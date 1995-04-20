Wick Hunter

After purchase, you are eligible to receive EA Forex Proton and try it for 14 days completely FREE! This robot automates the alerts from Wick Hunter!

Tired of getting trapped by false breakouts? Wick Hunter is a powerful custom indicator designed to detect fakeouts and identify true reversals before the crowd catches on.

Built on the proven False Breakout Strategy, Wick Hunter helps you:

  • Spot liquidity grabs and stop-hunts

  • Enter with precision near wicks

  • Avoid fake breakouts that ruin trades

Whether you're trading forex, crypto, or indices – Wick Hunter finds those golden entries others miss.

Recommendation: M15 or higher on volatile symbols

Hunt the wicks. Catch the move. Dominate the chart!

Produits recommandés
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Diamond Trend
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Indicateurs
Indicator which identifies Trend and also buy/sell opportunities. Use for entries aligned to the Trend.  Although Diamond Trend is very accurate identifying entry points, it is always recommended to use a support indicator in order to reconfirm the operation. Remind to look for those Assets and Timeframes which best fit to your trader behavior/need... Valid for Scalping and Long Term operations. Please, set up a Bars Chart to be able to visualize the indicator properly...  ...And remind to give
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicateurs
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicateurs
KT Renko Patterns analyse le graphique Renko brique par brique afin de détecter des figures techniques bien connues, fréquemment utilisées par les traders sur divers marchés financiers. Par rapport aux graphiques basés sur le temps, les Renko offrent une vue épurée, rendant les figures plus faciles à reconnaître et à exploiter. KT Renko Patterns comprend plusieurs figures Renko, dont la majorité sont expliquées en détail dans le livre “Profitable Trading with Renko Charts” de Prashant Shah. Un
Delta Pairs
Anatolii Zainchkovskii
Indicateurs
Delta Pairs is an indicator for pair trading, it displays the divergence of two currency pairs. Does not redraw. A useful tool for the analysis of the behavior of two currency pairs relative to each other. Purpose The Delta Pairs indicator is designed for determining the divergences in the movements of two currency pairs. This indicator is displayed as two line charts and the difference (delta) between these charts in the form of a histogram. The Delta Pairs indicator will be useful for those w
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicateurs
VR Cub est un indicateur permettant d'obtenir des points d'entrée de haute qualité. L'indicateur a été développé pour faciliter les calculs mathématiques et simplifier la recherche de points d'entrée dans un poste. La stratégie de trading pour laquelle l'indicateur a été rédigé prouve son efficacité depuis de nombreuses années. La simplicité de la stratégie de trading est son grand avantage, qui permet même aux traders débutants de négocier avec succès avec elle. VR Cub calcule les points d'ouve
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex indicator - est un excellent outil auxiliaire dans le trading ! - L'indicateur calcule et place automatiquement sur le graphique les niveaux de Fibo et les lignes de tendance locales (couleur rouge). - Les niveaux de Fibonacci indiquent les zones clés où le prix peut s'inverser. - Les niveaux les plus importants sont 23,6 %, 38,2 %, 50 % et 61,8 %. - Vous pouvez l'utiliser pour le scalping inversé ou pour le trading en grille de zones. - Il existe également de nomb
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicateurs
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Magical Arrow
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
Indicateurs
Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals . It  high-probability reversals and entries . No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart! The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market. It is designed for beginners and professional traders , giving y
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicateurs
Daily Candle Predictor est un indicateur qui prédit le cours de clôture d'une bougie. L'indicateur est principalement destiné à être utilisé sur les graphiques D1. Cet indicateur convient à la fois au trading forex traditionnel et au trading d'options binaires. L'indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome, ou il peut servir de complément à votre système de trading existant. Cet indicateur analyse la bougie actuelle, calcule certains facteurs de force à l'intérieur du corps
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
« Dynamic Scalping Oscillator » est un indicateur Crypto Forex personnalisé avancé, un outil de trading efficace pour MT4 ! - Nouvelle génération d'oscillateurs : voir les images pour comprendre leur utilisation. - L'oscillateur de scalping dynamique dispose de zones de survente/surachat adaptatives. - L'oscillateur est un outil auxiliaire permettant de trouver des points d'entrée précis dans les zones dynamiques de survente/surachat. - Valeurs de survente : inférieures à la ligne verte ; vale
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicateurs
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicateurs
