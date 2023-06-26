Pullback Hunter MT5

Indicator show best signals for buy and sell orders.

Indicator uses only 2 inputs:

PEMA Bounce Period - bounce percentage exponential moving average period

PEMA Confirm Period - confirm  percentage exponential moving average period

Positions of price according to bounce and confirm percentage exponential moving averages and directions of bounce and confirm percentage exponential moving average shows buy and sell signals, which are drawn as green and magenta arrows respectively.


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Индикатор Coefficient Of Determination (COD) представляет собой значение коэффициента детерминации или квадрат коэффициента корреляции между зависимой переменной — ценой и объясняющей переменной — тиковым объемом. Что это дает нам на практике? COD отлично распознает кульминацию трендовых движений, что позволяет подбирать оптимальные точки и ловить развороты рынка. Как использовать индикатор: Наиболее популярная торговая стратегия строится совместно с трендовым индикатором Moving Average (MA), пе
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