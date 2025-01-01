//--- 描述

#property description "Script creates \"Rectangle Label\" graphical object."

//--- 启动脚本期间显示输入参数的窗口

#property script_show_inputs

//--- 脚本的输入参数

input string InpName="RectLabel"; // 标签名称

input color InpBackColor=clrSkyBlue; // 背景色

input ENUM_BORDER_TYPE InpBorder=BORDER_FLAT; // 边框类型

input ENUM_BASE_CORNER InpCorner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER; // 图表定位角

input color InpColor=clrDarkBlue; // 平面边框颜色 (Flat)

input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_SOLID; // 平面边框风格 (Flat)

input int InpLineWidth=3; // 平面边框宽度(Flat)

input bool InpBack=false; // 背景对象

input bool InpSelection=true; // 突出移动

input bool InpHidden=true; // 隐藏在对象列表

input long InpZOrder=0; // 鼠标单击优先

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 创建矩形标签 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool RectLabelCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="RectLabel", // 标签名称

const int sub_window=0, // 子窗口指数

const int x=0, // X 坐标

const int y=0, // Y 坐标

const int width=50, // 宽度

const int height=18, // 高度

const color back_clr=C'236,233,216', // 背景色

const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border=BORDER_SUNKEN, // 边框类型

const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // 图表定位角

const color clr=clrRed, // 平面边框颜色 (Flat)

const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // 平面边框风格

const int line_width=1, // 平面边框宽度

const bool back=false, // 在背景中

const bool selection=false, // 突出移动

const bool hidden=true, // 隐藏在对象列表

const long z_order=0) // 鼠标单击优先

{

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 创建矩形标签

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL,sub_window,0,0))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to create a rectangle label! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 设置标签坐标

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);

//--- 设置标签大小

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);

//--- 设置背景颜色

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,back_clr);

//--- 设置边框类型

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,border);

//--- 设置相对于定义点坐标的图表的角

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);

//--- 设置平面边框颜色 (在平面模式下)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);

//--- 设置平面边框线型风格

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);

//--- 设置平面边框宽度

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,line_width);

//--- 显示前景 (false) 或背景 (true)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);

//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 通过鼠标移动标签的模式

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);

//--- 在对象列表隐藏(true) 或显示 (false) 图形对象名称

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);

//--- 设置在图表中优先接收鼠标点击事件

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 移动矩形标签 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool RectLabelMove(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="RectLabel", // 标签名称

const int x=0, // X 坐标

const int y=0) // Y 坐标

{

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 移动矩形标签

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to move X coordinate of the label! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to move Y coordinate of the label! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 改变矩形标签的大小 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool RectLabelChangeSize(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="RectLabel", // 标签名称

const int width=50, // 标签宽度

const int height=18) // 标签高度

{

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 改变标签大小

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change the label's width! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change the label's height! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 改变矩形标签边框类型 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool RectLabelChangeBorderType(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="RectLabel", // 标签名称

const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border=BORDER_SUNKEN) // 边框类型

{

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 改变边框类型

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,border))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change the border type! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 删除矩形标签 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool RectLabelDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="RectLabel") // 标签名称

{

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 删除标签

if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to delete a rectangle label! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序起始函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 图表窗口大小

long x_distance;

long y_distance;

//--- 设置窗口大小

if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0,x_distance))

{

Print("Failed to get the chart width! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0,y_distance))

{

Print("Failed to get the chart height! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 定义矩形标签坐标

int x=(int)x_distance/4;

int y=(int)y_distance/4;

//--- 设置标签大小

int width=(int)x_distance/4;

int height=(int)y_distance/4;

//--- 创建矩形标签

if(!RectLabelCreate(0,InpName,0,x,y,width,height,InpBackColor,InpBorder,InpCorner,

InpColor,InpStyle,InpLineWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))

{

return;

}

//--- 重绘图表并等待1秒

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- 改变矩形标签的大小

int steps=(int)MathMin(x_distance/4,y_distance/4);

for(int i=0;i<steps;i++)

{

//--- resize

width+=1;

height+=1;

if(!RectLabelChangeSize(0,InpName,width,height))

return;

//--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- 重绘图表并等待0.01秒

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(10);

}

//--- 1 秒延迟

Sleep(1000);

//--- 改变边框类型

if(!RectLabelChangeBorderType(0,InpName,BORDER_RAISED))

return;

//--- 重画图表并等待1秒

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- 改变边框类型

if(!RectLabelChangeBorderType(0,InpName,BORDER_SUNKEN))

return;

//--- 重画图表并等待1秒

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- 删除标签

RectLabelDelete(0,InpName);

ChartRedraw();

//--- 等待1秒

Sleep(1000);

//---

}