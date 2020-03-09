Gann Time Reversal Signals

Gann Time Reversal Signals are sophisticated trading concepts developed by Naveen Saroha using  W.D. Gann concepts that focus on predicting market turning points through the confluence of time cycles and price movements. Here are the key elements:

Time-Balance: Gann famously stated, "When time is up, the market will reverse regardless of the price. This emphasizes that time cycles often take precedence over price levels in determining market reversals.

Key Reversal Signals

Price-Time Confluence: The most powerful reversal signals occur when both time cycles and price levels align. For example, when a currency pair declines 500 pips over 50 days and time continues but price remains stagnant, it signals momentum loss and possible trend reversal.

Intraday Reversals: Intraday reversal times are specific times that the market is much more likely to reverse price action or start rising/falling impulsively. These can be calculated using Gann's time cycle methods.

Monthly Trend Shifts: Modern applications include indicators that help identify monthly trend changes for swing and positional trading, using Gann's time and price action techniques.

Trading Strategy Elements

The strategy typically involves:

  • Identifying critical time cycles using Gann's square of nine, natural cycles, or astronomical calculations
  • Looking for confluence points where time cycles and price levels intersect
  • Entering trades when price breaks above or below these confluence time candle

The methodology requires significant study and practice, as Gann's techniques combine mathematical calculations, geometric patterns, and time cycle analysis to predict market turning points with remarkable precision when properly applied.

Signals is quite simple to observe (complex math inside)a market reversal on any time frame for swing or intraday trading



