Market opening times

this indicator work with new MACD sittings from chatGPT coding and , You will get an alert through it in any change in the strength of sellers or buyers. The indicator was tested on gold and gave great results, especially on the five-minute time frame. It is recommended to use it two hours before the opening of the London markets and until the closing time of the London markets, because the liquidity will be high and you can reap good profits at this time for sure while avoiding staying in the d