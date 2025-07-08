Trend indicator AI

L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision
Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capitaliser sur les corrections de prix au sein de la tendance établie.

Avantages Importants:

* Fonctionne sur MT4 et MT5

* Effacer les signaux d'ACHAT ou de VENTE

· Ne repeint pas

* Fonctionne sur tous les actifs

Attention je ne vends pas d'EA ou de sets chez telegram it scam. Tous les paramètres sont gratuits ici sur le blog. 
IMPORTANT! Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir des instructions et un bonus!

La surveillance réelle des opérations ainsi que mes autres produits peuvent être trouvés ici: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp;


Réglages et Entrées:

Les paramètres par défaut sont recommandés pour tous les actifs. Le
DanyLbc747
1223
DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:47 
 

Good

mmorris
97
mmorris 2025.09.11 18:48 
 

This is a great indicator for trading manually. It shows trend reversals and potential entry points. Together with the manual and helpful infos I can make much better and more profitable trade decisions. I bought it together with Trend AI EA (great EA!) to have something to trade manually and automatically as I please.

Didik
114
Didik 2025.08.27 12:18 
 

Good indicator, but it must be in line with the main trend.

Guliwer50
19
Guliwer50 2025.08.27 08:35 
 

It works great, also on renkobar, and if there was an EA for this great indicator for automatic trading, what does the programmer think about it?

Dlamini Zulu
31
Dlamini Zulu 2025.08.21 17:05 
 

This indicator isn’t flashy....it just tells you when the trend direction changes, and gives you clear entries. I pair it with higher timeframes like H4 or H1 for confirmation. Simple approac and clean results...

Mike Owen
56
Mike Owen 2025.08.14 13:16 
 

my experience of my first week of using it, I saw a noticeable improvement in my trade entries and exits. I also reached out to the developer Ramil with a couple of setup questions, and his response was super fast and helpful !! great customer service. I also use the trend AI EA which work fine for me until now.. i will update my reviews later on the days

Mark Boman
44
Mark Boman 2025.08.10 13:31 
 

The signals appear right when momentum is shifting, giving me the edge to catch bigger moves. I’ve used it during both London and New York sessions and it’s accurate in both high and medium volatility markets.

Steve Nelson
30
Steve Nelson 2025.08.10 12:22 
 

the logic behind it actually holds up. Definitely one of the few indicators worth the hype.really recommended !!! add it to your strategy and you won't regret. you can use it in 1h and 4h timeframe to confirm the trend and in 15 mins for entries

Hans Schmid
37
Hans Schmid 2025.08.10 11:59 
 

I use Trend AI as the core confirmation tool in my custom trading system. It doesn’t repaint, it gives strong directional signals, and it blends well with support/resistance and price action setups. If you’re building your own strategy, this is a reliable piece of the puzzle.especially for gold in different timeframe.

Kaito Takahashi
36
Kaito Takahashi 2025.08.10 10:55 
 

I’m still new to trading, and most indicators confuse me. But this one? It’s super beginner-friendly. Clean signals, no clutter, and easy setup. Yet it still performs at a level that even advanced traders would benefit from. Highly recommended if you're just starting out and want something reliable! thanks ramil also for supporting!!

Junichi Isono
933
Junichi Isono 2025.08.09 10:03 
 

The trend indicator AI shows trends and entry points with great accuracy. I trade gold on the 15-minute and 1-hour charts, and I am very satisfied.

Mohamed malik
24
Mohamed malik 2025.08.07 11:50 
 

Before I found Trend AI, I was constantly overtrading — jumping into the market at the wrong times. This indicator gave me structure and patience. Now I wait for confirmed signals and follow the flow of the trend. My trades are fewer, but way more profitable.

Mohamed gaily
29
Mohamed gaily 2025.08.07 11:38 
 

What I appreciate most about the Trend AI Indicator isn’t just the entry signals. it’s the clarity it brings to my overall risk management strategy. Highly recommend if you're looking to bring structure and discipline into your trades.

Luca Ferrari
24
Luca Ferrari 2025.08.07 11:26 
 

Simplicity meets intelligence here. The UI is clean, the signals are timely, and it's surprisingly accurate. I've tested it on forex majors and metals. Best results I’ve seen were on gold and most currency pairs. Would recommend it for both beginners and advanced traders.

Lee Tak Shing
28
Lee Tak Shing 2025.08.07 11:08 
 

rend AI Indicator has become part of my daily setup. The buy/sell signals are clear, and the AI logic behind them gives me confidence in execution. I tested it in both ranging and trending markets – works better in trends (as expected), but still holds well in choppy conditions.i will keep testing it until next week.

Chan Mei Long
40
Chan Mei Long 2025.08.07 10:47 
 

I trade gold daily on the M30 and H1 charts, and this tool has elevated my decision making. The signals aren’t too frequent (which I appreciate), but when they come, they usually lead to strong moves. Combine it with proper risk management and this tool will shine...

Marco Rossi
46
Marco Rossi 2025.08.05 13:00 
 

I've purchased quite a few indicators on MQ5L.. but this is easily the best investment I’ve made. It's easy to read, lightweight on the terminal and incredibly accurate when the market trends. I use it mostly for gold in different timeframes. BIG THANKS FOR THE DEVELOPER!!

Anna Weber
60
Anna Weber 2025.08.05 12:47 
 

Whether you're scalping on M5 or swinging trades on H4, Trend AI adapts! I've been trading gold and indices with this tool, and it's saved me from so many false breakouts. It’s simple, visual, and most importantly reliable. The support from the developer is also top notch!!!

Hana Ito
35
Hana Ito 2025.08.05 12:42 
 

rend AI combines classic technical analysis with AI-enhanced logic. It doesn’t repaint, gives early entries on trend shifts, and works especially well when confluence is used with support/resistance zones. I've tested it across Gold, EURUSD, and NASDAQ on multiple timeframes .it's impressive!!! thanks ramil also for the great support!!

Emi Tanaka
40
Emi Tanaka 2025.08.05 12:30 
 

It’s a real game changer if you rely on technical trend following. What stands out is the consistency of signal accuracy.

