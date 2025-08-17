Spike Detector XTREEM

Spike Detector XTREEM for Boom and Crash Indexes

Spike Detector XTREEM is a high-performance indicator built for scalping Boom & Crash markets, as well as Weltrade Pain & Gain. Designed for speed and precision, it helps traders catch spikes with confidence by filtering out false signals and delivering clear, actionable entries.


Download the Trend Histogram Indicator here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147248


Promo price: $35.00 until 30/10/2025   !!! Final Price: $150.00

Key Features

  • Non-Repainting – All signals are fixed once they appear.

  • Optimized for M1 & M2 Timeframes – Perfect for scalpers.

  • Works on Boom & Crash and Weltrade Pain & Gain.

  • Smart Filtering System – Built-in trend histogram reduces false signals.

  • Multi-Alert System – Receive notifications via pop-up, push notification, or email.

  • Plug & Play – No complex presets. Simply attach and trade.

  • Suitable for Traders of All Levels – Beginners and advanced traders alike.

How to Use

  1. Check the Trend Histogram:

    • Red = Only take Sell Spike Entries.

    • Gray = Only take Buy Spike Entries.

  2. Entry Confirmation:

    • When a spike signal appears and the histogram supports it, enter the trade.

    • If no spike occurs and the histogram changes, apply a 5–7 candle stop loss.

  3. Scalping Focus:

    • Best results on 1-minute and 2-minute charts.

    • Works in both trending and ranging conditions with proper risk management.

Benefits for Traders

  • Eliminates false signals with built-in trend filtering.

  • Provides instant alerts to stay ahead of market moves.

  • Saves time and reduces trading stress with a clean, plug-and-play setup.

  • Designed specifically for fast Boom & Crash scalping.

Important Notes

  • Platform: MT5

  • Works on demo and live accounts

  • No special settings required

Catch spikes before they catch you – with Spike Detector XTREEM.

Disclaimer

This indicator is a tool for identifying spike opportunities but does not guarantee profits. Always use proper risk management and test strategies on a demo account before trading live.



Plus de l'auteur
Spike Detector Xtreem Trend
Nervada Emeule Adams
Indicateurs
Spike Detector Xtreem Trend Histogram for Boom and Crash Indexes Trend Histogram Pro is a powerful market direction indicator built for Boom & Crash markets, as well as Weltrade Pain & Gain. Designed for clarity and precision, it helps traders stay on the right side of the trend by filtering out market noise and confirming bias with a clean, easy-to-read histogram. Download the Spike Detector XTREEM Indicator here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147203 Key Features Non-Repainting –
FREE
Proxima Scalper
Nervada Emeule Adams
Indicateurs
Proxima Scalper — MT5 Indicator for Synthetic Index Scalping Proxima Scalper is an MT5 indicator designed for scalping low-volatility synthetic indices such as Volatility 10 Index and similar markets. It is optimized for the M1 timeframe and provides clear Buy/Sell signals with calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, shown directly on the chart for easy trade management. Promo price: $35.00 until 01/10/2025! Price will increase after every 10 purchases!! User Guide : Download Here R
