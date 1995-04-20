Fair Value Gap Indicator MT4

Are you searching for a tool that can uncover hidden market imbalances and guide your trading decisions? Look no further than the Fair Value Gap Indicator.

This powerful tool acts as a magnet, pulling the price back to its starting point before making a move. By identifying these gaps on charts, you can take advantage of bearish bias trades and predict potential future price movements with greater accuracy.

Created by a three-candle sequence, the Fair Value Gap Indicator is suitable for both bullish and bearish trades. It empowers you to make informed decisions and spot market inefficiencies like never before.

Don't hesitate, start using the Fair Value Gap Indicator today and elevate your trading game.

Understanding the Fair Value Gap

To understand the Fair Value Gap, analyze large candles with neighboring candles' wicks not fully overlapping within a three-candle sequence, indicating buying or selling imbalances in the market.

Fair value gaps, also known as FVGs, are visualized as significant price discrepancies that occur when the wicks of adjacent candles don't completely overlap. These gaps provide valuable insights into market dynamics and can act as magnets for future price movements.

The concept of fair value gaps revolves around the idea that when the price fills the gap before a downward move, it acts as a magnet, pulling the price back to its starting point before continuing higher. This pattern is often observed in bearish bias trades. Traders use fair value gaps to identify potential entry or exit points, as they indicate market imbalances and predict future price movements.

The Fair Value Gap indicator, available on the TrendSpider platform, simplifies the process of identifying and analyzing fair value gaps. By providing visual cues, it helps traders effortlessly spot potential trading opportunities.

To effectively trade fair value gaps, it's essential to understand their significance in price movement and use them in conjunction with other technical analysis tools for confirmation. By creating custom scans to identify and track fair value gaps, traders can stay updated on potential trading opportunities in real-time.

Factors Influencing the Fair Value Gap

Factors influencing the Fair Value Gap include the presence of significant bearish or bullish candlesticks, indicating undervalued or overrated fair value gaps, respectively. These candlesticks provide valuable information about market sentiment and can help traders identify potential trading opportunities.

When there's a bearish candlestick pattern, it suggests that the market is experiencing selling pressure and the fair value gap may be undervalued. This could indicate a potential opportunity to enter a short trade, anticipating a downward move.

On the other hand, a bullish candlestick pattern suggests buying pressure and an overrated fair value gap. Traders can use this information to consider entering a long trade, expecting the price to rise.

By analyzing these candlestick patterns, traders can gain insights into market imbalances and inefficiencies, allowing them to make more informed trading decisions.

The fair value gap indicator serves as a useful tool for identifying and analyzing fair value gaps, helping traders navigate the market and uncover potential trading opportunities.

Interpreting the Fair Value Gap Indicator

First, analyze the Fair Value Gap Indicator to gain insights into potential market imbalances and trading opportunities. The Fair Value Gap Indicator is a valuable tool for price action traders to identify market imbalances and make informed trading decisions.

By analyzing fair value gaps on charts, traders can identify potential market gaps and predict future price movements. These gaps can indicate bullish or bearish bias trades when the price fills the gap before a move in the respective direction.

For bullish trades, the fair value gap acts as a magnet that pulls the price back to its starting point before continuing higher. On the other hand, for bearish trades, the fair value gap acts as a magnet that pulls the price back to its starting point before continuing lower.

Traders can use the Fair Value Gap Indicator to identify potential entry or exit points, leveraging them for potential market opportunities. This indicator is a powerful tool for price action traders to identify market imbalances and make profitable trading decisions.

Using the Fair Value Gap in Investment Analysis

Analyze the Fair Value Gap Indicator to incorporate it into your investment analysis and identify potential market imbalances and trading opportunities.

The Fair Value Gap Indicator is a powerful tool that can enhance your investment analysis by providing visual cues for potential trading opportunities. By utilizing this indicator, you can visualize areas of potential market imbalances and predict future price movements.

The Fair Value Gap Indicator highlights fair value gaps on charts, allowing you to identify and track these value gaps as they form. These gaps can act as magnets for future price movement, indicating potential entry or exit points for your trades.

By understanding the significance of fair value gaps in price action analysis, you can make informed trading decisions. Incorporating the Fair Value Gap Indicator into your investment analysis can help you identify market inefficiencies and imbalances, giving you an edge in the market.

