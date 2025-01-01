//--- 描述

#property description "Script creates \"Chart\" object."

//--- 启动脚本期间显示输入参数的窗口

#property script_show_inputs

//--- 脚本的输入参数

input string InpName="Chart"; // 对象名称

input string InpSymbol="EURUSD"; // 交易品种

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpPeriod=PERIOD_H1; // 周期

input ENUM_BASE_CORNER InpCorner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER; // 定位角

input int InpScale=2; // 比例

input bool InpDateScale=true; // 时间比例显示

input bool InpPriceScale=true; // 价格比例显示

input color InpColor=clrRed; // 高亮显示时的边界颜色

input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_DASHDOTDOT; // 高亮显示时的线条风格

input int InpPointWidth=1; // 移动点大小

input bool InpBack=false; // 背景对象

input bool InpSelection=true; // 突出移动

input bool InpHidden=true; // 隐藏在对象列表

input long InpZOrder=0; // 鼠标单击优先

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 创建图表对象 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ObjectChartCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="Chart", // 对象名称

const int sub_window=0, // 子窗口指数

const string symbol="EURUSD", // 交易品种

const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_H1, // 周期

const int x=0, // X 坐标

const int y=0, // Y 坐标

const int width=300, // 宽度

const int height=200, // 高度

const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // 定位角

const int scale=2, // 比例

const bool date_scale=true, // 时间比例显示

const bool price_scale=true, // 价格比例显示

const color clr=clrRed, // 高亮显示时的边界颜色

const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // 高亮显示时的线条风格

const int point_width=1, // 移动点大小

const bool back=false, // 在背景中

const bool selection=false, // 突出移动

const bool hidden=true, // 隐藏在对象列表

const long z_order=0) // 鼠标单击优先

{

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 创建图表对象

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_CHART,sub_window,0,0))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to create \"Chart\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 设置对象坐标

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);

//--- 设置对象大小

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);

//--- 设置相对于定义点坐标的图表的角

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);

//--- 设置交易品种

ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SYMBOL,symbol);

//--- 设置周期

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_PERIOD,period);

//--- 设置比例

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE,scale);

//--- 显示 (true) 或隐藏 (false) 时间比例

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE,date_scale);

//--- 显示 (true) 或隐藏 (false) 价格比例

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE,price_scale);

//--- 设置对象高亮模式启动时的边界颜色

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);

//--- 设置对象高亮模式启动时的边界线条风格

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);

//--- 设置移动对象的定位点大小

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,point_width);

//--- 显示前景 (false) 或背景 (true)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);

//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 通过鼠标移动标签的模式

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);

//--- 在对象列表隐藏(true) 或显示 (false) 图形对象名称

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);

//--- 设置在图表中优先接收鼠标点击事件

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 设置交易品种和图表对象时间帧 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ObjectChartSetSymbolAndPeriod(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID (非图表对象)

const string name="Chart", // 对象名称

const string symbol="EURUSD", // 交易品种

const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_H1) // 时间帧

{

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 设置图表对象交易品种和时间帧

if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SYMBOL,symbol))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to set a symbol for \"Chart\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_PERIOD,period))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to set a period for \"Chart\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 移动图表对象 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ObjectChartMove(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID (非图表对象)

const string name="Chart", // 对象名称

const int x=0, // X 坐标

const int y=0) // Y 坐标

{

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 移动对象

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to move X coordinate of \"Chart\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to move Y coordinate of \"Chart\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 改变图表对象大小 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ObjectChartChangeSize(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID (非图表对象)

const string name="Chart", // 对象名称

const int width=300, // 宽度

const int height=200) // 高度

{

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 改变对象大小

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change the width of \"Chart\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change the height of \"Chart\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 返回图表对象 ID |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

long ObjectChartGetID(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID (非图表对象)

const string name="Chart") // 对象名称

{

//--- 准备变量获得图表对象 ID

long id=-1;

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 获得ID

if(!ObjectGetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CHART_ID,0,id))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to get \"Chart\" object's ID! Error code = ",GetLastError());

}

//--- 返回结果

return(id);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 删除图表对象 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ObjectChartDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID (非图表对象)

const string name="Chart") // 对象名称

{

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//---删除按钮

if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to delete \"Chart\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序起始函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 获得市场报价交易品种的数量

int symbols=SymbolsTotal(true);

//--- 检查交易品种列表中是否存在指定名称的交易品种

bool exist=false;

for(int i=0;i<symbols;i++)

if(InpSymbol==SymbolName(i,true))

{

exist=true;

break;

}

if(!exist)

{

Print("Error! ",InpSymbol," symbol is not present in \"Market Watch\"!");

return;

}

//--- 检查导入参数的正确性

if(InpScale<0 || InpScale>5)

{

Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");

return;

}



//--- 图表窗口大小

long x_distance;

long y_distance;

//--- 设置窗口大小

if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0,x_distance))

{

Print("Failed to get the chart width! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0,y_distance))

{

Print("Failed to get the chart height! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 设置图表对象坐标及其大小

int x=(int)x_distance/16;

int y=(int)y_distance/16;

int x_size=(int)x_distance*7/16;

int y_size=(int)y_distance*7/16;

//--- 创建图表对象

if(!ObjectChartCreate(0,InpName,0,InpSymbol,InpPeriod,x,y,x_size,y_size,InpCorner,InpScale,InpDateScale,

InpPriceScale,InpColor,InpStyle,InpPointWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))

{

return;

}

//--- 重画图表并等待1秒

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- 拉伸图表对象

int steps=(int)MathMin(x_distance*7/16,y_distance*7/16);

for(int i=0;i<steps;i++)

{

//--- resize

x_size+=1;

y_size+=1;

if(!ObjectChartChangeSize(0,InpName,x_size,y_size))

return;

//--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- 重绘图表并等待0.01秒

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(10);

}

//--- 半秒延迟

Sleep(500);

//--- 改变图表时间帧

if(!ObjectChartSetSymbolAndPeriod(0,InpName,InpSymbol,PERIOD_M1))

return;

ChartRedraw();

//--- 3秒延迟

Sleep(3000);

//--- 删除对象

ObjectChartDelete(0,InpName);

ChartRedraw();

//--- 等待1秒

Sleep(1000);

//---

}