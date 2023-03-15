Head and Shoulder MT4

4.56

** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button **

- Discount: it is not 45$, it is just 30$.

*** Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "Head & Shoulders Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users.

Introduction:

Head and Shoulders Pattern is a very repetitive common type of price reversal patterns. The pattern appears on all time frames and can be used by all types of traders and investors. 

The Head and Shoulders Scanner indicator Scans All charts just by pressing one click. It has stop loss, Take profits and entry point levels with using Fibonacci levels and candlestick checking to find the best entry point and exit of trading. It finds signals immediately with alarm and notification for easy trading.

Main Features:

  • Detect the best and most common successful reversal trend :  Head and Shoulders Pattern, Inverse Head and Shoulders Pattern
  • Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
  • NO repaint
  • Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )
  • Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
  • It displays and pushes notification stop-loss, take profits and entry-point levels
  • Candlestick check for the best entry point
  • Use Fibonacci levels
  • Sending the alert, push and email notification
  • method Engulfing/breakout -  Engulfing on the edge of pattern / Breakout neck of pattern
  • Alert enable/disable base on your setting time
  • Adjust the pattern setting

Input Parameters :

=========Scanner============

  • Scan All Charts – Enable
  • Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate
  • Re-scan Timer – Re-scan all charts in all time frames after passing time
  • mode = Engulfing/breakout -  Engulfing on the edge of pattern / Breakout neck of pattern

=======Display/style Options============

  • Display Options – Display or do not  SL & TP & Entry levels
  • Stop Loss levels and Breakout Style - Set the Fonts and colors of patterns

    ========ALERT SETTINGS ==========

    • Display Alert or Push Notification – Enable or disable Alert or Push Notification
    • How many candles are past a pattern – Maximum Number of candles Passed from a pattern to allow alert
    • Alert Buffer Size – Maximum save alert to prevent duplicate alerts
    • Alert start/end time  – Determine trading hours based on the computer clock to activate and deactivate the alarm


    Avis 12
    Shaokai Ang
    48
    Shaokai Ang 2025.05.08 00:22 
     

    With good setting and own money management its profitable :)

    ivaylo slavkov
    177
    ivaylo slavkov 2025.03.18 15:45 
     

    Very usefull and Good indicator ,Highly Recommend !

    scarface407
    67
    scarface407 2024.12.17 16:42 
     

    I bought one before at double the cost and it did not even have the scanner feature and was not as good! Great job

    Répondre à l'avis