It's a valuable tool that can assist you in identifying potential trading opportunities and optimizing your trading strategy.

Limitations of the Fair Value Gap Indicator

To fully understand the Fair Value Gap Indicator, it's important to acknowledge its limitations.

While this indicator can help identify potential market imbalances and predict future price movements, it isn't foolproof and should be used alongside other technical analysis methods.

Value gaps occur based on a three-candle sequence, but external factors and unexpected market developments can impact whether or not these gaps get filled, affecting the reliability of predictions made solely on the indicator.

Additionally, the Fair Value Gap Indicator may not be directly usable in the scanner on the TrendSpider platform, limiting its application for scanning and identifying potential trading opportunities. Therefore, it's crucial for traders to use other technical analysis tools to confirm potential trading opportunities presented by Fair Value Gaps.

Relying solely on the indicator may not provide sufficient information for making trading decisions.


In conclusion, the Fair Value Gap Indicator is a powerful tool for price action traders to spot market inefficiencies and imbalances. By analyzing fair value gaps on charts, traders can make informed decisions and take advantage of bearish bias trades.

This indicator acts as a magnet, pulling the price back to its starting point before continuing higher.

With the Fair Value Gap Indicator in your arsenal, you can accurately predict potential future price movements and elevate your trading to new


Produits recommandés
Reversal Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Experts
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
FREE
Hot Zones
Innovicient Limited
Indicateurs
This indicator simplifies your entry zones by displaying the areas where you can plan your entry that potentially could give you high risk/reward ratios. Other than picking the most optimal entry points, the Hot Zone indicator can act as your typical support/resistance indicator for pullbacks for all timeframes. You can use this indicator as the only trading indicator or use it with another indicator for reentry purposes.  Besides, when using Hot Zones, the risk/reward ratio should be well abov
Fibo Engulfing MA Plus Changer TS Indie
Opengates Success International
Indicateurs
Fibo Engulfing Changer Trading System Fibo Engulfing Changer Trading System is a great indicator created to locate an engulfing candle on the Chart with the aid of an Arrow and Popup alerts system. For accurate working of an engulfing candle based on market structure, it must be used with an Moving Average but we discovered that Moving average is subjected to individual trader's preferences, therefore it has been coded in a way that the Trader can choose MA he/she desires with a preferred PERIO
Prop Trade Assistant
Michal Hrubes
Utilitaires
Prop Trade Assistant — Smart Prop Account Manager Overview Prop Trade Assistant is a utility designed for traders using prop firm accounts (e.g., FTMO, MFF, The Funded Trader, MyForexFunds, etc.). It functions as a risk management tool and dashboard, providing real-time tracking of drawdown, current PnL, profit targets, and other account metrics. Features Calculates profit and loss based on lot size, stop loss (SL), take profit (TP), and break-even (BE) Accepts input values in pips, currency
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicateurs
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Chart Trader
FX AutoTrader
Utilitaires
ChartTrader is a professional trading tool that every trader needs in their toolbox. It has been developed to work with the MT4 Platform. ChartTrader offers a number of options to make placing orders in the Forex market quick and easy. The GUI sits on the chart window so there is no need to navigate to separate windows when placing orders. The program allows you to set pending and instant orders. It has a built in risk management system, so every trade can risk a percentage or a fixed amount in
Max LotSize
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
5 (2)
Indicateurs
LotSize Indicator Discover the appropriate lot size to use in your trades based on the available margin. This indicator provides valuable information for risk management. If the indicator shows a value of 0, it means that your balance or available margin is insufficient for trading. It is important to maintain adequate margin levels for safe trading practices. This indicator is exclusively designed for the MT4 platform, a popular and reliable trading platform in the market. With the LotSize Indi
FREE
Trend Mate MultiFrame
ANGEL CALLE CRUZ
Indicateurs
This EA is an extension for the free trade indicator Trend Mate . https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50082 The main idea is to support your decision to  trade  according to the current trend. It is possible to configure alert and push notification to receive when entering to first candle for bull / bear trend. For this extension of the free indicator now it is possible to filter the current trend info with other timeframes. For example show trend for timeframe M5 considering also timeframe
Levels Trends Speed For mt4
Andrei Nagornyi
Indicateurs
