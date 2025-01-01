//--- descripción

#property description "El script crea el objeto \"Gráfico\"."

//--- mostramos la ventana de los parámetros de entrada durante el arranque del script

#property script_show_inputs

//--- los parámetros de entrada del script

input string InpName="Chart"; // Nombre del objeto

input string InpSymbol="EURUSD"; // Símbolo

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpPeriod=PERIOD_H1; // Período

input ENUM_BASE_CORNER InpCorner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER; // Esquina para el enlace

input int InpScale=2; // Escala

input bool InpDateScale=true; // Visualización de la escala del tiempo

input bool InpPriceScale=true; // Visualización de la escala del precio

input color InpColor=clrRed; // Color del borde durante la selección

input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_DASHDOTDOT; // Estilo de la línea durante la selección

input int InpPointWidth=1; // Tamaño del punto para los movimientos

input bool InpBack=false; // Objeto al fondo

input bool InpSelection=true; // Seleccionar para mover

input bool InpHidden=true; // Ocultar en la lista de objetos

input long InpZOrder=0; // Prioridad para el clic del ratón

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Crea el objeto "Gráfico" |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ObjectChartCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del gráfico

const string name="Chart", // nombre del objeto

const int sub_window=0, // número de subventana

const string symbol="EURUSD", // símbolo

const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_H1, // período

const int x=0, // coordenada por el eje X

const int y=0, // coordenada por el eje Y

const int width=300, // ancho

const int height=200, // alto

const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // esquina para el enlace

const int scale=2, // escala

const bool date_scale=true, // visualización de la escala del tiempo

const bool price_scale=true, // isualización de la escala del precio

const color clr=clrRed, // color del borde durante la selección

const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // estilo de la línea durante la selección

const int point_width=1, // tamaño del punto de desplazamiento

const bool back=false, // al fondo

const bool selection=false, // seleccionar para mover

const bool hidden=true, // ocultar en la lista de objetos

const long z_order=0) //prioridad para el clic del ratón

{

//--- anulamos el valor del error

ResetLastError();

//--- creamos el objeto "Gráfico"

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_CHART,sub_window,0,0))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": ¡Fallo al crear el objeto \"Gráfico\"! Código del error = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- establecemos las coordenadas del objeto

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);

//--- establecemos el tamaño del objeto

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);

//--- establecemos la esquina del gráfico respecto a la cual van a determinarse las coordenadas del punto

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);

//--- establecemos el símbolo

ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SYMBOL,symbol);

//--- ponemos el período

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_PERIOD,period);

//--- establecemos la escala

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE,scale);

//--- mostramos (true) u ocultamos (false) la escala del tiempo

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE,date_scale);

//--- mostramos (true) u ocultamos (false) la escala del precio

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE,price_scale);

//--- establecemos el color del contorno durante el modo de selección del objeto activado

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);

//--- establecemos el estilo del contorno durante el modo de selección del objeto activado

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);

//--- establecemos el tamaño del punto de enlace con el que se puede mover el objeto

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,point_width);

//--- mostramos en el primer plano (false) o al fondo (true)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);

//--- activar (true) o desactivar (false) el modo de desplazamiento de la etiqueta con ratón

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);

//--- ocultamos (true) o mostramos (false) el nombre del objeto gráfico en la lista de objetos

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);

//--- establecemos la prioridad para obtener el evento de cliquear sobre el gráfico

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);

//--- ejecución con éxito

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Establece el símbolo y el período del objeto "Gráfico" |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ObjectChartSetSymbolAndPeriod(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del gráfico (no objeto)

const string name="Chart", // nombre del objeto

const string symbol="EURUSD", // símbolo

const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_H1) // período de tiempo

{

//--- anulamos el valor del error

ResetLastError();

//--- establecemos el símbolo y el período del objeto "Gráfico"

if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SYMBOL,symbol))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": ¡Fallo al establecer el símbolo para el objeto \"Gráfico\"! Código del error = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_PERIOD,period))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": ¡Fallo al establecer el período para el objeto \"Gráfico\"! Código del error = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- ejecución con éxito

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Mueve el objeto "Gráfico" |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ObjectChartMove(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del gráfico (no objeto)

const string name="Chart", // nombre del objeto

const int x=0, // coordenada por el eje X

const int y=0) // coordenada por el eje Y

{

//--- anulamos el valor del error

ResetLastError();

