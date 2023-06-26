Pullback Hunter MT4

Indicator show best signals for buy and sell orders.

Indicator uses only 2 inputs:

PEMA Bounce Period - bounce percentage exponential moving average period

PEMA Confirm Period - confirm  percentage exponential moving average period

Positions of price according to bounce and confirm percentage exponential moving averages and directions of bounce and confirm percentage exponential moving average shows buy and sell signals, which are drawn as green and magenta arrows respectively.



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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
THE GRAFF III
Charles Harper
Indicators
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
Trend Signal All Time Frame
I Nyoman Suryasa
Indicators
This indicator allows you to see the strength of the trend on all timeframes. It can be used for all currency pairs. The indicator can be displayed in the form of a column (from left to right): status buy / sell / strong buy / strong sell, strength of the trend in percentage, pips last candle, body candle now, remaining time, and the timeframe of M1 to MN. Information contained below (from left to right): total trend percent, sell percent, buy percent.
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
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Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gadiel Move
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Indicator show best signals for buy and sell orders. Indicator uses only 2 inputs: DEMA Fast Period  - fast   double exponential moving average period DEMA Slow Period  - slow   double exponential moving average period Crossings of fast and slow double  double exponential moving averages shows buy and sell signals, which are drawn as green and magenta arrows respectively.
Trend Scalper MT4
John Folly Akwetey
Indicators
Indicator show best signals for buy and sell orders. Indicator uses only 3 inputs: DEMA Fast Period  -   fast   double exponential moving average period DEMA Slow Period  -   slow   double exponential moving average period DEMA Trend Period  -  trend  double exponential moving average period Position of price according to trend double  double exponential moving average  and crossings of fast and slow double  double exponential moving averages shows buy and sell signals, which are drawn as green
Foli Pivots MT4
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility Filter
Komo MT4
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor places buy stop and sell stop at certain distance above and below current price. Also expert advisor uses standard trailing stop, breakeven of orders. Below is description of some inputs. Trade   – option of moment for placing of orders (“Time” – placing of orders at certain time, “Candle” – placing of orders since certain candles count after last order closing or deleting) Candle   – candles count after last order closing or deleting Time 1,2,3   – time for placing of orders Lot
Gadiel Move MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Indicators
Indicator show best signals for buy and sell orders. Indicator uses only 2 inputs: DEMA Fast Period  -   fast   double exponential moving average period DEMA Slow Period  -   slow   double exponential moving average period Crossings of fast and slow double  double exponential moving averages shows buy and sell signals, which are drawn as green and magenta arrows respectively.
Trend Scalper Opulent MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Indicators
Indicator show best signals for buy and sell orders. Indicator uses only 3 inputs: DEMA Fast Period  -   fast   double exponential moving average period DEMA Slow Period  -   slow   double exponential moving average period DEMA Trend Period  -  trend  double exponential moving average period Position of price according to trend   double  double exponential moving average  and crossings of fast and slow double  double exponential moving averages shows buy and sell signals, which are drawn as gre
Pullback Hunter MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Indicators
Indicator show best signals for buy and sell orders. Indicator uses only 2 inputs: PEMA Bounce Period  -  bounce  percentage exponential moving average period PEMA Confirm  Period  -  confirm    percentage   exponential moving average period Positions of price according to bounce and confirm   percentage   exponential moving averages  and directions of   bounce and confirm   percentage   exponential moving average   shows buy and sell signals, which are drawn as green and magenta arrows respecti
Komo MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor places buy stop and sell stop at certain distance above and below current price. Also expert advisor uses standard trailing stop, breakeven of orders. Below is description of some inputs. Trade   – option of moment for placing of orders (“Time” – placing of orders at certain time, “Candle” – placing of orders since certain candles count after last order closing or deleting) Candle   – candles count after last order closing or deleting Time 1,2,3   – time for placing of orders Lot
Suka MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
ATTENTION: This expert advisor should be used ONLY AT RENKO CHARTS! Expert advisor trades at Renko charts, using filters of Average Directional Index and Moving Average filters. Below is description of inputs. Lot – volume of position Max Slippage – maximum slippage in points Magic Number – magic number of orders opened by expert advisor "ADX Settings" Period – period of ADX Level Trend – level of trend by ADX "Moving Average Settings" Period – period of Moving Average Method – smoothing method
Nusa Patterns MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by breaking up fractals or down fractals. It is used   “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy”   or   “4.0 Fractals Direction ST Patterns MT5”   fractal indicators. Also expert advisor uses standard trailing stop. Below is description of some inputs. Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Fractal Indicator   – option of used fractal indicator (“Fractals ST Patterns” – indicator   “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy” , “Fractals Direction ST Patterns”
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