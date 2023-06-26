Trend Scalper Opulent MT5

Indicator show best signals for buy and sell orders.

Indicator uses only 3 inputs:

DEMA Fast Period - fast double exponential moving average period

DEMA Slow Period - slow double exponential moving average period

DEMA Trend Period - trend double exponential moving average period

Position of price according to trend double double exponential moving average and crossings of fast and slow double double exponential moving averages shows buy and sell signals, which are drawn as green and magenta arrows respectively.



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Fibonacci Multiple 12
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Fibonacci Múltiple 12, utiliza la serie fibonacci plasmado en el indicador fibonacci, aumentadolo 12 veces según su secuencia. El indicador fibonacci normalmente muestra una vez, el presente indicador se mostrara 12 veces empezando el numero que le indique siguiendo la secuencia. Se puede utilizar para ver la tendencia en periodos cortos y largos, de minutos a meses, solo aumentado el numero MULTIPLICA.
High Low Prediction
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Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
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