Indicator LTS for MT4(Level + Trends + Speed)   The LTS indicator was specially created for quick analysis of   consolidations on the chart , which greatly facilitates decision-making when trading. LTS marks resistance and gives information about the forces affecting it, as well as the current speed and average travel. The indicator is easily customizable and can analyze any timeframe.    LTS uses a   unique trend analysis algorithm based on 4 parameters   from global to local.
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicateurs
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Dollar Mint Indicator
David Mwaniki Mbugua
Indicateurs
Dollar mint indicator is a special workmanship with years of experience in forex.   Dollar mint ea is a fully non repaint indicator optimised with price action data such that once it gives you a signal t . The indicator   can be used to trade anything on the mt4 with much ease. Benefits ; Fully non repaint Use in any timeframe Use in all the available tradable assets on mt4 Best to use on h4. It generates fully analysed buy and sell signals based on trend and also filters out retracements and
New Awesome Oscillator Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicateurs
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicateurs
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Adjustable Fractals mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
"Adjustable Fractals" - est une version avancée de l'indicateur fractal, un outil de trading très utile ! - Comme nous le savons, l'indicateur fractal standard mt4 n'a aucun paramètre - c'est très gênant pour les traders. - Les fractales ajustables ont résolu ce problème - il dispose de tous les paramètres nécessaires : - Période réglable de l'indicateur (valeurs recommandées - supérieures à 7). - Distance réglable par rapport aux hauts/bas du prix. - Conception réglable des flèches fractales.
Lot Lines Calculator
Vyacheslav Ustinov
Indicateurs
Most professional traders declare strict compliance with risk management. This simple tool allows quick calculation of trading lot size in accordance with the following basic risk management rules: The maximum allowable risk is set as a fixed percentage of the account deposit (for example, 1-2%). The risk is measured as a distance in points between the order opening level and the stop loss level. It is always difficult for beginners to calculate trade lot based on the risk value, so this indicat
Delete All
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilitaires
This is a very silly script but perhaps you find it useful. It deletes all objects from the chart. I recommend setting a hot key to call it just by pressing a couple of keys on your keyboard.  To avoid accidental deletion of object, the script will ask you to confirm the action as you won't be available to restore them with "undo" (Ctrl+Z).
FREE
Ticks Overcome Signal
Anass Habrah
Indicateurs
The “ Ticks Overcome Signal ” indicator, as outlined in your provided code, is a custom tool designed for use with MetaTrader 4 (MT4), a popular platform for Forex trading. This indicator seems to focus on tracking the momentum and direction of price movements by counting consecutive up and down ticks. Here’s an overview of the psychological aspects, logic benefits, and usage instructions for this indicator on MT4: Decision Support : Traders often face psychological challenges in decision-making
FREE
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex indicator - est un excellent outil auxiliaire dans le trading ! - L'indicateur calcule et place automatiquement sur le graphique les niveaux de Fibo et les lignes de tendance locales (couleur rouge). - Les niveaux de Fibonacci indiquent les zones clés où le prix peut s'inverser. - Les niveaux les plus importants sont 23,6 %, 38,2 %, 50 % et 61,8 %. - Vous pouvez l'utiliser pour le scalping inversé ou pour le trading en grille de zones. - Il existe également de nomb
Vanesa price distribution
Vo Mai Chi
4 (1)
Indicateurs
The indicator displays price distribution on a horizontal histogram. Horizontal histogram help find out key levels of price so that you can make good decision on setting point of take profit, stop loss... You can improve exist trading strategy or get new trading idea with the histogram of price. Outstanding features Support multiple time frame : you can choose to work with history data in any time frame you want. It does not depend on current display time frame. Support weighting by volume and/
FREE
Auto Harmonic Pattern Recognition
Paul Bratby
Indicateurs
With the purchase of the   Auto-Harmonic Pattern Recognition Trading Software for MT4 , you will have access to: The Auto Harmonic Pattern recognition software is designed to take the heavy lifting out of a traders Harmonic trading strategy. The Software automatically Identifies and Projects Harmonic Pattern Completion Zones for the 6 most trade-able Harmonic Patterns.  If the Pattern Completes in the projected zone, then there is a high probability of the resulting trade being successful. Pleas
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (71)
Indicateurs
