Market opening times

The index makes it easy for traders to know the opening and closing times of global markets :
- Sidney
- Tokyo
- London
- New York

Where it misleads each time zone and enables us to know the times of overlapping the markets when the liquidity is high.

To get more indicators and signals, follow us on the Telegram channel link

https://t.me/tuq98

Or our YouTube channel, which has explanations in Arabic and a technical analysis course

https://www.youtube.com/@SSFX1


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The indicator works to convert normal volume into levels and determine financial liquidity control points. It is very similar in function to Fixed Volume Profile. But it is considered more accurate and easier to use than the one found on Trading View because it calculates the full trading volumes in each candle and in all the brokers present in MetaTrade, unlike what is found in Trading View, as it only measures the broker’s displayed prices. To follow us on social media platforms: telegram
FREE
SSFX supply and demand
Emr Aljnaby
4.4 (10)
Indicators
This indicator automatically identifies demand and supply zones on a number of 1000 candles or more, and you can change that number of settings.  It also carries a high level of accuracy in describing the type of each zone, as it contains: Weak areas . Untested areas . Strong areas . Role-taking areas . Areas tested + number of times visited . Areas to which a return is expected, depending on the direction . The indicator contains alert zones. For signals and more free indicators, you can foll
FREE
Ai macd filter with alerts
Emr Aljnaby
Indicators
this indicator work with new MACD sittings from chatGPT coding and , You will get an alert through it in any change in the strength of sellers or buyers. The indicator was tested on gold and gave great results, especially on the five-minute time frame. It is recommended to use it two hours before the opening of the London markets and until the closing time of the London markets, because the liquidity will be high and you can reap good profits at this time for sure while avoiding staying in the d
Ai buy and sell signals
Emr Aljnaby
Indicators
This indicator works on atr with some edited . The AI ​​MACD FILTER indicator is used for confirmation. Certainly, the indicator contains an alert when the signal appears, and you use the exit of the deal on the saturation that occurs at the AI ​​MACD. The accuracy of the work is high on gold, the time frame is five minutes, while staying away from trading at the time of news that occurs on the US dollar. And using high liquidity trading times, which are two hours before the opening of the Lond
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