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Basic Support and Resistance
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicateurs
Notre indicateur Basic Support and Resistance est la solution dont vous avez besoin pour augmenter votre analyse technique.Cet indicateur vous permet de projeter les niveaux de support et de résistance sur le graphique / Version MT5 Caractéristiques Intégration des niveaux de Fibonacci: avec la possibilité d'afficher les niveaux de Fibonacci aux côtés des niveaux de support et de résistance, notre indicateur vous donne un aperçu encore plus profond du comportement du marché et des zones d'inve
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Indicateurs
Taurus All4 Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle. Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations. It is very simple and easy to use. Confirmation Modes Candle Trend Confirmations: When the candle switches to light green the trend is high. When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down. When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low. Trendline Trend Confirm
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicateurs
Indicateur unique qui met en œuvre une approche professionnelle et quantitative pour signifier le trading de réversion. Il capitalise sur le fait que le prix dévie et revient à la moyenne de manière prévisible et mesurable, ce qui permet des règles d'entrée et de sortie claires qui surpassent largement les stratégies de trading non quantitatives. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Des signaux de trading clairs Étonnamment facile à échanger Couleurs et t
ProEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
Présentation de ProEngulfing - Votre Indicateur de Modèle Engulf Professionnel pour MT4 Libérez la puissance de la précision avec ProEngulfing, un indicateur de pointe conçu pour identifier et mettre en avant des modèles engulf qualifiés sur le marché du forex. Développé pour MetaTrader 4, ProEngulfing offre une approche méticuleuse de la reconnaissance des modèles engulf, garantissant que vous ne recevez que les signaux les plus fiables pour vos décisions de trading. Comment fonctionne ProEngu
MACD Trend Break
Manoj Kumar Sharma
Indicateurs
Oscillateur MACD avec filtrage de tendance avancé et indication d'alerte. Il détermine la tendance, les tendances faibles sont filtrées et la nouvelle force de la tendance est indiquée. L'oscillateur MACD fonctionne sur toutes les périodes et sur tous les symboles (devises, indices, pétrole, métaux, actions, options, graphiques renko hors ligne) 1. L'utilisateur peut modifier la valeur MACD, 2. Filtre de niveau MACD minimum, 3. Diviser la valeur filtrera le rapport de puissance avec lequel l'in
New Awesome Oscillator Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicateurs
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicateurs
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicateurs
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicateurs
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
MA Alignment Scanner
Benedict Jamora
5 (1)
Indicateurs
This indicator scans and displays currency pairs that have recently aligned moving averages on a given timeframe. You can configure which pairs the indicator will scan. It also includes all types of alert options. Bullish MA Alignment =  MA1>MA2>MA3>MA4>MA5 Bearish MA Alignment =  MA1<MA2<MA3<MA4<MA5 Features Attach to one chart and scans all the currency pairs configured and visible in the Market Watch Window It can monitor all the available timeframes from M1 to MN1 and sends alerts on every
Quantum Balance
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicateurs
Quantum Balance is a modern arrow indicator that identifies key price reversal points in the market with high accuracy. It is based on a combination of WPR (Williams %R) and RSI (Relative Strength Index), which allows you to identify overbought/oversold moments and enter trades at points of maximum potential. The indicator analyzes price dynamics and market conditions, generating signals only when several confirming factors coincide. This reduces the number of false signals and increases tradin
Nirvana prop controler MT4
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
Indicateurs
Indicateur de gestion du risque et de suivi des limites pour traders professionnels et comptes d’évaluation (Prop) Cet outil affiche uniquement sur le graphique des informations précises de gestion du risque et de limites afin de vous aider à décider avec plus de concentration. L’indicateur n’ouvre/ferme/modifie aucune position et n’interfère pas avec les Expert Advisors. Fonctionnalités Suivi du drawdown quotidien et total Calcule et affiche le drawdown quotidien et total sur la base du solde
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 est un conseiller expert unique qui peut échanger les signaux MT4 de l'indicateur Matrix Arrow avec un panneau de commerce sur le graphique, manuellement ou à 100% automatiquement. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX), Indice de canal de matières premières (CCI), Bougies classiques Heiken
PipFinite Exit EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.83 (115)
Indicateurs
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
TradeStatistics
Evgeniy Zhdan
Indicateurs
