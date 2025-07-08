Trend indicator AI
- Indicateurs
- Ramil Minniakhmetov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This is a great indicator for trading manually. It shows trend reversals and potential entry points. Together with the manual and helpful infos I can make much better and more profitable trade decisions. I bought it together with Trend AI EA (great EA!) to have something to trade manually and automatically as I please.
Good
This is a great indicator for trading manually. It shows trend reversals and potential entry points. Together with the manual and helpful infos I can make much better and more profitable trade decisions. I bought it together with Trend AI EA (great EA!) to have something to trade manually and automatically as I please.
This indicator isn’t flashy....it just tells you when the trend direction changes, and gives you clear entries. I pair it with higher timeframes like H4 or H1 for confirmation. Simple approac and clean results...
my experience of my first week of using it, I saw a noticeable improvement in my trade entries and exits. I also reached out to the developer Ramil with a couple of setup questions, and his response was super fast and helpful !! great customer service. I also use the trend AI EA which work fine for me until now.. i will update my reviews later on the days
The signals appear right when momentum is shifting, giving me the edge to catch bigger moves. I’ve used it during both London and New York sessions and it’s accurate in both high and medium volatility markets.
the logic behind it actually holds up. Definitely one of the few indicators worth the hype.really recommended !!! add it to your strategy and you won't regret. you can use it in 1h and 4h timeframe to confirm the trend and in 15 mins for entries
I use Trend AI as the core confirmation tool in my custom trading system. It doesn’t repaint, it gives strong directional signals, and it blends well with support/resistance and price action setups. If you’re building your own strategy, this is a reliable piece of the puzzle.especially for gold in different timeframe.
I’m still new to trading, and most indicators confuse me. But this one? It’s super beginner-friendly. Clean signals, no clutter, and easy setup. Yet it still performs at a level that even advanced traders would benefit from. Highly recommended if you're just starting out and want something reliable! thanks ramil also for supporting!!
The trend indicator AI shows trends and entry points with great accuracy. I trade gold on the 15-minute and 1-hour charts, and I am very satisfied.
Before I found Trend AI, I was constantly overtrading — jumping into the market at the wrong times. This indicator gave me structure and patience. Now I wait for confirmed signals and follow the flow of the trend. My trades are fewer, but way more profitable.
What I appreciate most about the Trend AI Indicator isn’t just the entry signals. it’s the clarity it brings to my overall risk management strategy. Highly recommend if you're looking to bring structure and discipline into your trades.
Simplicity meets intelligence here. The UI is clean, the signals are timely, and it's surprisingly accurate. I've tested it on forex majors and metals. Best results I’ve seen were on gold and most currency pairs. Would recommend it for both beginners and advanced traders.
rend AI Indicator has become part of my daily setup. The buy/sell signals are clear, and the AI logic behind them gives me confidence in execution. I tested it in both ranging and trending markets – works better in trends (as expected), but still holds well in choppy conditions.i will keep testing it until next week.
I trade gold daily on the M30 and H1 charts, and this tool has elevated my decision making. The signals aren’t too frequent (which I appreciate), but when they come, they usually lead to strong moves. Combine it with proper risk management and this tool will shine...
I've purchased quite a few indicators on MQ5L.. but this is easily the best investment I’ve made. It's easy to read, lightweight on the terminal and incredibly accurate when the market trends. I use it mostly for gold in different timeframes. BIG THANKS FOR THE DEVELOPER!!
Whether you're scalping on M5 or swinging trades on H4, Trend AI adapts! I've been trading gold and indices with this tool, and it's saved me from so many false breakouts. It’s simple, visual, and most importantly reliable. The support from the developer is also top notch!!!
rend AI combines classic technical analysis with AI-enhanced logic. It doesn’t repaint, gives early entries on trend shifts, and works especially well when confluence is used with support/resistance zones. I've tested it across Gold, EURUSD, and NASDAQ on multiple timeframes .it's impressive!!! thanks ramil also for the great support!!
It’s a real game changer if you rely on technical trend following. What stands out is the consistency of signal accuracy.
