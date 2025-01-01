|
//--- descripción
#property description "El script crea el objeto gráfico \"Etiqueta rectangular\"."
//--- mostramos la ventana de los parámetros de entrada durante el arranque del script
#property script_show_inputs
//--- los parámetros de entrada del script
input string InpName="RectLabel"; // Nombre de la etiqueta
input color InpBackColor=clrSkyBlue; // Color del fondo
input ENUM_BORDER_TYPE InpBorder=BORDER_FLAT; // Tipo del borde
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER InpCorner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER; // Esquina del gráfico para el enlace
input color InpColor=clrDarkBlue; // Color del contorno plano (Flat)
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_SOLID; // Estilo del contorno plano (Flat)
input int InpLineWidth=3; // Grosor del contorno plano (Flat)
input bool InpBack=false; // Objeto al fondo
input bool InpSelection=true; // Seleccionar para mover
input bool InpHidden=true; // Ocultar en la lista de objetos
input long InpZOrder=0; // Prioridad para el clic del ratón
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Crea la etiqueta rectangular |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RectLabelCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del gráfico
const string name="RectLabel", // nombre de la etiqueta
const int sub_window=0, // número de subventana
const int x=0, // coordenada por el eje X
const int y=0, // coordenada por el eje Y
const int width=50, // ancho
const int height=18, // alto
const color back_clr=C'236,233,216', // color del fondo
const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border=BORDER_SUNKEN, // tipo del borde
const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // esquina del gráfico para el enlace
const color clr=clrRed, // color del contorno plano (Flat)
const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // estilo del contorno plano
const int line_width=1, // grosor del contorno plano
const bool back=false, // al fondo
const bool selection=false, // seleccionar para mover
const bool hidden=true, // ocultar en la lista de objetos
const long z_order=0) // prioridad para el clic del ratón
{
//--- anulamos el valor del error
ResetLastError();
//--- creamos la etiqueta rectangular
if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL,sub_window,0,0))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": ¡Fallo al crear la etiqueta rectangular! Código del error = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- establecemos las coordenadas de la etiqueta
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);
//--- establecemos las dimensiones de la etiqueta
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);
//--- establecemos el color del fondo
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,back_clr);
//--- establecemos el tipo del borde
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,border);
//--- establecemos la esquina del gráfico respecto a la cual van a determinarse las coordenadas del punto
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);
//--- establecemos el color del contorno plano (en modo Flat)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- establecemos el estilo de las líneas del contorno plano
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- establecemos el grosor del contorno plano
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,line_width);
//--- mostramos en el primer plano (false) o al fondo (true)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- activar (true) o desactivar (false) el modo de desplazamiento de la etiqueta con ratón
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- ocultamos (true) o mostramos (false) el nombre del objeto gráfico en la lista de objetos
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- establecemos la prioridad para obtener el evento de cliquear sobre el gráfico
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- ejecución con éxito
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Mueve la etiqueta rectangular |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RectLabelMove(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del gráfico
const string name="RectLabel", // nombre de la etiqueta
const int x=0, // coordenada por el eje X
const int y=0) // coordenada por el eje Y
{
//--- anulamos el valor del error
ResetLastError();
//--- movemos la etiqueta rectangular
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": ¡Fallo al mover la coordenada X de la etiqueta! Código del error = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": ¡Fallo al mover la coordenada Y de la etiqueta! Código del error = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- ejecución con éxito
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Cambia el tamaño de la etiqueta rectangular |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RectLabelChangeSize(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del gráfico
const string name="RectLabel", // nombre de la etiqueta
const int width=50, // ancho de la etiqueta
const int height=18) // alto de la etiqueta
{
//--- anulamos el valor del error
ResetLastError();
//--- cambiamos las dimensiones de la etiqueta
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": ¡Fallo al cambiar el ancho de la etiqueta! Código del error = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": ¡Fallo al cambiar el alto de la etiqueta! Código del error = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- ejecución con éxito
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Cambia el tipo del borde de la etiqueta rectangular |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RectLabelChangeBorderType(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del gráfico
const string name="RectLabel", // nombre de la etiqueta
const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border=BORDER_SUNKEN) // tipo del borde
{
//--- anulamos el valor del error
ResetLastError();
//--- cambiamos el tipo del borde
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,border))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": ¡Fallo al cambiar el tipo del borde! Código del error = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- ejecución con éxito
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Elimina la etiqueta rectangular |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RectLabelDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del gráfico
const string name="RectLabel") // nombre de la etiqueta
{
//--- anulamos el valor del error
ResetLastError();
//--- eliminamos la etiqueta
if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": ¡Fallo al eliminar la etiqueta rectangular! Código del error = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- ejecución con éxito
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- tamaño de la ventana del gráfico
long x_distance;
long y_distance;
//--- definimos las dimensiones de la ventana
if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0,x_distance))
{
Print("¡Fallo al obtener el ancho del gráfico! Código del error = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0,y_distance))
{
Print("¡Fallo al obtener el alto del gráfico! Código del error = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- definimos las coordenadas de la etiqueta rectangular
int x=(int)x_distance/4;
int y=(int)y_distance/4;
//--- establecemos las dimensiones de la etiqueta
int width=(int)x_distance/4;
int height=(int)y_distance/4;
//--- creamos la etiqueta rectangular
if(!RectLabelCreate(0,InpName,0,x,y,width,height,InpBackColor,InpBorder,InpCorner,
InpColor,InpStyle,InpLineWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
{
return;
}
//--- redibujamos el gráfico y esperamos 1 segundo
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(1000);
//--- cambiamos el tamaño de la etiqueta rectangular
int steps=(int)MathMin(x_distance/4,y_distance/4);
for(int i=0;i<steps;i++)
{
//--- cambiamos el tamaño
width+=1;
height+=1;
if(!RectLabelChangeSize(0,InpName,width,height))
return;
//--- comprobamos si el trabajo del script ha sido finalizado forzosamente
if(IsStopped())
return;
//--- redibujamos el gráfico y esperamos 0,01 segundo
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(10);
}
//--- retardo de 1 segundo
Sleep(1000);
//--- cambiamos el tipo del borde
if(!RectLabelChangeBorderType(0,InpName,BORDER_RAISED))
return;
//--- redibujamos el gráfico y esperamos 1 segundo
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(1000);
//--- cambiamos el tipo del borde
if(!RectLabelChangeBorderType(0,InpName,BORDER_SUNKEN))
return;
//--- redibujamos el gráfico y esperamos 1 segundo
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(1000);
//--- eliminamos la etiqueta
RectLabelDelete(0,InpName);
ChartRedraw();
//--- esperamos 1 segundo
Sleep(1000);
//---
}