|
//--- 描述
#property description "Script creates \"Chart\" object."
//--- 启动脚本期间显示输入参数的窗口
#property script_show_inputs
//--- 脚本的输入参数
input string InpName="Chart"; // 对象名称
input string InpSymbol="EURUSD"; // 交易品种
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpPeriod=PERIOD_H1; // 周期
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER InpCorner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER; // 定位角
input int InpScale=2; // 比例
input bool InpDateScale=true; // 时间比例显示
input bool InpPriceScale=true; // 价格比例显示
input color InpColor=clrRed; // 高亮显示时的边界颜色
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_DASHDOTDOT; // 高亮显示时的线条风格
input int InpPointWidth=1; // 移动点大小
input bool InpBack=false; // 背景对象
input bool InpSelection=true; // 突出移动
input bool InpHidden=true; // 隐藏在对象列表
input long InpZOrder=0; // 鼠标单击优先
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 创建图表对象 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ObjectChartCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID
const string name="Chart", // 对象名称
const int sub_window=0, // 子窗口指数
const string symbol="EURUSD", // 交易品种
const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_H1, // 周期
const int x=0, // X 坐标
const int y=0, // Y 坐标
const int width=300, // 宽度
const int height=200, // 高度
const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // 定位角
const int scale=2, // 比例
const bool date_scale=true, // 时间比例显示
const bool price_scale=true, // 价格比例显示
const color clr=clrRed, // 高亮显示时的边界颜色
const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // 高亮显示时的线条风格
const int point_width=1, // 移动点大小
const bool back=false, // 在背景中
const bool selection=false, // 突出移动
const bool hidden=true, // 隐藏在对象列表
const long z_order=0) // 鼠标单击优先
{
//--- 重置错误的值
ResetLastError();
//--- 创建图表对象
if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_CHART,sub_window,0,0))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to create \"Chart\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 设置对象坐标
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);
//--- 设置对象大小
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);
//--- 设置相对于定义点坐标的图表的角
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);
//--- 设置交易品种
ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SYMBOL,symbol);
//--- 设置周期
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_PERIOD,period);
//--- 设置比例
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE,scale);
//--- 显示 (true) 或隐藏 (false) 时间比例
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE,date_scale);
//--- 显示 (true) 或隐藏 (false) 价格比例
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE,price_scale);
//--- 设置对象高亮模式启动时的边界颜色
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- 设置对象高亮模式启动时的边界线条风格
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- 设置移动对象的定位点大小
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,point_width);
//--- 显示前景 (false) 或背景 (true)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 通过鼠标移动标签的模式
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- 在对象列表隐藏(true) 或显示 (false) 图形对象名称
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- 设置在图表中优先接收鼠标点击事件
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- 成功执行
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 设置交易品种和图表对象时间帧 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ObjectChartSetSymbolAndPeriod(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID (非图表对象)
const string name="Chart", // 对象名称
const string symbol="EURUSD", // 交易品种
const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_H1) // 时间帧
{
//--- 重置错误的值
ResetLastError();
//--- 设置图表对象交易品种和时间帧
if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SYMBOL,symbol))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to set a symbol for \"Chart\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_PERIOD,period))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to set a period for \"Chart\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 成功执行
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 移动图表对象 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ObjectChartMove(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID (非图表对象)
const string name="Chart", // 对象名称
const int x=0, // X 坐标
const int y=0) // Y 坐标
{
//--- 重置错误的值
ResetLastError();
//--- 移动对象
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to move X coordinate of \"Chart\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to move Y coordinate of \"Chart\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 成功执行
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变图表对象大小 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ObjectChartChangeSize(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID (非图表对象)
const string name="Chart", // 对象名称
const int width=300, // 宽度
const int height=200) // 高度
{
//--- 重置错误的值
ResetLastError();
//--- 改变对象大小
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change the width of \"Chart\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change the height of \"Chart\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 成功执行
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 返回图表对象 ID |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
long ObjectChartGetID(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID (非图表对象)
const string name="Chart") // 对象名称
{
//--- 准备变量获得图表对象 ID
long id=-1;
//--- 重置错误的值
ResetLastError();
//--- 获得ID
if(!ObjectGetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CHART_ID,0,id))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to get \"Chart\" object's ID! Error code = ",GetLastError());
}
//--- 返回结果
return(id);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 删除图表对象 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ObjectChartDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID (非图表对象)
const string name="Chart") // 对象名称
{
//--- 重置错误的值
ResetLastError();
//---删除按钮
if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to delete \"Chart\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 成功执行
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- 获得市场报价交易品种的数量
int symbols=SymbolsTotal(true);
//--- 检查交易品种列表中是否存在指定名称的交易品种
bool exist=false;
for(int i=0;i<symbols;i++)
if(InpSymbol==SymbolName(i,true))
{
exist=true;
break;
}
if(!exist)
{
Print("Error! ",InpSymbol," symbol is not present in \"Market Watch\"!");
return;
}
//--- 检查导入参数的正确性
if(InpScale<0 || InpScale>5)
{
Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");
return;
}
//--- 图表窗口大小
long x_distance;
long y_distance;
//--- 设置窗口大小
if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0,x_distance))
{
Print("Failed to get the chart width! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0,y_distance))
{
Print("Failed to get the chart height! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 设置图表对象坐标及其大小
int x=(int)x_distance/16;
int y=(int)y_distance/16;
int x_size=(int)x_distance*7/16;
int y_size=(int)y_distance*7/16;
//--- 创建图表对象
if(!ObjectChartCreate(0,InpName,0,InpSymbol,InpPeriod,x,y,x_size,y_size,InpCorner,InpScale,InpDateScale,
InpPriceScale,InpColor,InpStyle,InpPointWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
{
return;
}
//--- 重画图表并等待1秒
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(1000);
//--- 拉伸图表对象
int steps=(int)MathMin(x_distance*7/16,y_distance*7/16);
for(int i=0;i<steps;i++)
{
//--- resize
x_size+=1;
y_size+=1;
if(!ObjectChartChangeSize(0,InpName,x_size,y_size))
return;
//--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用
if(IsStopped())
return;
//--- 重绘图表并等待0.01秒
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(10);
}
//--- 半秒延迟
Sleep(500);
//--- 改变图表时间帧
if(!ObjectChartSetSymbolAndPeriod(0,InpName,InpSymbol,PERIOD_M1))
return;
ChartRedraw();
//--- 3秒延迟
Sleep(3000);
//--- 删除对象
ObjectChartDelete(0,InpName);
ChartRedraw();
//--- 等待1秒
Sleep(1000);
//---
}