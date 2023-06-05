Suka MT5

ATTENTION: This expert advisor should be used ONLY AT RENKO CHARTS!

Expert advisor trades at Renko charts, using filters of Average Directional Index and Moving Average filters. Below is description of inputs.

Lot – volume of position

Max Slippage – maximum slippage in points

Magic Number – magic number of orders opened by expert advisor

"ADX Settings"

Period – period of ADX

Level Trend – level of trend by ADX

"Moving Average Settings"

Period – period of Moving Average

Method – smoothing method of Moving Average

Price – type of applied price for Moving Average


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The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Attenti
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Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
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Indicator show best signals for buy and sell orders. Indicator uses only 3 inputs: DEMA Fast Period  -   fast   double exponential moving average period DEMA Slow Period  -   slow   double exponential moving average period DEMA Trend Period  -  trend  double exponential moving average period Position of price according to trend double  double exponential moving average  and crossings of fast and slow double  double exponential moving averages shows buy and sell signals, which are drawn as green
Pullback Hunter MT4
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Indicator show best signals for buy and sell orders. Indicator uses only 2 inputs: PEMA Bounce Period  -  bounce  percentage exponential moving average period PEMA Confirm  Period  -  confirm  percentage   exponential moving average period Positions of price according to bounce and confirm   percentage   exponential moving averages  and directions of bounce and confirm   percentage   exponential moving average shows buy and sell signals, which are drawn as green and magenta arrows respectively.
Foli Pivots MT4
John Folly Akwetey
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Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility Filter
Komo MT4
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Expert advisor places buy stop and sell stop at certain distance above and below current price. Also expert advisor uses standard trailing stop, breakeven of orders. Below is description of some inputs. Trade   – option of moment for placing of orders (“Time” – placing of orders at certain time, “Candle” – placing of orders since certain candles count after last order closing or deleting) Candle   – candles count after last order closing or deleting Time 1,2,3   – time for placing of orders Lot
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Indicator show best signals for buy and sell orders. Indicator uses only 2 inputs: DEMA Fast Period  -   fast   double exponential moving average period DEMA Slow Period  -   slow   double exponential moving average period Crossings of fast and slow double  double exponential moving averages shows buy and sell signals, which are drawn as green and magenta arrows respectively.
Trend Scalper Opulent MT5
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Indicator show best signals for buy and sell orders. Indicator uses only 3 inputs: DEMA Fast Period  -   fast   double exponential moving average period DEMA Slow Period  -   slow   double exponential moving average period DEMA Trend Period  -  trend  double exponential moving average period Position of price according to trend   double  double exponential moving average  and crossings of fast and slow double  double exponential moving averages shows buy and sell signals, which are drawn as gre
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John Folly Akwetey
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Expert advisor places buy stop and sell stop at certain distance above and below current price. Also expert advisor uses standard trailing stop, breakeven of orders. Below is description of some inputs. Trade   – option of moment for placing of orders (“Time” – placing of orders at certain time, “Candle” – placing of orders since certain candles count after last order closing or deleting) Candle   – candles count after last order closing or deleting Time 1,2,3   – time for placing of orders Lot
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