The trading statistics indicator notifies the trader of the aggregate income of the trading account for different time intervals. The indicator has wide display settings on the graph. There is a choice of one of the two display languages on the chart- English and Russian. Settings Indicator language (ENG, RUS) - Select the language to display on the chart; To control the magic (-1: any magic) - Entering the Magic for control (-1: any Magic); Angle of indicator tie - Selecting the angle of the c
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
Présentation de la       Cartes   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Conçues pour fournir des informations claires sur les tendances du marché, les bougies Heiken Ashi sont réputées pour leur capacité à filtrer le bruit et à éliminer les faux signaux. Dites adieu aux fluctuations de prix déroutantes et bonjour à une représentation graphique plus fluide et plus fiable. Ce qui rend le Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO vraiment unique, c'est sa formule innovante, qui transforme les données traditionnelles des chandelie
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (144)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. VEUILLEZ ME CONTACTER APRÈS L'ACHAT POUR OBTENIR DES CONSEILS DE TRADING, DES BONUS ET L'ASSISTANT EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITEMENT! Vous ave
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (67)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (16)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicateurs
SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Game Changer est un indicateur de tendance révolutionnaire, conçu pour être utilisé sur tout instrument financier et transformer votre MetaTrader en un puissant analyseur de tendances. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et est sans latence. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps et facilite l'identification des tendances, signale les retournements potentiels, agit comme un stop suiveur et fournit des alertes en temps réel pour une réaction rapide du marché. Que vous soyez un trader expé
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.61 (36)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Le Market Structure Break Out (MSB) est un outil avancé conçu pour MT4 et MT5 , permettant aux traders d’analyser les mouvements du marché sous forme de structure. Il détecte et affiche des signaux de trading puissants à l’aide de flèches et alertes , aussi bien dans le sens de la tendance qu’ en sens inverse . L’une de ses fonctionnalités majeures est le tracé de zones d’offre et de demande continues . De plus, la fonction de backtest en direct permet aux traders de visualiser directement sur
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicateurs
Présentation       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'indicateur révolutionnaire MQL5 qui transforme la façon dont vous identifiez et négociez les inversions de tendance ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans,       Indicateur Quantum Trend Sniper       est conçu pour propulser votre parcours de trading vers de nouveaux sommets grâce à sa manière innovante d'identifier les inversions de tendance avec une précision extrêmement élevée
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.73 (11)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et les
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 26% DE RÉDUCTION La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une nouvelle formule. Avec seulement UN graphique, vous pouvez lire la force de la devise pour 28 paires Forex ! Imaginez comment votre trading va s'améliorer parce que vous êtes capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Auto Optimized RSI est un indicateur fléché intelligent et facile à utiliser, conçu pour fournir des signaux d’achat et de vente précis. Il utilise des simulations de trading sur des données historiques pour déterminer automatiquement les niveaux RSI les plus efficaces pour chaque instrument et période. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome ou intégré dans votre stratégie existante, et il est particulièrement utile pour les traders à court terme. Contrairement aux
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur de tendance EZT vous montrera la tendance, le retrait et les opportunités d'entrée. Un filtrage optionnel et tous types d'alertes sont disponibles. Des alertes par e-mail et par notification push sont ajoutées. Nous développons également une évaluation environnementale basée sur cet indicateur, qui sera bientôt disponible. Il s'agit d'un indicateur multifonctionnel composé de deux histogrammes de couleurs et d'une ligne. Il s'agit d'une représentation visuelle de la direction et d
AX Forex Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Indicateurs
The AX Forex Indicator MT4 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (6)
Indicateurs
The price is indicated only for the first   30 copies  ( only     5 copies left ).                                             The next price will be increased to    $150 . The final price will be    $250. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Volatility Trend System - un système de trading qui donne des signaux pour les entrées. Le système de volatilité donne des signaux linéaires et ponctuels dans le sens de la tendance, ainsi que des signaux pour en sortir, sans redessiner ni retarder. L'indicateur de tendance surveille la direction de la tendance à moyen terme, montre la direction et son changement. L'indicateur de signal est basé sur les changements de volatilité et montre les entrées sur le marché. L'indicateur est équipé de pl