//--- movemos el objeto

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": ¡Fallo al mover la coordenada X del objeto \"Gráfico\"! Código del error = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": ¡Fallo al mover la coordenada Y del objeto \"Gráfico\"! Código del error = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- ejecución con éxito

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Cambia el tamaño del objeto "Gráfico" |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ObjectChartChangeSize(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del gráfico (no objeto)

const string name="Chart", // nombre del objeto

const int width=300, // ancho

const int height=200) // alto

{

//--- anulamos el valor del error

ResetLastError();

//--- cambiamos las dimensiones del objeto

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": ¡Fallo al cambiar el ancho del objeto \"Gráfico\"! Código del error = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": ¡Fallo al cambiar el alto del objeto \"Gráfico\"! Código del error = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- ejecución con éxito

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Devuelve ID del objeto "Gráfico" |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

long ObjectChartGetID(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del gráfico (no objeto)

const string name="Chart") // nombre del objeto

{

//--- preparamos la variable para recibir ID del objeto "Gráfico"

long id=-1;

//--- anulamos el valor del error

ResetLastError();

//--- recibimos ID

if(!ObjectGetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CHART_ID,0,id))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": ¡Fallo al recibir ID del objeto \"Gráfico\"! Código del error = ",GetLastError());

}

//--- devolución del resultado

return(id);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Elimina el objeto "Gráfico" |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ObjectChartDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del gráfico (no objeto)

const string name="Chart") // nombre del objeto

{

//--- anulamos el valor del error

ResetLastError();

//--- eliminamos el botón

if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": ¡Fallo al eliminar el objeto \"Gráfico\"! Código del error = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- ejecución con éxito

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- obtenemos el número de símbolos en la ventana "Observación del mercado"

int symbols=SymbolsTotal(true);

//--- comprobamos si hay el símbolo con el nombre especificado en la lista de los símbolos

bool exist=false;

for(int i=0;i<symbols;i++)

if(InpSymbol==SymbolName(i,true))

{

exist=true;

break;

}

if(!exist)

{

Print("¡Error. Este símbolo ",InpSymbol," no está en la ventana \"Observación del Mercado\"!");

return;

}

//--- comprobando si los parámetros de entrada son correctos

if(InpScale<0 || InpScale>5)

{

Print("¡Error. Los parámetros de entrada no son correctos!");

return;

}



//--- tamaño de la ventana del gráfico

long x_distance;

long y_distance;

//--- definimos las dimensiones de la ventana

if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0,x_distance))

{

Print("¡Fallo al obtener el ancho del gráfico! Código del error = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0,y_distance))

{

Print("¡Fallo al obtener el alto del gráfico! Código del error = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- establecemos las coordenadas del objeto "Gráfico" y su tamaño

int x=(int)x_distance/16;

int y=(int)y_distance/16;

int x_size=(int)x_distance*7/16;

int y_size=(int)y_distance*7/16;

//--- creamos el objeto "Gráfico"

if(!ObjectChartCreate(0,InpName,0,InpSymbol,InpPeriod,x,y,x_size,y_size,InpCorner,InpScale,InpDateScale,

InpPriceScale,InpColor,InpStyle,InpPointWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))

{

return;

}

//--- redibujamos el gráfico y esperamos 1 segundo

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- extendemos el objeto "Gráfico"

int steps=(int)MathMin(x_distance*7/16,y_distance*7/16);

for(int i=0;i<steps;i++)

{

//--- cambiamos el tamaño

x_size+=1;

y_size+=1;

if(!ObjectChartChangeSize(0,InpName,x_size,y_size))

return;

//--- comprobamos si el trabajo del script ha sido finalizado forzosamente

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- redibujamos el gráfico y esperamos 0,01 segundo

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(10);

}

//--- retardo de medio segundo

Sleep(500);

//--- cambiamos el período del gráfico

if(!ObjectChartSetSymbolAndPeriod(0,InpName,InpSymbol,PERIOD_M1))

return;

ChartRedraw();

//--- retardo de tres segundos

Sleep(3000);

//--- eliminamos el objeto

ObjectChartDelete(0,InpName);

ChartRedraw();

//--- esperamos 1 segundo

Sleep(1000);

//---

}