Produits recommandés
Invincible Arrow
Quan Li
Indicateurs
This is an arrow indicator without a future function，developed based on the most advanced profit trading algorithms.It has the most innovative and advanced dual trend analysis module, as well as the latest and highly effective market trend prediction algorithm.Trends are your friends, and following larger trends can earn the maximum profit in foreign exchange. This indicator helps traders identify current trends and track them. Someone once made a profit of 10 times in a week by relying on it.No
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Robot scalpeur pour la période M5. Négocie sur la paire de devises GBPUSD. Ce robot a été spécialement développé par une société de traders professionnels pour le trading de la livre sterling. Le robot ouvre environ 5 à 15 transactions par jour. Il est préférable de négocier avec des courtiers qui ont un faible écart sur GBPUSD jusqu'à 10 pips. Le dépôt minimum recommandé pour commencer est de 500 $ ou plus. Avantages : n'utilise pas de martingale. pas un filet. chaque transaction a un stop lo
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicateurs
Version MT5  |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels   est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que   les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit   la structure d'onde correcte   du marché et   les niveaux de Fibonacci   qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conse
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicateurs
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicateurs
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
Gann Time and Price Reversals Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Gann time and price reversal signals are sophisticated trading concepts developed by Naveen Saroha using  W.D. Gann concepts that focus on predicting market turning points through the confluence of time cycles and price movements. Here are the key elements: Time-Price Balance : Gann famously stated, "When time is up, the market will reverse regardless of the price. This emphasizes that time cycles often take precedence over price levels in determining market reversals. Key Reversal Signals Price
PABT Pattern Indicator
Gleb Balashevich
Indicateurs
PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicateurs
Daily Candle Predictor est un indicateur qui prédit le cours de clôture d'une bougie. L'indicateur est principalement destiné à être utilisé sur les graphiques D1. Cet indicateur convient à la fois au trading forex traditionnel et au trading d'options binaires. L'indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome, ou il peut servir de complément à votre système de trading existant. Cet indicateur analyse la bougie actuelle, calcule certains facteurs de force à l'intérieur du corps
Stepping Trend
Mpendulo Chiliza
Indicateurs
The Stepping Trend Indicator     The Steppi ng Trend indicator uses the  average true range  (ATR indicator) in its calculation. This gives you control to set your own average true range period, I set the Default as 10.   Indicator Details. Green Arrow Up: This means you are at the starting point of a new bullish trend, it’s time to buy.   Red  Arrow  Down : This means you are at the starting point of a new  bearish  trend, it’ s time to sell .   What if you miss the Arrow Signal?   No prob
Easy Trade indicator
Felipe Carvalho De Queiroz
Indicateurs
Easy Trade Indicator – Your Path to Profitable Trades! Work any Time Frame! Maximize your profits with precise and assertive trades! ️ Trade with comfort – the indicator does the analysis and you only open the order in the direction in which the indicator shows you!  Exclusive panel with past trade counter and accuracy tracking! Simplify your analysis, boost your performance, and trade with confidence! Get it now and take your trading to the next level
MT4 high accuracy indicators5
Xue Hang Pan
Indicateurs
It will be the best tool for you to make a profit! Through unique algorithms You're going to see an amazing amount of right trading signals Make huge profits every day and realize more possibilities!   Like the car no money to buy it, the love of the girls dare not to pursue?Or the credit card bill is not paid, the rent does not have the extra money to settle?Or are you fed up with being bossed around by your boss and Hope to get more people's respect?Can't afford to buy the things you want ？ wa
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex indicator - est un excellent outil auxiliaire dans le trading ! - L'indicateur calcule et place automatiquement sur le graphique les niveaux de Fibo et les lignes de tendance locales (couleur rouge). - Les niveaux de Fibonacci indiquent les zones clés où le prix peut s'inverser. - Les niveaux les plus importants sont 23,6 %, 38,2 %, 50 % et 61,8 %. - Vous pouvez l'utiliser pour le scalping inversé ou pour le trading en grille de zones. - Il existe également de nomb
Gold Phoenix
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicateurs
The perfect tool for Scalng in the Forex markets You can trade both from signal to signal and using take profit  The algorithm does not use Zigzag!  No redrawing!  This is a channel instrument that uses a moving average as a filter. Moving Average  There are 2 parameters for the settings Ma Period = 5 period Moving Average  Channel 1.0 distance of channel lines from the chart Price Signal Filter - calculation of signal opening and filter There is a complete set of Alert There is a multi-timefram
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicateurs
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
MT4 high accuracy indicators4
Xue Hang Pan
Indicateurs
Indicator function This index buys and sells according to the color, using time is one hour,Please run the test on a 30-minute cycle It is best to use 1H for testing   About update questions In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators   Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators Applicable mainstream currency pair EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF Applicable mainstream cross currency pair EUR/JPY EUR/GBP E