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (2)
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicateurs
Le système PRO Renko est un système de trading très précis spécialement conçu pour le trading de graphiques RENKO. Il s'agit d'un système universel qui peut être appliqué à divers instruments de négociation. Le système neutralise efficacement ce qu'on appelle le bruit du marché en vous donnant accès à des signaux d'inversion précis. L'indicateur est très facile à utiliser et n'a qu'un seul paramètre responsable de la génération du signal. Vous pouvez facilement adapter l'outil à n'importe que
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (33)
Indicateurs
Scalper Vault est un système de scalpage professionnel qui vous fournit tout ce dont vous avez besoin pour un scalpage réussi. Cet indicateur est un système de trading complet qui peut être utilisé par les traders de forex et d'options binaires. Le délai recommandé est M5. Le système vous fournit des signaux fléchés précis dans le sens de la tendance. Il vous fournit également des signaux supérieurs et inférieurs et des niveaux de marché Gann. Les indicateurs fournissent tous les types d'alertes
Auto Optimized MFI
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Auto Optimized MFI est un indicateur auto-adaptatif qui ajuste automatiquement les niveaux d’achat et de vente du MFI en fonction de votre marché et de votre unité de temps. Contrairement aux seuils fixes classiques (comme 80/20), il utilise des simulations de trades réels sur données historiques pour détecter les zones les plus efficaces, en se basant sur le comportement réel des prix et des volumes. Fonctionnement L’indicateur analyse les chandeliers historiques sur une plage personnalisable e
Plus de l'auteur
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicateurs
SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
Lux Trend
Mohamed Hassan
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  After purchase, please contact me to get your trading tips + more information for a great bonus!   Lux Trend is a professional strategy based on using Higher Highs and Lower Highs to identify and draw Trendline Breakouts! Lux Trend  utilizes two Moving Averages to confirm the overall trend direction before scanning the market for high-quality breakout opportunities, ensuring more accurate and reliable trade signals. This is a proven trading system u
EA Iron Machine
Mohamed Hassan
4.85 (20)
Experts
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Live Signal: Click here EA Iron Machine is an expert advisor that primarily trades based on key support and resistance levels. When the price reaches a significant support zone, the robot triggers a buy signal. When the price hits a major resistance zone, it initiates a sell signal. This EA is sensitive to news events, so even when backtesting, please keep in mind that it may stop trading during periods of high-impact news. This is one of the mo
EA Top G
Mohamed Hassan
4.66 (32)
Experts
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  After purchase, If you genuinely like this robot, you can receive EA Interceptor for Free ! Contact me for more information regarding this BONUS ! EA TOP G  is a multi-currency expert advisor  based on trend following . It uses a hedge system with a very good risk management. It's an ideal candidate for CENT accounts and big balances. It uses a sophisticated system that relies on hedge to make sure that your account grows nicely. It trades an impress
Trend Punch
Mohamed Hassan
4.79 (24)
Indicateurs
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called  Support & Resistance . After purchase, send us a message and you will get it   for  FREE as a BONUS! Introducing Trend Punch , the revolutionary forex trend indicator that will transform the way you trade! Trend Punch is uniquely designed to provide precise buy and sell arrows during strong market trends, making your trading decisions clearer and more confident. Whether you
Easy Breakout
Mohamed Hassan
4.71 (14)
Indicateurs
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!    Easy Breakout is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the Breakout strategy ! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breakouts from key support and resistance zones.
Elliot Wave Impulse
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Manual guide:   Click here This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called Katana . After purchase, send us a message and you could get  it  for  FREE as a BONUS!  The Elliot Wave Impulse is a pattern  identified in the Elliott Wave Theory, a form of technical analysis used to analyze financial market cycles.  The Impulse Wave is considered the strongest and most powerful part of the Elliott Wave cycle, as it represents t
Fx Kenji
Mohamed Hassan
5 (5)
Experts
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Introducing Fx Kenji , the ultimate Expert Advisor for serious traders! Powered by a highly sophisticated breakout strategy ,  Fx Kenji is expertly crafted to dominate the USDCAD, EURGBP and EURUSD symbol. GBPUSD is also an excellent choice! Proven through rigorous backtesting from 2010 to 2024 with an impressive 99.90% modeling quality , Fx Kenji demonstrates the outstanding potential of its strategy. Trading Recommendations Minimum balance:  $1,000
