divide the square into eighths or sixteenths, both from top to bottom and from left to right. This creates a geometric framework for analysis.

Key Features of Dynamic Gann Boxes

Geometric Analysis: Gann analysis is based on geometric and mathematical rules. The angles and lines drawn with Gann Boxes are exact and constant which provides traders with an organized and methodical approach to understand the prevailing trend of the market.

Multiple Applications: By aligning the box from a significant pivot point, traders can predict potential price movements and identify key levels of support and resistance Gann Boxand can help forecast future market cycles by analyzing the symmetry of past price movements and projecting Gann Box them forward.

Dynamic Functionality

Automatic Detection: Automatic Square Detection - Identifies completed squares where price movement equals time movement Future Projections - Shows forming squares with projected completion points.

Flexible Configuration: The exact price and time levels can be set by users in accordance to their strategy. The Gann Box can be applied across various markets to forecast key price and time levels and can be used with or without angles 

Trading Applications

Dynamic Gann boxes serve multiple purposes:

  • Support/Resistance identification through geometric price levels
  • Cycle prediction using time-price symmetry
  • Trend analysis by measuring price movements against time
  • Market timing through geometric relationships

The "dynamic" aspect refers to how these boxes automatically adjust their calculations based on market conditions, price movements, and time periods, making them more responsive to changing market conditions compared to static analysis tools.