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicateurs
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicateurs
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Shark Deal Book
Philip Pankaj Suthagar
4 (3)
Indicateurs
Term  "shark"  in the business world denotes a high volume investor who just made a good investment in a highly Potential business deal.So, sharks are the ones who make the market move. In our case, if an American shark bought a Japanese company, he/she has to convert American dollars into Japanese yen to make the deal. So, the demand for the Japanese yen will increase sharply. Thus USD/JPY will go short rapidly if the deal was from the shark. Another example, In the case of forex, if fed increa
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
RSI Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Indicateur Crypto_Forex « RSI SPEED » pour MT4 : excellent outil prédictif, sans retouche. - Le calcul de cet indicateur est basé sur des équations physiques. Le RSI SPEED est la dérivée première du RSI lui-même. - Le RSI SPEED est idéal pour scalper les entrées dans la direction de la tendance principale. - Utilisez-le en combinaison avec un indicateur de tendance approprié, par exemple HTF MA (comme sur les images). - L'indicateur RSI SPEED indique la vitesse à laquelle le RSI change de dire
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicateurs
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. In
Candlestick Patterns Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Améliorez votre précision en trading avec l'indicateur Candlestick Pattern Alert MT4, un outil puissant conçu pour détecter rapidement les principaux motifs de chandeliers et fournir des alertes en temps réel, permettant aux traders d'agir sur des configurations à haute probabilité. Ancré dans les principes des graphiques en chandeliers japonais, popularisés par Steve Nison dans les années 90, cet indicateur est apprécié des traders forex, crypto et actions pour sa capacité à décoder le sentimen
FREE
Trend Flasher
Amarnath K M
Indicateurs
Trend Flasher Trend is your friend is the age old saying quote in trading arena, there are though many ways to gauge the trend and its direction, more scientific measure and logically meaningful will be an ATR break outs to identify and spot the trend and its acceleration, so we created this easy to use trend identification panel and optimized super trend based multi time frame panel entry system to aid and help the traders to make their trading decision. Unique Features of Trend Flasher 1. H
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicateurs
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
QuantumEdge Trader
Hossam Ali Ahmed Ali
Indicateurs
QuantumEdge Trader v1.0 AI-Powered Precision Signals for Serious Traders QuantumEdge Trader is a smart and reliable indicator that delivers accurate BUY and SELL signals using advanced market analysis and trend detection. Designed for M1 to M60 timeframes, it's ideal for scalping and intraday strategies. --- Key Features: No Repaint – Signals never change after appearing Smart trend filters to reduce noise Adjustable sensitivity and alerts Perfect for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and m
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicateurs
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Cosmic Diviner X Planet
Olena Kondratenko
4 (2)
Indicateurs
This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicateurs
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Predictive Levels
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Market predictive price levels are key technical analysis tools is my finest invention through mathematics to predict automatically next price is where to reach after break any levels. A unique name quality it automatically calculate price range its my own invention according price value to predict what's is next price came than after it not fixed levels like Fibonacci or pivots Its Naveen's Predictive Levels .used to forecast where an asset's price might find support (stop falling) or resistanc
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
THE GRAFF III
Antonin Skaryd
Indicateurs
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
FFx Basket Scanner
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
MetaTrader 5 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24882 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
NostradamusMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
Indicateurs
NostradamusMT4 is a powerful indicator from the set of professional trader. The indicator is based on Andrei Spiridonov's original price calculation method (ESTIMATED PRICE) for the current candle price. Advantages The indicator does not redraw. It works on any timeframes. Works with any trading instruments. Perfectly suitable for scalping and trading binary options. Parameters Color - color of the ESTIMATED PRICE FUTURE line. How to work with the indicator The indicator forms the ESTIMATED P
FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
MetaTrader 5 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25794 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
REX complete 3in1
Christophe Godart
Indicateurs
This is the complete REX package. It consists of the lite, pro and ULTRA version.  Perfect for beginners and intermediates. REX complete is 100% non repaint. The strategy is based on a mix of different strategies, statistics, including pivot points, oscillators and patterns.  As the trading idea consists of a variety of some classic indicators like Momentum, Williams Percent Range, CCI, Force Index, WPR, DeMarker, CCI, RSI and Stochastic, it is clear that the fundamental indicators have being u
Sweet Waffle
Christophe Godart
Indicateurs
The arrows are calculated with: -     2 Parabolic  parameters -     2 ADX parameters -     4 Stochastic parameters We recommend to combine it with Parabolic, ZigZag or Elliot waves indicator. Always trade the trend! If you make sure to draw your trend lines and support/resistance zones you will just have to wait for the signal to appear. Take the trade. For Binary Options it is advisable to set the expiry time to 5-15 min in M1 chart. THIS INDICATOR IS ZERO REPAINT Best assets to trade: - EUR