MBFX Timing
Mohamed Hassan
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! Promotion is valid until 08 August 2025!  After purchase, contact me in private to get 7 days of FREE testing with EA Forex Proton where the robot automatically takes the trade alerts from MBFX Timing! MBFX Timing is an indicator that was developed and created by Mostafa Belkhayate, one of the best traders in the world. We decided to create a modified version that takes inspiration from the Stochastic Oscillator and the Rel
Easy Breakout MT5
Mohamed Hassan
4.6 (5)
Indicateurs
After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!    Easy Breakout MT5   is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the   Breakout strategy ! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breakouts from key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators
Break and Retest
Mohamed Hassan
4.24 (21)
Indicateurs
This Indicator only places quality trades when the market is really in your favor with a clear break and retest. Patience is key with this price action strategy! If you want more alert signals per day, you increase the number next to the parameter called: Support & Resistance Sensitivity.  After many months of hard work and dedication, we are extremely proud to present you our  Break and Retest price action indicator created from scratch. One of the most complex indicators that we made with over
Trend Forecasting
Mohamed Hassan
4.76 (17)
Indicateurs
Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! Promotion is valid until 08 August 2025!  This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called Katana. After purchase, send us a message and you could get Katana for FREE as a BONUS After purchase, send us a private message for your instructions.  The Trend Forecasting indicator is a very unique & easy tool that is able to make prediction about future price movement based on the signals generated by MACD . It helps you have an estimation on the are
EA Black Lion
Mohamed Hassan
4.2 (5)
Experts
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  EA BLACK LION  is an expert advisor that is the true definition of a scalper where it's able to spot real divergence movements in the forex market. It is highly sophisticated because it can spot potential reversal or continuation patterns. The real-time divergence patterns are visually shown to you on your MT4 chart. (This is game changing because you actually see the strategy in front of you)  It uses a sophisticated system that has been successfull
Lux Trend MT5
Mohamed Hassan
Indicateurs
The starting price is $75. It will increase to $120 after 30 sales. After purchase, please contact me to get your trading tips + more information for a great bonus!   Lux Trend   is a professional strategy based on using Higher Highs and Lower Highs to identify and draw Trendline Breakouts!   Lux Trend  utilizes two Moving Averages to confirm the overall trend direction before scanning the market for high-quality breakout opportunities, ensuring more accurate and reliable trade signals. This
Bull versus Bear
Mohamed Hassan
4.53 (19)
Indicateurs
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Send us a message after your purchase to receive more information on how to get your  BONUS  for FREE  that works in great combination with Bull vs Bear ! Bull versus Bear is an easy-to-use Forex indicator that gives traders clear and accurate signals based on clear trend retests . Forget about lagging indicators or staring at charts for hours because  Bull vs Bear provides real-time entries with no lag and no repaint, so you can trade with confiden
EA Interceptor
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Experts
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Full backtest report (2010-2024) available to download: Click here Manual Guide: Click here EA Interceptor  is an expert advisor that uses a reversion strategy by entering a trade when the market is exhausted. It uses a sophisticated system that has been successfully backtested from 2010 to 2024!  There isn't many EA's that can pass a long period from  2010 to 2024 without failing. That's why EA Interceptor is extremely unique because it was able t
Trend Pulse
Mohamed Hassan
4.2 (5)
Indicateurs
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Introducing Trend Pulse , a unique and robust indicator capable of detecting bullish, bearish, and even ranging trends! Trend Pulse uses a special algorithm to filter out market noise with real precision. If the current symbol is moving sideways, Trend Pulse will send you a ranging signal, letting you know that it's not a good time to enter a trade. This excellent system makes Trend Pulse  one of the best tools for traders! Why Choose Trend Pulse ?
Trend Swing
Mohamed Hassan
4.55 (11)
Indicateurs
Achetez Trend Swing et vous pourriez obtenir un autre indicateur appelé Analyse du Marché GRATUITEMENT en tant que BONUS ! Contactez-nous en privé pour obtenir vos instructions privées et votre BONUS ! PROMO : $49 pendant 48 heures pour célébrer la sortie officielle ! Le prix suivant est de $89. (se termine le jeudi 11 à 23h59 heure E.T) Trend Swing est un indicateur professionnel développé à partir de zéro par notre équipe interne. Cet indicateur est très sophistiqué car vous pouvez voir
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis