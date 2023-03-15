Head and Shoulder MT4

** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button **

- Discount: it is not 45$, it is just 30$. *** Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "Head & Shoulders Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users.

Introduction:

Head and Shoulders

Pattern

The pattern appears on all time frames and can be used by all types of traders and investors.

is a very repetitive common type of price reversal patterns.

The Head and Shoulders Scanner indicator Scans All charts just by pressing one click. It has stop loss, Take profits and entry point levels with using Fibonacci levels and candlestick checking to find the best entry point and exit of trading. It finds signals immediately with alarm and notification for easy trading.

Main Features:

Detect the best and most common successful reversal trend : Head and Shoulders Pattern, Inverse Head and Shoulders Pattern



Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator

NO repaint



repaint Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )

charts button Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)

It displays and pushes notification stop-loss, take profits and entry-point levels

Candlestick check for the best entry point

Use Fibonacci levels

Sending the alert, push and email notification

method Engulfing/breakout - Engulfing on the edge of pattern / Breakout neck of pattern

Alert enable/disable base on your setting time

Adjust the pattern setting

Input Parameters :

=========Scanner============

Scan All Charts – Enable

Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate

Re-scan Timer – Re-scan all charts in all time frames after passing time

mode = Engulfing/breakout - Engulfing on the edge of pattern / Breakout neck of pattern

=======Display/style Options============ Display Options – Display or do not SL & TP & Entry levels

Stop Loss levels and Breakout Style - Set the Fonts and colors of patterns ========ALERT SETTINGS ========== Display Alert or Push Notification – Enable or disable Alert or Push Notification

How many candles are past a pattern – Maximum Number of candles Passed from a pattern to allow alert

Alert Buffer Size – Maximum save alert to prevent duplicate alerts

Alert start/end time – Determine trading hours based on the computer clock to activate and deactivate the alarm