Million Dollar Challenge
Christophe Godart
Indicateurs
Let´s try to make some real money! Call me profit addicted. I thought why not try to make THE dream come reality. With discipline, a clear strategy and this indicator I focus on entering the perfect trades. This indicator is very easy to use as you will get perfect entry points for Put or Call trades. The arrows are calculated with: -     Momentum  parameters -     Candle stick patterns -     Fundamental Price action We recommend to combine it with Parabolic, ZigZag or Elliot waves indicator
Golden Chip
Daishon Cotman
Indicateurs
Golden Chip provides Basic Market Structure, Fibonacci, supply and Demand Zones. Letting you identify when a sell off point is approaching or whne a buy opportunity is arriving. The awesome thing about Golden Chip is that, you will see rejection levels or continuation before ANYBODY ! This indicator moves directly with price and lines up perfectly with the Chart. Some indicators would lag but NOT this one ! Golden Chip is amazing for Clean chart (Naked Chart). GOLDEN CHIP IS ONLY ON METATRADER (
Multi Seconds Timeframes
ALES OBAL
Indicateurs
Seconds timeframe generator for MT4  (S1, S5, S10, S15, S20, S30). Features  1. Indicator generates timeframes in real time, with each new tick on the spot. 2. Indicator is also measuring point distance from extreme to extreme when hovered "This additionally shows us how strong movements are". Advantages 1. Easy to spot best entry and exit points. 2. You can easily trade news releases where market is very volatile. 3. You can also easily trade very slow market conditions and spot tre
Plus de l'auteur
Predictive Levels
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Market predictive price levels are key technical analysis tools is my finest invention through mathematics to predict automatically next price is where to reach after break any levels. A unique name quality it automatically calculate price range its my own invention according price value to predict what's is next price came than after it not fixed levels like Fibonacci or pivots Its Naveen's Predictive Levels .used to forecast where an asset's price might find support (stop falling) or resistanc
Custom Signal Scanner MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Custom Indictor Signal Scanner for scan your own any custom indicator and template its one click you can open your desire signals(given time frame alert). Also can open same template with particular input indicator just type name of template your created with given indicator and enjoy all time frame scan with your logical signals  input string s2 = "====== Embedded Indicator Settings ======"; input UseEmbeddedIndicator = false; // Use embedded indicator instead of external file ( don't use its n
High Degree Swing angles MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Core Principles Swing Angle Measurement   Swing angles are calculated by measuring the degree of price movement between swing highs and lows over time. Steeper angles (typically 45+ degrees) indicate stronger momentum and potentially more profitable trading opportunities. Traders use various timeframes to identify these patterns, from intraday charts to weekly swings. Momentum Confirmation   High degree swing angles often coincide with strong momentum indicators like RSI breakouts, volume spikes
High Degree Swing angles MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Core Principles Swing Angle Measurement   Swing angles are calculated by measuring the degree of price movement between swing highs and lows over time. Steeper angles (typically 45+ degrees) indicate stronger momentum and potentially more profitable trading opportunities. Traders use various timeframes to identify these patterns, from intraday charts to weekly swings. Momentum Confirmation   High degree swing angles often coincide with strong momentum indicators like RSI breakouts, volume spikes
Price Momentum Matrix
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Price Momentum Matrix - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Trading Indicator Revolutionary Market Analysis Tool **Price Momentum Matrix** is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines the power of Fibonacci retracements, moving averages, and multi-timeframe analysis to give you an unparalleled edge in the markets. Key Features  **Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis** - **11 Timeframe Analysis**: From M3 to Weekly charts - **Real-time Trend Detection**: Instant bullish/bearish/sideways signals - **Per
Advance GannAngles MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Core Concept: Naveen Saroha's Advanced time and price angles are drawn from significant highs or lows at specific geometric ratios that represent the relationship between price movement and time. The Main Gann Angles and Percentage together Most Important: 1x1 Angle : One units of price for one unit of time  1x2 Angle : One unit of price for two units of time  1x3 Angle 1x4 Angle 1x5 Angle 1x6 Angle 1x7 Angle 1x8 Angle: (45) : Eight unit of price for one unit of time - considered the most i
Circle Maker MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Its and Circle drawer for mt4 auto scale can use multiple circles together watch my all videos based on circle get idea how to use and find out reversals of markets. Its my core concept for predict time and price levels using only Circles no other indicator needed to use with circles a complete trading strategy. https://youtu.be/VlSIur-LPUs?si=gDtioQyUtXDDw_fi https://youtu.be/-IGp7F9XINQ?si=Q2DB0qKHKQzpl4bv here working version :- https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/jrdjf8fkdec0otbcksmug/Circle-Dra
FREE
Circle Maker
