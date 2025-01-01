文档部分
MQL5参考标准常量，列举和架构对象常量物件类型OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL 

OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL

矩形标签对象。

ObjRectangleLabel

注意

定位点坐标用像素设置。您可以选择矩形标签定位角从 ENUM_BASE_CORNER 枚举。矩形标签边框类型可以从 ENUM_BORDER_TYPE 枚举来选择。

该对象被用于创建和设计自定义的图形界面。

示例

下面的脚本创建和移动图表上的矩形标签对象。已开发的特别函数用于创建和改变图形对象的属性。您可以在您的个人应用中使用这些函数"as is" 。

 

//--- 描述
#property description "Script creates \"Rectangle Label\" graphical object."
//--- 启动脚本期间显示输入参数的窗口
#property script_show_inputs
//--- 脚本的输入参数
input string           InpName="RectLabel";         // 标签名称
input color            InpBackColor=clrSkyBlue;     // 背景色
input ENUM_BORDER_TYPE InpBorder=BORDER_FLAT;       // 边框类型
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER InpCorner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER// 图表定位角
input color            InpColor=clrDarkBlue;        // 平面边框颜色 (Flat)
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE  InpStyle=STYLE_SOLID;        // 平面边框风格 (Flat)
input int              InpLineWidth=3;              // 平面边框宽度(Flat)
input bool             InpBack=false;               // 背景对象
input bool             InpSelection=true;           // 突出移动
input bool             InpHidden=true;              // 隐藏在对象列表
input long             InpZOrder=0;                 // 鼠标单击优先
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 创建矩形标签                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RectLabelCreate(const long             chart_ID=0,               // 图表 ID
                     const string           name="RectLabel",         // 标签名称
                     const int              sub_window=0,             // 子窗口指数
                     const int              x=0,                      // X 坐标
                     const int              y=0,                      // Y 坐标
                     const int              width=50,                 // 宽度
                     const int              height=18,                // 高度
                     const color            back_clr=C'236,233,216',  // 背景色
                     const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border=BORDER_SUNKEN,     // 边框类型
                     const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER// 图表定位角
                     const color            clr=clrRed,               // 平面边框颜色 (Flat)
                     const ENUM_LINE_STYLE  style=STYLE_SOLID,        // 平面边框风格
                     const int              line_width=1,             // 平面边框宽度
                     const bool             back=false,               // 在背景中
                     const bool             selection=false,          // 突出移动
                     const bool             hidden=true,              // 隐藏在对象列表
                     const long             z_order=0)                // 鼠标单击优先
  {
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 创建矩形标签
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL,sub_window,0,0))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to create a rectangle label! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 设置标签坐标
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);
//--- 设置标签大小
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);
//--- 设置背景颜色
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,back_clr);
//--- 设置边框类型
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,border);
//--- 设置相对于定义点坐标的图表的角
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);
//--- 设置平面边框颜色 (在平面模式下)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- 设置平面边框线型风格
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- 设置平面边框宽度
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,line_width);
//--- 显示前景 (false) 或背景 (true)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 通过鼠标移动标签的模式
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- 在对象列表隐藏(true) 或显示 (false) 图形对象名称
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- 设置在图表中优先接收鼠标点击事件
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 移动矩形标签                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RectLabelMove(const long   chart_ID=0,       // 图表 ID
                   const string name="RectLabel"// 标签名称
                   const int    x=0,              // X 坐标
                   const int    y=0)              // Y 坐标
  {
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 移动矩形标签
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to move X coordinate of the label! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to move Y coordinate of the label! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变矩形标签的大小                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RectLabelChangeSize(const long   chart_ID=0,       // 图表 ID
                         const string name="RectLabel"// 标签名称
                         const int    width=50,         // 标签宽度
                         const int    height=18)        // 标签高度
  {
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 改变标签大小
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to change the label's width! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to change the label's height! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变矩形标签边框类型                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RectLabelChangeBorderType(const long             chart_ID=0,           // 图表 ID
                               const string           name="RectLabel",     // 标签名称
                               const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border=BORDER_SUNKEN// 边框类型
  {
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 改变边框类型
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,border))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to change the border type! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 删除矩形标签                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RectLabelDelete(const long   chart_ID=0,       // 图表 ID
                     const string name="RectLabel"// 标签名称
  {
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 删除标签
   if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to delete a rectangle label! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 图表窗口大小
   long x_distance;
   long y_distance;
//--- 设置窗口大小
   if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0,x_distance))
     {
      Print("Failed to get the chart width! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
   if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0,y_distance))
     {
      Print("Failed to get the chart height! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- 定义矩形标签坐标
   int x=(int)x_distance/4;
   int y=(int)y_distance/4;
//--- 设置标签大小
   int width=(int)x_distance/4;
   int height=(int)y_distance/4;
//--- 创建矩形标签
   if(!RectLabelCreate(0,InpName,0,x,y,width,height,InpBackColor,InpBorder,InpCorner,
      InpColor,InpStyle,InpLineWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
     {
      return;
     }
//--- 重绘图表并等待1秒
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(1000);
//--- 改变矩形标签的大小
   int steps=(int)MathMin(x_distance/4,y_distance/4);
   for(int i=0;i<steps;i++)
     {
      //--- resize
      width+=1;
      height+=1;
      if(!RectLabelChangeSize(0,InpName,width,height))
         return;
      //--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用
      if(IsStopped())
         return;
      //--- 重绘图表并等待0.01秒
      ChartRedraw();
      Sleep(10);
     }
//--- 1 秒延迟
   Sleep(1000);
//--- 改变边框类型
   if(!RectLabelChangeBorderType(0,InpName,BORDER_RAISED))
      return;
//--- 重画图表并等待1秒
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(1000);
//--- 改变边框类型
   if(!RectLabelChangeBorderType(0,InpName,BORDER_SUNKEN))
      return;
//--- 重画图表并等待1秒
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(1000);
//--- 删除标签
   RectLabelDelete(0,InpName);
   ChartRedraw();
//--- 等待1秒
   Sleep(1000);
//---
  }