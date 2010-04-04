Market opening times
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
The index makes it easy for traders to know the opening and closing times of global markets :
- Sidney
- Sidney
- Tokyo
- London
- New York
Where it misleads each time zone and enables us to know the times of overlapping the markets when the liquidity is high.
To get more indicators and signals, follow us on the Telegram channel link
https://t.me/tuq98
Or our YouTube channel, which has explanations in Arabic and a technical analysis course
https://www.youtube.com/@SSFX1
Where it misleads each time zone and enables us to know the times of overlapping the markets when the liquidity is high.
To get more indicators and signals, follow us on the Telegram channel link
https://t.me/tuq98
Or our YouTube channel, which has explanations in Arabic and a technical analysis course
https://www.youtube.com/@SSFX1