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Its and Circle drawer for mt4 auto scale can use multiple circles together watch my all videos based on circle get idea how to use and find out reversals of markets. Its my core concept for predict time and price levels using only Circles no other indicator needed to use with circles a complete trading strategy. https://youtu.be/VlSIur-LPUs?si=gDtioQyUtXDDw_fi https://youtu.be/-IGp7F9XINQ?si=Q2DB0qKHKQzpl4bv Here download link - for full circle:- https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/0rxgtw5ukx8aqwr5d
FREE
Naveen Dynamic Square
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
The Naveen Dynamic Square is one of the best known  technical analysis tools  inspired  by WD Gann along with the Gann Fan and Gann Box. It is considered a cornerstone of his trading technique that is based on time and price symmetry. The Naveen Dynamic Square is a powerful tool in finance for determining support and resistance levels based on a stock's extreme price points. It works by extrapolating probable price levels from a central value, typically an all-time or cyclical high or low. This
Advance GannAngles
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Core Concept: Naveen Saroha's Advanced time and price angles are drawn from significant highs or lows at specific geometric ratios that represent the relationship between price movement and time. The Main Gann Angles: Most Important: 1x1 Angle : One units of price for one unit of time  1x2 Angle : One unit of price for two units of time  1x3 Angle 1x4 Angle 1x5 Angle 1x6 Angle 1x7 Angle 1x8 Angle: (45) : Eight unit of price for one unit of time - considered the most important trend line Co
Dynamic Gann Grid and Percentage
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Advance Gann Grid and Percentage tool is world's first auto scale dynamic grid  created by Naveen Saroha will new unknown features Key Features of Modern Dynamic Gann Grid Real-time Updates : Unlike traditional static grids, dynamic versions automatically adjust as new price data comes in Multiple Timeframe Analysis : Simultaneous calculation across different timeframes Automated Scaling : Software automatically determines optimal price-to-time ratios Interactive Elements : indicator is create 1
High Gravity Reversal Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
High Gravity Reversal signals made by Naveen Saroha a completely new concept using physics universal law of speed and Gravity. Made a simple signals using complex mathematics to match trading concepts. High accurate sell signals and buy potential of reversal of market one of unique invented by core universal laws. We are working on gravity signals since 2019 consistently...high probability reversals with minimal stop losses. 100% Non repainted no legging tools for mt4/mt5 also can use in binary
Gann Time and Price Reversals Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Gann time and price reversal signals are sophisticated trading concepts developed by Naveen Saroha using  W.D. Gann concepts that focus on predicting market turning points through the confluence of time cycles and price movements. Here are the key elements: Time-Price Balance : Gann famously stated, "When time is up, the market will reverse regardless of the price. This emphasizes that time cycles often take precedence over price levels in determining market reversals. Key Reversal Signals Price
Market Turning Forecast
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
New idea for market turning forecasts and Swing High degree angle by Geometric and Gann methods. Developed by Naveen Saroha in 2019. to find time and angular forecaster for market direction to reversal/swing. Tool shows time vertical line on chart. Using geometric and mathematical equation to define next turning probability of market  Market swing turning points Technical analysis forecasting Trend reversal predictions
Dynamic Andrews Pitchfork MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Dynamic Andrew's Pitchfork A technical analysis tool that uses three parallel trendlines to identify potential support and resistance levels. Created by selecting three significant pivot points (two lows and one high, or two highs and one low), then drawing: Median Line : The central line connecting the first point to the midpoint between the second and third points Upper Parallel : A line parallel to the median line, passing through the highest of the second two points Lower Parallel : A line p
Mac Binary Options Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
Dynamic Gann Box MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
What is a Dynamic Gann Box? The Dynamic Gann Box, Designed by Mr Naveen Saroha its and  World first in class. World's First auto scale  mt4/mt5 Geometric tools... no matter screen sizes and resolutions its automatically check chart scale with different time and different trading assets like commodities and stocks futures and options.... also known as the Gann Square, is a more complex tool that combines price and time in a squared framework based on W.D. Gann's belief that market movements are
Gann Dynamic square MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
The Naveen Dynamic Square  MT4 Lite. is one of the best known  technical analysis tools  inspired  by WD Gann along with the Gann Fan and Gann Box. It is considered a cornerstone of his trading technique that is based on time and price symmetry. The Naveen Dynamic Square MT5   is a powerful tool in finance for determining support and resistance levels based on a stock's extreme price points. It works by extrapolating probable price levels from a central value, typically an all-time or cyclical h
High Low Reversal
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
High low Reversal concept by Naveen saroha to find out new tops and new bottoms through mathematical calculations also can get with own calculation inputs available to increase or decrease swing potential,also can use  auto analysis function to calculate  Parameters swing heights and swing percentages. Indicator can apply all time frame and all types of market symbols..... """High-Low Market Signals Overview High-low market signals are technical indicators that analyze the relationship between r
Custom Indictor Signal Scanner