Le Capteur de Tendance (The Trend Catcher) : La stratégie Trend Catcher avec indicateur d’alerte est un outil d’analyse technique polyvalent qui aide les traders à identifier les tendances du marché ainsi que les points d’entrée et de sortie potentiels. Elle dispose d’une stratégie Trend Catcher dynamique, s’adaptant aux conditions du marché pour offrir une représentation visuelle claire de la direction de la tendance. Les traders peuvent personnaliser les paramètres selon leurs préférences et l
FREE
Trade History Drawer
David Leander Tschacher
Indicateurs
Trade History Drawer is an indicator for MetaTrader 4. It shows trades on the chart and draws them in customized colors. Furthermore, the indicator shows a trade summary and saves a CSV history file for either one selected pair or all pairs. Inputs General Settings Number Trades : Number of trades to be drawn on the chart, if -1 then all trades Magic Number : Only trades with this magic number, if -1 then ignore Line Style : Line Style Line Thickness : Line Thickness Arrow Size : Arrow Size
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicateurs
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
TSim
Sergey Kruglov
Utilitaires
Утилита  TSim   позволяет симулировать ручную торговлю в Тестере Стратегий MetaTrader 4. В панеле можно устанавливать размеры лота, тейпрофита и стоплосса. Панель имеет кнопки Sell   и Buy для выставления рыночных ордеров, а также кнопки CloseSell, CloseBuy и CloseAll для быстрого закрытия ордеров. Под панелью отображается список открытых ордеров. Внимание. Панель работает только в Визуальном режиме Тестера Стратегий MetaTrader 4.
FREE
Wise Men Indicator
Bohdan Kasyanenko
Indicateurs
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on a chart: 1. Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation. A bullish divergent bar has a lower minimum and the closing price in its upper half. A bearish divergent bar has a higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator are intertwined, and the price has gone up significantly(or downwards). A valid bullish/bearish diver
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicateurs
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Market Marker MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (8)
Indicateurs
The indicator displays peak levels of activity formed by the maximum volume, tracks the correlation of the candles on all timeframes (from the highest to the lowest one). Each volume level is a kind of key trading activity. The most important cluster is inside a month, week, day, hour, etc. Indicator operation features A volume level receives Demand status if the nearest volume level located to the left and above has been broken upwards. A volume level receives Supply status if the nearest volu
Deep Insight Candles
Richard Bystricky
Indicateurs
Deep Insight Candles is an indicator that brings an entirely new perspective to the price chart. It focuses on revealing hidden structures in market movements, uncovering buyer and seller pressure, thus helping traders to better identify key levels, dynamics, and potential reversals. The indicator conveys deeper market insights, allowing traders to make decisions based on a more accurate perception of market sentiment and pressure at specific price levels. This innovative approach transforms the
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Italo Levels Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (9)
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS + SOME OTHER GIFTS! ITALO LEVELS INDICATOR  is the best levels indicator ever created, and why is that? Using high volume zones on the market and Fibonacci the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many levels indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but the   Italo Levels Indicator is different , the Ital
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicateurs
Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur de tendance EZT vous montrera la tendance, le retrait et les opportunités d'entrée. Un filtrage optionnel et tous types d'alertes sont disponibles. Des alertes par e-mail et par notification push sont ajoutées. Nous développons également une évaluation environnementale basée sur cet indicateur, qui sera bientôt disponible. Il s'agit d'un indicateur multifonctionnel composé de deux histogrammes de couleurs et d'une ligne. Il s'agit d'une représentation visuelle de la direction et d
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
Présentation de la       Cartes   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Conçues pour fournir des informations claires sur les tendances du marché, les bougies Heiken Ashi sont réputées pour leur capacité à filtrer le bruit et à éliminer les faux signaux. Dites adieu aux fluctuations de prix déroutantes et bonjour à une représentation graphique plus fluide et plus fiable. Ce qui rend le Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO vraiment unique, c'est sa formule innovante, qui transforme les données traditionnelles des chandelie
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicateurs
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période 100% non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments: forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices, actions.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de matières premières (CC
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicateurs
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicateurs
