ATTENTION: This expert advisor should be used ONLY AT RENKO CHARTS!

Expert advisor trades at Renko charts, using filters of Average Directional Index and Moving Average filters. Below is description of inputs.

Lot – volume of position

Max Slippage – maximum slippage in points

Magic Number – magic number of orders opened by expert advisor

"ADX Settings"

Period – period of ADX

Level Trend – level of trend by ADX

"Moving Average Settings"

Period – period of Moving Average

Method – smoothing method of Moving Average

Price – type of applied price for Moving Average