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Custom Indictor Signal Scanner for scan your own any custom indicator and template its one click you can open your desire signals(given time frame alert). Also can open same template with particular input indicator just type name of template your created with given indicator and enjoy all time frame scan with your logical signals  What is a Custom Indicator Scanner for MT4? A custom indicator scanner is an Indicator  or script that automatically scans multiple currency pairs and timeframes for
Day High Low Scanner
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
A day high low scanner is a stock screening tool that helps traders and investors identify stocks based on their daily price movements, specifically focusing on stocks that are hitting new highs or lows within a trading day. Here's how it typically works: Day High Scanner: Identifies stocks that are trading at or near their highest price of the current trading day Shows stocks with strong upward momentum Helps traders spot potential breakout opportunities or stocks with bullish sentiment Day Low
Gann Percentages and Angles MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Core Concept: Naveen Saroha's Advanced time and price angles included percentages to find out right time and price equations   are drawn from significant highs or lows at specific geometric ratios that represent the relationship between price movement and time. The Main Gann Angles and Percentage together Most Important: 1x1 Angle : One units of price for one unit of time  1x2 Angle : One unit of price for two units of time  1x3 Angle 1x4 Angle 1x5 Angle 1x6 Angle 1x7 Angle 1x8 Angle: (45)
Multi Pair Range Percentage Scanner
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Multipair Range Percentage Levels Scanner - Technical Description Overview A Fibonacci levels scanner is a technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and plots key Fibonacci retracement and extension levels across multiple financial instruments or timeframes. It helps traders quickly locate potential support and resistance zones based on mathematical relationships derived from the Fibonacci sequence. Core Functionality Automatic Level Detection The scanner identifies significant pric
Gann Swing Method calculations
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
WD Gann Swing Trading & Market Calculation Mathematics: Decoding the Master's Geometric Approach to Market Prediction Introduction William Delbert Gann (1878-1955) stands as one of the most enigmatic and successful traders in financial history, developing a sophisticated mathematical framework that combined geometry, astronomy, and natural law to predict market movements. His theory was based upon natural geometric shapes and ancient mathematics. Gann theory states that the patterns and angles o
Master of Breakouts MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Master Breakout Trading Strategy By Naveen Saroha - Premium Trading System Revolutionary Trading Architecture The Master Breakout Strategy represents a paradigm shift in technical analysis, combining advanced mathematical modeling with institutional-grade precision to identify and capitalize on high-probability market breakouts. This isn't just another trading system—it's a comprehensive market analysis framework that thinks like the algorithms used by professional trading firms. Core Techn
Gold 3Dollar Startegy
Satya Prakash Mishra
Experts
$3 Movement Strategy EA – Gold Trading Automation Redefined The $3 Movement Strategy EA is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. It is built around the concept of capturing consistent, small market movements and converting them into steady profits through an adaptive dynamic grid and hedging system. This EA focuses on the natural volatility of gold, executing trades every time the market moves by a defined distance (default: $3). Its logic allows
Naveen Dynamic Square MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
The Naveen Dynamic Square  MT5  is one of the best known  technical analysis tools  inspired  by WD Gann along with the Gann Fan and Gann Box. It is considered a cornerstone of his trading technique that is based on time and price symmetry. The Naveen Dynamic Square MT5   is a powerful tool in finance for determining support and resistance levels based on a stock's extreme price points. It works by extrapolating probable price levels from a central value, typically an all-time or cyclical high o
Advance Gann Grid and Percentage
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Advance Gann Grid and Percentage tool is world's first auto scale dynamic grid  created by Naveen Saroha will new unknown features Key Features of Modern Dynamic Gann Grid Real-time Updates : Unlike traditional static grids, dynamic versions automatically adjust as new price data comes in Multiple Timeframe Analysis : Simultaneous calculation across different timeframes Automated Scaling : Software automatically determines optimal price-to-time ratios Interactive Elements : indicator is create 1
High Gravity Reversal Signals MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
High Gravity Reversal signals made by Naveen Saroha a completely new concept using physics universal law of speed and Gravity. Made a simple signals using complex mathematics to match trading concepts. High accurate sell signals and buy potential of reversal of market one of unique invented by core universal laws. We are working on gravity signals since 2019 consistently...high probability reversals with minimal stop losses. 100% Non repainted no legging tools for mt4/mt5 also can use in binary
Market Time Turning Forecast MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
New idea for market turning forecasts and Swing High degree angle by Geometric and Gann methods. Developed by Naveen Saroha in 2019. to find time and angular forecaster for market direction to reversal/swing. Tool shows time vertical line on chart. Using geometric and mathematical equation to define next turning probability of market  Market swing turning points Technical analysis forecasting Trend reversal predictions
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis