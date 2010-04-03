Xmaster Formula Indicator for MT5

Xmaster (XhMaster) Formula Indicator for MT5 Download

The xhmaster formula indicator MT5 integrates Moving Average (MA) and MACD, enabling traders to assess trend strength and direction effectively. It uses green and red arrows to provide clear entry signals for trading decisions.

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

MT5 Indicator Installation


Xmaster (XhMaster) Formula Specifications Table

Here’s the table presenting the specifications of the xhmaster formula indicator:

Category

Volatility - Bands and Channels - Oscillator

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Beginner

Indicator Type

Continuation - Reversal

Timeframe

Multi Timeframe

Trading Style

Intraday Trading

Markets

All Markets

 

XhMaster formula indicator Overview

The xhmaster formula indicator mt5 visually represents market direction using arrows: green for an uptrend and red for a downtrend. These signals help traders identify entry points for buy and sell positions with precision.

 

Uptrend Conditions

The price chart of AUD/USD on the 1 minute timeframe is displayed below. A green arrow indicates a short term trend reversal, signaling a bullish trend.In this scenario, traders can interpret the green arrow as an Entry Signal and consider opening a Buy position to capitalize on the upward movement.

 

Downtrend Conditions

The price chart below depicts the Nikkei 225 Index (NIKKEI) on the 5-minute timeframe. A red arrow signifies a trend reversal and generates a bearish signal, providing traders with an opportunity to enter a Sell position.

 

Indicator Settings

Image below illustrates the modifications and settings of the Formula Xmaster Indicator

Display settings

·       Chart theme: Chart theme.

Indicator settings

·       Alert on: Enable alerts;

·       Alert sound: Sound alert;

·       Alert email: Email alert.

 

Conclusion

The XhMaster formula indicator mt5 integrates two powerful tools Moving Average (MA) and MACD to effectively identify trends and pinpoint entry points for trades. This indicator excels in volatile markets, offering traders reliable signals to make informed trading decisions.