Gold Flux Signal – Indicateur de signaux sans repaint pour XAUUSD Conçu pour une exécution claire des signaux – Le Gold Flux Signal a été conçu pour fournir des signaux clairs et stables sur XAUUSD , sans repaint ni backpainting – Il a été spécifiquement pensé pour les stratégies de suivi de tendance et de cassure, tout en évitant les signaux parasites – L'indicateur fonctionne uniquement sur des bougies clôturées – Optimisé pour une utilisation sur les unités de temps M1, M5 et H1 Signaux
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 26% DE RÉDUCTION La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une nouvelle formule. Avec seulement UN graphique, vous pouvez lire la force de la devise pour 28 paires Forex ! Imaginez comment votre trading va s'améliorer parce que vous êtes capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Trading System Double Trend - système de trading indépendant composé de plusieurs indicateurs. Détermine la direction de la tendance générale et donne des signaux dans la direction du mouvement des prix. Peut être utilisé pour le scalping, le trading intrajournalier ou intrasemaine. Possibilités Fonctionne sur toutes les périodes et instruments de trading (Forex, crypto-monnaies, métaux, actions, indices.) Lecture visuelle simple des informations sans charger de graphique L'indicateur ne rede
SL Session Strength 28 Pair
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (19)
Indicateurs
SL Curruncy impulse  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82593 SL Session Strength 28 Pair flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Session Strength 28 indicator best for intraday scalper. market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies (Diverging currencies).   Suggested timeframes to trading : M5 - M15 - M30 - You can however just change session
Gold Venamax MT4
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Gold Venamax   - c'est le meilleur indicateur technique boursier. L'algorithme de l'indicateur analyse l'évolution des prix d'un actif et reflète la volatilité et les zones d'entrée potentielles. Caractéristiques de l'indicateur: Il s'agit d'un super indicateur avec Magic et deux blocs de flèches de tendance pour un trading confortable et rentable. Le bouton rouge pour changer de bloc est affiché sur le graphique. La magie est définie dans les paramètres de l'indicateur, afin que vous puissiez
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Indicateurs
Was: $299  Now: $149   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.61 (36)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
High low levels
Guner Koca
Indicateurs
on demo mode, use date for testing. for people purchase thise indicator, there is bonus price chanell indicator. high low levels indicator is non repaint trend reversal indicator.and works all pairs and all timeframes. there is a histogram move up and down. and there is a level red and blue. when histogram reach the up red level that is top.and reversal is possible. when histogram down and reach blue level that is prices oversold and possible reversal up. this indicator suitable for beginners an
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (6)
Indicateurs
The price is indicated only for the first   30 copies  ( only     5 copies left ).                                             The next price will be increased to    $150 . The final price will be    $250. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers
Quantum Currency Strength Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicateurs
Your success as a forex trader depends on being able to identify when a currency or currency pair is oversold or overbought. If it is strong or weak. It is this concept which lies at the heart of forex trading. Without the Quantum Currency Strength indicator, it is almost impossible. There are simply too many currencies and too many pairs to do this quickly and easily yourself. You need help! The Quantum Currency Strength indicator has been designed with one simple objective in mind. To give you
TrendLine PRO MT4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.83 (167)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur   Trend Line PRO   est une stratégie de trading indépendante. Il montre le changement de tendance, le point d'entrée de la transaction, ainsi que le calcul automatique de trois niveaux de protection Take Profit et Stop Loss. Trend Line PRO   est parfait pour tous les symboles Meta Trader : devises, métaux, crypto-monnaies, actions et indices. L'indicateur est utilisé dans le trading sur des comptes réels, ce qui confirme la fiabilité de la stratégie. Pour le moment, l'indicateur
PipFinite Strength Meter
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.65 (31)
Indicateurs
How To Determine If The Market is Strong Or Weak? Strength Meter uses an Adaptive Algorithm That Detect Price Action Strength In 4 Important Levels! This powerful filter gives you the ability to determine setups with the best probability. Features Universal compatibility to different trading systems Advance analysis categorized in 4 levels Level 1 (Weak) - Indicates us to WAIT. This will help avoid false moves Weak Bullish - Early signs bullish pressure Weak Bearish - Early signs bearish press
Plus de l'auteur
