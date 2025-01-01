//--- descrizione

#property description "Lo script crea l'oggetto grafico \"Etichetta Rettangolo \"."

//--- mostra la finestra dei parametri di input durante il lancio dello script

#property script_show_inputs

//--- parametri di input dello script

input string InpName="Label"; // Nome Etichetta

input color InpBackColor=clrSkyBlue; // Colore di sottofondo

input ENUM_BORDER_TYPE InpBorder=BORDER_FLAT; // Tipo di bordo

input ENUM_BASE_CORNER InpCorner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER; // Angolo del chart per l'ancoraggio

input color InpColor=clrDarkBlue; // Colore del bordo piatto (Flat)

input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_SOLID; // Stile del bordo piatto (Flat)

input int InpLineWidth=3; // Spessore del bordo piatto (Flat)

input bool InpBack=false; // Oggetto sottofondo

input bool InpSelection=true; // Evidanzia movimento

input bool InpHidden=true; // Nascosto nella lista oggetti

input long InpZOrder=0; // Priorità per il click del mouse

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Create rectangle label |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool RectLabelCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del chart

const string name="RectLabel", // nome dell'etichetta

const int sub_window=0, // indice sottofinestra

const int x=0, // coordinate X

const int y=0, // coordinate Y

const int width=50, // spessore

const int height=18, // altezza

const color back_clr=C'236,233,216', // colore di background

const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border=BORDER_SUNKEN, // tipo di bordo

const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // angolo del chart per l'ancoraggio

const color clr=clrRed, // colore del bordo flat (Flat)

const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // stile del bordo flat

const int line_width=1, // spessore del bordo flat

const bool back=false, // in sottofondo

const bool selection=false, // evidenzia movimento

const bool hidden=true, // nascosto nella lista oggetti

const long z_order=0) // priorità per il click del mouse

{

//--- resetta il valore dell' errore

ResetLastError();

//--- crea un' etichetta rettangolo

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL,sub_window,0,0))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": fallimento nel creare l'etichetta rettangolo! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- imposta le coordinate dell'etichetta

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);

//--- imposta la grandezza dell'etichetta

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);

//--- imposta colore di background

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,back_clr);

//--- imposta il tipo di bordo

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,border);

//--- imposta l'angolo del chart, relativo a quali punti coordinate vengono definiti

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);

//--- imposta il colore del bordo piatto (in modalità Flat)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);

//--- imposta lo stile della linea del bordo piatto

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);

//--- imposta lo spessore del bordo piatto

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,line_width);

//--- mostra in primo piano (false) o sottofondo (true)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);

//--- abilita (true) o disabilita (false) il modo di spostamento dell'etichetta con il mouse

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);

//--- nascondi (true) o mostra (falso) il nome di oggetto grafico nella lista degli oggetti

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);

//--- imposta la priorità per ricevere l'evento di un clic del mouse nel grafico

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);

//--- esecuzione avvenuta

return(true);

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Sposta l'etichetta rettangolo |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool RectLabelMove(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del chart

const string name="RectLabel", // nome dell'etichetta

const int x=0, // coordinate X

const int y=0) // coordinate Y

{

//--- resetta il valore dell' errore

ResetLastError();

//--- sposta l'etichetta rettangolo

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": fallimento nello spostamento delle coordinate X dell'etichetta! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": fallimento nello spostamento della coordinata Y dell'etichetta! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- esecuzione avvenuta

return(true);

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Cambia lo spessore dell'etichetta rettangolo |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool RectLabelChangeSize(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del chart

const string name="RectLabel", // nome dell'etichetta

const int width=50, // spessore della linea

const int height=18) // altezza dell'etichetta

{

//--- resetta il valore dell' errore

ResetLastError();

//--- cambia la grandezza dell'etichetta

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": fallimento nel cambiare lo spessore dell'etichetta! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": fallimento nel cambiare l'altezza dell'etichetta! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- esecuzione avvenuta

return(true);

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Cambia il tipo di bordo dell'etichetta rettangolo |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool RectLabelChangeBorderType(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del chart

const string name="RectLabel", // nome dell'etichetta

const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border=BORDER_SUNKEN) // tipo di bordo

{

//--- resetta il valore dell' errore

ResetLastError();

//--- cambia il tipo di bordo

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,border))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": fallimento nel cambiare il tipo di bordo! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- esecuzione avvenuta

return(true);

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Elimina l'etichetta del rettangolo |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool RectLabelDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del chart

const string name="RectLabel") // nome etichetta

{

//--- resetta il valore dell' errore

ResetLastError();

//--- elimina l'etichetta

if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": fallimento nell'eliminare l'etichetta del rettangolo! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- esecuzione avvenuta

return(true);

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Funzione di avvio del programma Script |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

voidOnStart()

{

//--- grandezza della finestra chart

long x_distance;

long y_distance;

//--- imposta la grandezza della finestra

if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0,x_distance))

{

Print("Fallimento nell'ottenere la grandezza del chart! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0,y_distance))

{

Print("Fallimento nell'ottenere l'altezza del chart! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- definisce le coordinate dell'etichetta rettangolo

int x=(int)x_distance/4;

int y=(int)y_distance/4;

//--- imposta la grandezza dell'etichetta

int width=(int)x_distance/4;

int height=(int)y_distance/4;

//--- crea un' etichetta rettangolo

if(!RectLabelCreate(0,InpName,0,x,y,width,height,InpBackColor,InpBorder,InpCorner,

InpColor,InpStyle,InpLineWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))

{

return;

}

//--- ridisegna il chart e ne attende un secondo

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- cambia la grandezza dell'etichetta rettangolo

int steps=(int)MathMin(x_distance/4,y_distance/4);

for(int i=0;i<steps;i++)

{

//--- resize

width+=1;

height+=1;

if(!RectLabelChangeSize(0,InpName,width,height))

return;

//--- controlla se l'operazione dello script è stata disabilitata per forza

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- ridisegna il chart ed attende 0.01 secondi

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(10);

}

//--- 1 secondo di ritardo

Sleep(1000);

//--- cambia il tipo di bordo

if(!RectLabelChangeBorderType(0,InpName,BORDER_RAISED))

return;

//--- redisegna il chart ed attende per 1 secondo

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- cambia il tipo di bordo

if(!RectLabelChangeBorderType(0,InpName,BORDER_SUNKEN))

return;

//--- redisegna il chart ed attende per 1 secondo

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- elimina l'etichetta

RectLabelDelete(0,InpName);

ChartRedraw();

//--- aspetta per 1 secondo

Sleep(1000);

//---

}