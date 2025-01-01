문서화섹션
OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL

직사각형 레이블 개체.

ObjRectangleLabel

고정점 좌표는 픽셀 단위로 설정됩니다. 직사각형 레이블의 고정 모서리는 ENUM_BASE_CORNER 열거에서 선택할 수 있습니다. 직사각형 레이블의 테두리 유형은 ENUM_BORDER_TYPE 열거에서 선택할 수 있습니다.

개체는 사용자 지정 그래픽 인터페이스를 만들고 설계 하는 데 사용됩니다.

다음 스크립트는 차트에서 직사각형 레이블 개체를 만들고 이동합니다. 그래픽 개체의 속성을 만들고 변경할 수 있는 특수 기능이 개발되었습니다. 이러한 기능은 자체 애플리케이션에서 "있는 대로" 사용할 수 있습니다.

 

//--- 설명
#property description "스크립트는 \"직사각형 레이블\" 그래픽 개체를 생성합니다."
//--- 스크립트 실행 중 입력 매개변수의 표시 창
#property script_show_inputs
//--- 스크립트의 입력 매개변수
input string           InpName="RectLabel";         // 레이블 이름
input color            InpBackColor=clrSkyBlue;     // 배경 색상
input ENUM_BORDER_TYPE InpBorder=BORDER_FLAT;       // 테두리 유형
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER InpCorner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER// 고정하기 위한 차트 모서리
input color            InpColor=clrDarkBlue;        // 평면 테두리 색상(평면)
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE  InpStyle=STYLE_SOLID;        // 평면 테두리 스타일(평면)
input int              InpLineWidth=3;              // 평면 테두리 너비(평면)
input bool             InpBack=false;               // 배경 개체
input bool             InpSelection=true;           // 이동하려면 강조 표시
input bool             InpHidden=true;              // 개체 목록에 숨겨짐
input long             InpZOrder=0;                 // 마우스 클릭 우선 순위
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 직사각형 레이블 생성 label                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RectLabelCreate(const long             chart_ID=0,               // 차트의 ID
                     const string           name="RectLabel",         // 레이블 이름
                     const int              sub_window=0,             // 하위 창 인덱스
                     const int              x=0,                      // X 좌표
                     const int              y=0,                      // Y 좌표
                     const int              width=50,                 // 너비
                     const int              height=18,                // 높이
                     const color            back_clr=C'236,233,216',  // 배경 색상
                     const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border=BORDER_SUNKEN,     // 테두리 유형
                     const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER// 고정을 위한 차트 모서리
                     const color            clr=clrRed,               // 평면 테두리 색상(평면)
                     const ENUM_LINE_STYLE  style=STYLE_SOLID,        // 평면 테두리 스타일
                     const int              line_width=1,             // 평면 테두리 너비
                     const bool             back=false,               // 배경에
                     const bool             selection=false,          // 이동하려면 강조 표시
                     const bool             hidden=true,              // 개체 목록에 숨겨짐
                     const long             z_order=0)                // 마우스 클릭 우선 순위
  {
//--- 오류 값 재설정
   ResetLastError();
//--- 직사각형 레이블 생성
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL,sub_window,0,0))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": 직사각형 레이블 생성 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 레이블 좌표 설정
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);
//--- 레이블 크기 설정
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);
//--- 배경 색상 설정
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,back_clr);
//--- 테두리 유형 설정
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,border);
//--- 지정된 점 좌표를 기준으로 차트 모서리 설정
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);
//--- 평면 테두리 색상 설정(평면 모드에서)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- 평면 테두리선 스타일 설정
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- 평면 테두리 너비 설정
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,line_width);
//--- 전경(false) 또는 배경(true)에 표시
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- 마우스를 사용하여 레이블 이동 모드 활성화(true) 또는 비활성화(false)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- 개체 목록에서 그래픽 개체 이름 숨기기(true) 또는 표시(false)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- 차트에서 마우스 클릭 이벤트 수신 우선 순위 설정
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- 실행 성공
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 직사각형 레이블 이동                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RectLabelMove(const long   chart_ID=0,       // 차트의 ID
                   const string name="RectLabel"// 레이블 이름
                   const int    x=0,              // X 좌표
                   const int    y=0)              // Y 좌표
  {
//--- 오류 값 재설정
   ResetLastError();
//--- 직사각형 레이블 이동
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": 레이블의 X 좌표 이동 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": 레이블의 Y 좌표 이동 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 실행 성공
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 직사각형 레이블 크기 변경                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RectLabelChangeSize(const long   chart_ID=0,       // 차트의 ID
                         const string name="RectLabel"// 레이블 이름
                         const int    width=50,         // 레이블 너비
                         const int    height=18)        // 레이블 높이
  {
//--- 오류 값 재설정
   ResetLastError();
//--- 레이블 크기 변경
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": 레이블 너비 변경 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": 레이블 높이 변경 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 실행 성공
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 직사각형 레이블 테두리 유형 변경                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RectLabelChangeBorderType(const long             chart_ID=0,           // 차트의 ID
                               const string           name="RectLabel",     // label name
                               const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border=BORDER_SUNKEN// 테두리 유형
  {
//--- 오류 값 재설정
   ResetLastError();
//--- 테두리 유형 변경
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,border))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": 테두리 유형 변경 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 실행 성공
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 직사각형 레이블 삭제                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RectLabelDelete(const long   chart_ID=0,       // 차트의 ID
                     const string name="RectLabel"// 레이블 이름
  {
//--- 오류 값 재설정
   ResetLastError();
//--- 레이블 삭제
   if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": 직사각형 레이블 삭제 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 실행 성공
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 스크립트 프로그램 시작 함수                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 차트 창 크기
   long x_distance;
   long y_distance;
//--- 창 크기 설정
   if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0,x_distance))
     {
      Print("차트 너비 가져오기 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
   if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0,y_distance))
     {
      Print("차트 높이 가져오기 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- 직사각형 레이블 좌표 지정
   int x=(int)x_distance/4;
   int y=(int)y_distance/4;
//--- 레이블 크기 설정
   int width=(int)x_distance/4;
   int height=(int)y_distance/4;
//--- 직사각형 레이블 생성
   if(!RectLabelCreate(0,InpName,0,x,y,width,height,InpBackColor,InpBorder,InpCorner,
      InpColor,InpStyle,InpLineWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
     {
      return;
     }
//--- 차트를 다시 그리고 1초 대기
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(1000);
//--- 직사각형 레이블 크기 변경
   int steps=(int)MathMin(x_distance/4,y_distance/4);
   for(int i=0;i<steps;i++)
     {
      //--- 크기 조정
      width+=1;
      height+=1;
      if(!RectLabelChangeSize(0,InpName,width,height))
         return;
      //--- 스크립트 작업이 강제로 비활성화 되었는지 확인
      if(IsStopped())
         return;
      //--- 차트를 다시 그리고 0.01 초 대기
      ChartRedraw();
      Sleep(10);
     }
//--- 1초 지연
   Sleep(1000);
//--- 테두리 유형 변경
   if(!RectLabelChangeBorderType(0,InpName,BORDER_RAISED))
      return;
//--- 차트를 다시 그리고 1초 동안 대기
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(1000);
//--- 테두리 유형 변경
   if(!RectLabelChangeBorderType(0,InpName,BORDER_SUNKEN))
      return;
//--- 차트를 다시 그리고 1초 동안 대기
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(1000);
//--- 레이블 삭제
   RectLabelDelete(0,InpName);
   ChartRedraw();
//--- 1초 동안 대기
   Sleep(1000);
//---
  }