Belkhayate Gravity Center MT5 Custom
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
Indicateurs
Belkhayate Gravity Center MT5 Custom The Belkhayate center of gravity indicator is best used to confirm major turning points, and distinguish price extremes. Generally if price reaches the upper or lower levels one should expect a turn around coming soon, or at least a pull back towards the centre line if there is a strong trend. The upper and lower levels are red and green lines. Our indicator use the same parameters as the well known trader M.Mostafa Belkhayate the inventor of the indicator
Belkhayate Gravity Center MT4
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
5 (3)
Indicateurs
The Belkhayate center of gravity indicator is best used to confirm major turning points, and distinguish price extremes. Generally if price reaches the upper or lower levels one should expect a turn around coming soon, or at least a pull back towards the centre line if there is a strong trend. The upper and lower levels are red and green lines. Our indicator use the same parameters as the well known trader M.Mostafa Belkhayate the inventor of the indicator, allow the use of buffers for your EA a
Belkhayate Gravity Center MT4 Custom
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
Indicateurs
Belkhayate Gravity Center MT4 The Belkhayate center of gravity indicator is best used to confirm major turning points, and distinguish price extremes. Generally if price reaches the upper or lower levels one should expect a turn around coming soon, or at least a pull back towards the centre line if there is a strong trend. The upper and lower levels are red and green lines. Our indicator use the same parameters as the well known trader M.Mostafa Belkhayate the inventor of the indicator, allow th
TheStrat
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
Indicateurs
Rob Smith's is a trading method developed over a 30 year career in the market. TheSTRAT is a multi-timeframe strategy that has three major components: Inside Bars - Inside Bars occur when the current candle falls completely within the prior candle. Directional Bars - Directional Bars occur when the current candle takes out one side of the prior candle. Outside Bars - Outside Bars occur when the current candle takes out both sides of the prior candle. #thestrat
Partial Close MT4
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
Utilitaires
This is a very simple, and easy-to-use Trade Manager with features like   Auto Partial Close, Auto Stop-loss, Breakeven. EA  closes a profitable position in partial closes when the price moves first in the direction of profits, and then comes back. EA monitors the position. If the price moves in the direction of profits, then ea establish the first level of rollback price at a distance. If the price continues to move in the direction of profits, this level of profit continues modifying this lev
The Turtle Trading System
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
Indicateurs
This trend following system was designed by   Dennis Gartman   and   Bill Eckhart , and relies on breakouts of historical highs and lows to take and close trades: it is the complete opposite to the "buy low and sell high" approach. This trend following system was taught to a group of average and normal individuals, and almost everyone turned into a profitable trader. The main rule is   "Trade an N-day breakout and take profits when an M-day high or low is breached (N must me above M)" . Examples
IRB Scalper Pro
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
Experts
The strategy: EA strategy is inspired from a profitable strategy of Mr Rob Hoffman (One of the best traders in the world with multiple prizes on manual trading) . 1.Entry: The EA search for IRB bars (Inventory retracement bar), and place sell pending order or buy pending order according to the trend confirmed by the calculation of a 20 EMA slope degree. We believe that most of IRB Bar are caused by huge institutions (Hedge funds …), so the idea is to take benefits from their very profitable robo
Belkhayate Gravity Center
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
3.67 (3)
Indicateurs
The Belkhayate center of gravity indicator is best used to confirm major turning points, and distinguish price extremes. Generally if price reaches the upper or lower levels one should expect a turn around coming soon, or at least a pull back towards the centre line if there is a strong trend. The upper and lower levels are red and green lines. Our indicator use the same parameters as the well known trader M.Mostafa Belkhayate the inventor of the indicator, allow the use of buffers for your EA a
IRB Scalper Original
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
Experts
IRB Scalper Original The Original version of IRB Scalper Pro (V3.0) The strategy: EA strategy is inspired from a profitable strategy of Mr Rob Hoffman (One of the best traders in the world with multiple prizes on manual trading) . 1.Entry: The EA search for IRB bars (Inventory retracement bar), and place sell pending order or buy pending order according to the trend confirmed by the calculation of a 20 EMA slope degree. We believe that most of IRB Bar are caused by huge institutions (Hedge funds
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis