CSV File Reader

The CSV File Reader Utility executes commands received by text files of type "csv" (Comma Separated Values). This type of utility is ideal for those who process signals in other applications, and want to manage signals and positions based on text files. To read signal commands from the text file, the file must contain a header with column names and the column names must match the input parameter settings. The utility also has some extra functions, such as the possibility of filtering commands with magic number, also ignoring commands for a symbol that already has open orders or positions, and also filtering by time.

You can use files with extension "txt" or "csv". The utility reads text files from the Files folder.


Commands for Opening Market Positions:

  • BuyMarket and SellMarket.

Commands for Sending Pending Orders:

    • BuyLimit, SellLimit, BuyStop, SellStop, BuyStopLimit, SellStopLimit.

      Command to Cancel Orders:

      • CancelOrder.

      Commands to Close or Change Positions:

      • ClosePosition, ChangeStops.

      Other input parameters:

        File Name: the name of the file with the commands that the Utility should execute. The Utility will look for the file in the Files folder.
          The file should be in the 'Files' folder.
            Delimiter: The columns in the text file can be separated by ',' (comma) or ';' (semicolon).

              The following parameters are related to the text file header:

              • Signal Column Name: the name of the column that the command is being executed. This column is always mandatory
              • Symbol Column Name: the name of the column that contains the Symbol to be traded.
              • Volume Column Name: the name of the column containing the Volume to be traded (mandatory only if the command is of type BuyMarket, BuyLimit, BuyStop, BuyStopLimit, SellMarket, SellLimit, SellStopSellStopLimit).
              • Price Column Name: the name of the column containing the Price. Only required if the command is BuyLimit, BuyStop, BuyStopLimit, SellLimit, SellStop and SellStopLimit.
              • Stop Loss Column Name: the name of the column with the Stop Loss value. Optional parameter.
              • Take Profit Column Name: the name of the column with the Take Profit value. Optional parameter.
                The parameters below are related to some extra features of the utility:
                  • Ignore if there is already an Open Order: if the Magic Number parameter is disabled and this parameter is true, then it checks if there is already an Order of the same Symbol, if it exists, it ignores the order. If the Magic Number is greater than zero, then consider the Symbol and Magic Number.
                  • Ignore if it already has an Open Position: if the Magic Number parameter is disabled and this parameter is true, then it checks if there is already a Position of the same Symbol, if it exists, it ignores the order. If the Magic Number is greater than zero, then consider the Symbol and Magic Number.
                  • Time Zone to Use: This parameter will only be useful if the Time Limit parameters are activated (start time to allow orders. end time to not allow more orders).
                  • Execution Mode: there are two configuration types for the Utility execution: 1) Every Tick and 2) Based on Timer.
                  • Chronometer Frequency: only used if the execution type is Based on Timer. Represents the time in seconds (frequency) that the Utility must search for a new command file.
                  • The time parameters that allow the operation of file reading from Initial Time or limiting with End Time parameter.
                  • Magic Number: If Magic Number is zero, then it's considered disabled.
                  If you are testing the program or the application that sends order file, it's recommended using the "Based on Timer" in Execution Mode parameter and also set a high period for the " Chronometer Frequency" input parameter.

                      Recommended products
                      Malaysian Support and Resistance
                      Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
                      Experts
                      Classic SNR MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | Multi-Symbol Support & Resistance Trading with Trend-Based Logic Overview Classic SNR Breakout EA is a professional trading robot that identifies structural Support & Resistance levels using daily swing points and executes trades based on H1 price action relative to these levels. The EA applies   dual logic : in an uptrend, it sells on H1 rejection below an SNR level; in a downtrend, it buys on H1 rejection above an SNR level. Breakout confirmations are
                      SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
                      Adam Gerasimov
                      Experts
                      SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
                      Trade bot Smartic
                      Dmytro Merenko
                      Experts
                      ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
                      Perfect Trade Ea AutoIndicator xauusd pro
                      Roman Protsak
                      Experts
                      Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 for XAUUSD MT5 Премиальный многоуровневый самообучающийся индикатор с режимом автоторговли для XAUUSD Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 — это не просто индикатор и не обычный советник с примитивным входом по шаблону. Это премиальный торговый комплекс для MetaTrader 5, созданный для работы с XAUUSD, который объединяет в себе: - многоуровневый анализ рынка; - интеллектуальную фильтрацию сигналов; - режим автоматической торговли; - продвинутое сопровождение сделки;
                      Mirror Signals EA
                      Isaac Derban
                      Utilities
                      Overview Mirror Signals EA is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends real-time Telegram notifications for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for signal providers , trade-copier operators , auditors , educators , and professional trading services that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing stop activations, pending order modifications
                      Spread Analysis Utility MT5
                      AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
                      Utilities
                      • Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a   FREE EA   as a gift. Spread Analysis Utility MT5 – Monitor & Analyze Broker Spreads in Real Time! Do you want to track your broker's spread fluctuations with precision? Spread Analysis Utility MT5 gives you real-time insights into the spread behavio
                      Blue CARA MT5
                      Duc Anh Le
                      Experts
                      | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
                      Dr Gauss EURUSD
                      Roberto Alvarez
                      Experts
                      Expert Advisor for EURUSD – MQL5 Expert Advisor simple and robust , designed for use by both beginner and experienced traders , with a primary focus on stability , risk management , and operational consistency . The system does not use martingale , grid , or any progressive risk-increasing techniques. Each trade is independent and executed under strict control rules, with particular attention to equity curve protection . The trading logic is based on classical principles of probability and risk
                      Trifecta Confluence
                      Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
                      Experts
                      Trifecta Confluence Trifecta Confluence — Trade Only When the Market Truly Agrees Most Expert Advisors fire on a single signal — one moving average cross, one oscillator spike, one candle pattern — and get chopped apart the moment the market goes quiet or erratic. Trifecta Confluence was built on a different premise: a trade is only worth taking when three independent, mathematically distinct dimensions of price behavior all point the same direction at the same time. The Three-Engine Core Every
                      Phoenix Midas
                      Alvaro Albillos Gutierrez
                      Experts
                      Phoenix Midas is an order-flow Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It reads market structure through synthetic order-flow analysis — volume delta, volume profile (POC / value area) and liquidity behaviour — to time entries on two complementary setups, and it manages every trade with a fixed, pre-defined risk. Built-in news filtering and prop-firm risk controls make it suitable for both personal accounts and funded-challenge environments. WHAT IT IS NOT
                      CRT Master EA MT5
                      Javier Sobrino Vega
                      Experts
                      CRT Master EA is an automated trading system based on Candle Range Theory (CRT) and market structure concepts (Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution). The Expert Advisor identifies liquidity sweeps where price temporarily manipulates outside a defined accumulation range before returning inside. It automatically executes trades based on structural confirmation, managing position sizing, stops, targets, and trailing rules. A manual indicator version of this logic is available as the CRT Mas
                      Aurevia Gold EA MT5
                      Anastase Byiringiro
                      Experts
                      Professional Gold Automation Aurevia Gold EA MT5 is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor developed specifically for   XAUUSD and GOLD . It combines eight internal strategy engines, intelligent trade management, broker-aware execution and controlled risk tools in one complete automated trading system. The attached chart timeframe does not control the strategy. Aurevia manages its own internal timeframes, market analysis and trading logic automatically. After correct installation, it may b
                      Bober Real MT5
                      Arnold Bobrinskii
                      4.88 (16)
                      Experts
                      Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
                      Boom and Crash Upgrade
                      Godbless C Nygu
                      Experts
                      Join Deriv link on profile>>> Boom and Crash UPGRADE  BOOM AND CRASH upgrade is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm. Only one trade at a time. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for stable growth over the long run. SETTINGS SL-1000 TP-10000 TSTOP-7 TSTEP-5 MONEY MANAGEMENT-CONSTANT LOT VALUE FOR "MONEY MANAGEMENT"- 0.2 USE TIME CONTROL-FAL
                      GoldEdge Quantum Grid Scalper
                      Vittaya Klangpimanarkart
                      Experts
                      Short Description A smart grid scalping system designed to generate consistent profits from market fluctuations, combining precision entries with adaptive grid recovery and controlled risk management. Full Description GoldEdge Grid Scalper Pro is a high-efficiency trading system built to capitalize on small price movements using a structured grid and precision scalping logic. Unlike traditional grid systems that carry high risk, this EA is engineered with controlled exposure and intelligen
                      HMA Scalper Pro EA
                      Vladimir Shumikhin
                      5 (2)
                      Experts
                      HMA Scalper Pro EA — Automated Trading Advisor Based on Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW HMA Scalper Pro EA is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that trades in the direction of the Hull Moving Average (HMA). The HMA indicator determines the current trend direction, and the EA opens trades in that direction, enhanced by Smart Risk capital management, adaptive grid trading, trailing stop, breakeven, and time filters. The EA supports both Netting a
                      Bastion Prop Firm Risk Manager
                      Joseph Andrew Steele
                      Utilities
                      Bastion is a monitor-and-close-only risk manager for prop-firm traders. It watches your account against your firm's daily-loss and maximum-drawdown limits in real time and force-closes your open positions BEFORE you cross a line. It never opens a trade of its own, so it stays fully within the tools allowed by FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FTUK and FXIFY. Why traders fail challenges A large share of failed evaluations end on a single daily-loss breach: a moment of inattention, a news spike, one tra
                      GU Liquidity Sniper
                      Wootthipong Chaiyaphum
                      Experts
                      Apex Reversal — M1 Precision Reversal Scalper Apex Reversal is a precision intraday scalper that trades reversals at Double Top and Double Bottom turning points on the 1-minute chart. Instead of chasing momentum, it waits for price to fail twice at the same level, confirms the rejection candle, and enters with a tight, structure-based stop and a fixed 2:1 reward target. Every trade is filtered by an event-based BOS / CHoCH market-structure engine on a higher timeframe, so the robot only takes re
                      Gyroscopes mt5
                      Nadiya Mirosh
                      5 (2)
                      Experts
                      Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
                      Hamster Scalping mt5
                      Ramil Minniakhmetov
                      4.71 (242)
                      Experts
                      Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
                      Adaptive Hedge Lock and Rollover Protection
                      Dhany Esperanza
                      Utilities
                      Adaptive Hedge Lock and Rollover Protection ️ SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: 33% OFF! ️ The regular lifetime price for Adaptive Hedge Lock Pro is $149 USD.  To celebrate our official release on MQL5 Market, the first 10 buyers can get a LIFETIME license for ONLY $99 USD!  Current Promo Price: $99 (Price will auto-update to $149 once the 10th copy is sold). Don't miss out on this institutional-grade safety tool! Adaptive Hedge Lock Pro is a premium, server-friendly utility designed for institutional
                      The Gold Buyer
                      Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
                      Experts
                      Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
                      TradePilotmt5
                      Hossein Khalil Alishir
                      Utilities
                      TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
                      MT5 To Telegram Copier
                      Levi Dane Benjamin
                      3 (2)
                      Utilities
                      Send fully customisable trade signals from MetaTrader 5 to Telegram and run your own signal channel. Configure what gets sent, how it looks, and which trades are included using an easy on-chart interface. Made for signal providers : keep messages consistent, branded, and informative without manual posting. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version | Discord Version Main features Highly customisable signal format with many configuration options Add your own text before/after each signal (tags, links, chan
                      Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
                      Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
                      Experts
                      Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
                      Fundamental Robot MT5
                      Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
                      Experts
                      Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
                      Razgon X
                      Mikhail Atarskii
                      Experts
                      Razgon XAUUSD EA is a high-performance automated trading robot specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold). The advisor uses a multi-level signal filtering system, including ALMA, trend filter based on EMA and MACD, allowing only high-quality trading decisions. Supports trading on multiple currency pairs and includes a built-in control panel with a transparent glass interface. Key Features ALMA indicator entry filter (fast and slow) Trend filter using three EMA (96) and EMA 200 MACD filter
                      Bear vs Bull EA MT5
                      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
                      Experts
                      Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
                      T Position Size Calculator
                      Thyda Saing
                      Utilities
                      Demo version T Position Size Calculator   doesn't work in the strategy tester. The Strategy Tester does not support the processing of ChartEvent. It does not support most of the panel's functionality. Contact me for any questions or ideas for improvement or in case of a bug found. Control and manage your trading like a professional trader with T Position Size Calculator. T Position Size Calculator – an MT5 Expert Adviser, is a user-friendly custom tools (Dialog Panel and Three Lines, Order Line
                      SmartScalp Pro MT5
                      Serhii Shtepa
                      Experts
                      Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
                      Buyers of this product also purchase
                      Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
                      Abdul Jalil
                      5 (5)
                      Utilities
                      ================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
                      Power Candles Scanner
                      Daniel Stein
                      5 (1)
                      Utilities
                      Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
                      Premium Trade Manager
                      Daniel Stein
                      5 (4)
                      Utilities
                      Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
                      Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
                      Vladislav Andruschenko
                      5 (1)
                      Utilities
                      VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
                      FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
                      Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
                      5 (3)
                      Utilities
                      Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
                      Custom Alerts AIO MT5
                      Daniel Stein
                      5 (1)
                      Utilities
                      Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
                      YuClusters
                      Yury Kulikov
                      4.93 (43)
                      Utilities
                      Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
                      Order flow footprint chart
                      Abdul Jalil
                      4.4 (5)
                      Utilities
                      Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
                      Quant AI Agents
                      Ho Tuan Thang
                      5 (1)
                      Utilities
                      Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
                      Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
                      Sirikorn Rungsang
                      4.83 (6)
                      Utilities
                      Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
                      Telegram To MT5 Copier
                      Trinh Dat
                      4.96 (48)
                      Utilities
                      The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
                      EasyInsight AIO MT5
                      Alain Verleyen
                      4.92 (12)
                      Utilities
                      EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
                      AI Agents Supervisor
                      Ho Tuan Thang
                      5 (1)
                      Utilities
                      AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
                      Trade Copier Pro MT5
                      Vu Trung Kien
                      3.67 (3)
                      Utilities
                      Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
                      Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
                      Abdul Jalil
                      Utilities
                      FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
                      Discord Signal Copier
                      Trinh Dat
                      5 (3)
                      Utilities
                      The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
                      Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
                      Vu Trung Kien
                      5 (11)
                      Utilities
                      Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
                      Adam FTMO MT5
                      Vyacheslav Izvarin
                      5 (2)
                      Utilities
                      ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                      ManHedger MT5
                      Peter Mueller
                      4.83 (6)
                      Utilities
                      THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
                      Latency Arbitrage
                      Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
                      Utilities
                      Latency Arbitrage – Ultra Fast Execution & Price Inefficiency Capture Latency Arbitrage  utility tool is designed to exploit short-term price inefficiencies between fast and slow price feeds. Instead of predicting market direction, the EA focuses on execution speed and price deviation opportunities, allowing traders to capture micro-movements before the market fully adjusts. With built-in risk controls and smart filtering, it ensures precise and disciplined trading performance. Price increases b
                      Spot vs Future Gold Arbitrage EA
                      Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
                      Utilities
                      Check EA performance  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376164?source=Site +Profile+Seller Spot vs Future Arbitrage EA for MT5 Spot vs Future Arbitrage EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5 that operates using price differences between Gold spot and Gold futures instruments. The strategy opens positions on both instruments simultaneously to take advantage of temporary differences between spot and futures prices. Requirements The trading account must provide both Gold spot
                      MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
                      Shaoping Kuang
                      3.67 (3)
                      Utilities
                      Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
                      Indicator Automator EA
                      Fatih Klavun
                      Utilities
                      Indicator Automator EA: The Ultimate Indicator Automation Tool Tired of being chained to your desk, waiting for signals from your favorite indicator? Do you want to eliminate emotional trading and unlock the true potential of your manual strategy? Indicator Automator EA is a powerful and highly versatile Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate any trading indicator that provides clear Buy and Sell signals through its indicator buffers. You don't need to be a programmer. If you have
                      HINN Lazy Trader
                      ALGOFLOW OÜ
                      5 (1)
                      Utilities
                      LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
                      Telegram To MT5 Receiver
                      Levi Dane Benjamin
                      4.53 (15)
                      Utilities
                      Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
                      Active Lines
                      Yury Kulikov
                      5 (2)
                      Utilities
                      Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
                      Telegram to mt5 pro
                      Janet Abu Khalil
                      4 (4)
                      Utilities
                      Telegram to MT5 Pro — Advanced Telegram Signal Copier with Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, Risk Control and Full Trade Management Telegram to MT5 Pro — Professional Telegram Signal Copier Telegram to MT5 Pro is a high-performance trade copier that automatically executes signals from Telegram directly into your MetaTrader 5 account, with full control over risk, execution, and trade management. The system consists of two components: • The Expert Advisor (EA) running inside MetaTrader 5 • A companion desktop
                      Crystal Trade Manager Pro
                      Muhammad Jawad Shabir
                      Utilities
                      Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
                      Prop Firm Os
                      Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
                      5 (1)
                      Utilities
                      PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
                      MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
                      Shaoping Kuang
                      5 (1)
                      Utilities
                      Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
                      More from author
                      Turnaround Signalizer
                      Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
                      Indicators
                      Introducing the Turnaround Signalizer: Your Competitive Edge in Trend Reversals. Developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, this trend reversal indicator is a robust tool for traders who aim to identify market inflection points with high probability. Its proprietary algorithm continuously analyzes price behavior, filtering out market noise to highlight the most significant shifts in direction. Versatility for All Trading Styles     Perfect for Scalping: The Turnaround Signalizer has been optimi
                      Weekday Statistics
                      Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
                      Indicators
                      Weekday Stats Overview: A Price Analysis Indicator by weekday. A quantitative technical analysis indicator developed for statistical analysis of price variations, with data classified by weekday. This indicator processes candle data and displays statistical results based on user input parameters. The input parameters allow defining the type and frequency of the statistics to be calculated. This indicator provides a quantitative basis for identifying market patterns. Output Data: The indicator c
                      Month Statistics
                      Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
                      Indicators
                      Month Stats Overview: A Price Analysis Indicator by month. A quantitative technical analysis indicator developed for statistical analysis of price variations, with data classified by calendar month. This indicator processes candle data and displays statistical results based on user input parameters. The input parameters allow defining the type and frequency of the statistics to be calculated. This indicator provides a quantitative basis for identifying market patterns. Output Data: The indicator
                      Signals Executor for Telegram
                      Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
                      Utilities
                      Signals Executor for Telegram is a Utility that allows you to execute and manage positions from messages sent in Telegram Chats. Chat messages are processed to check for the existence of commands, and the command will be executed if its parameters are valid. You need the Telegram Bot Token and Chat Id to configure the input parameters. It is possible to restrict the sending of commands through the User Id, which must be configured in the input parameters. Valid Commands: Buy and Sell: Market or
                      Signals for Telegram
                      Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
                      Utilities
                      It is a utility that posts customized messages on Telegram based on account trading activity. Once the utility is on the chart, with each new position opened from the same chart symbol the utility is added, a customized message will be sent to the Telegram group defined in the input parameters. The utility will post to the Telegram group if a new position is opened and if it is the same symbol as the chart the utility is running on. If you are using an Expert Advisor for Buy and Sell and want to
                      High Frequency Ct
                      Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
                      Utilities
                      This utility copies Market orders, Limit orders, and Stop orders with a focus on high speed and easy setup. The utility works by setting up a Master and one or more Slaves. The setup is quite simple: you just need to define which account is the Master and which account is the Slave, and then set up the same Copy Trade Id for both. For the Slave to recognize the Master's orders, the Copy Trade Id parameter must be the same. Do not use numbers or special characters when setting the Copy Trade Id
                      Dual Trend Analyzer
                      Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
                      Indicators
                      The Dual Trend Analyzer: An MQL5 Tool for Statistical Correlation Analysis The Dual Trend Analyzer is a powerful MQL5 tool developed to analyze and visualize the statistical correlation between two distinct financial symbols (assets). This tool allows you to choose from three of the most widely recognized correlation methods: Pearson, Spearman, or Kendall-Tau . Identify Correlation Patterns with the Dual Trend Analyzer This indicator is designed to unveil the statistical correlation between two
                      Trend Pulse Insights
                      Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
                      Indicators
                      Introducing Trend Pulse Insights: Your Intelligent Guide to Market Volatility Developed for traders seeking precision and clarity, Trend Pulse Insights offers an in-depth view of market dynamics, helping you identify opportunities and manage risks with confidence. How Trend Pulse Insights Works Our indicator uses algorithms to calculate volatility levels based on two recognized methods:     ATR (Average True Range): For measuring average volatility over a period.     Standard Deviation: To
                      Weekday Stats
                      Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
                      Indicators
                      Weekday Stats Overview Weekday Stats is a quantitative analysis indicator designed to perform statistical studies of price behavior by classifying candle data according to the day of the week on which each candle occurred. The indicator processes the historical candles of the selected asset and provides statistical information for each day of the week, allowing the user to analyze price direction and price variation separately for each weekday. The sampling period, statistical parameters, and da
                      Month Stats
                      Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
                      Indicators
                      Month Stats Overview Month Stats is a quantitative analysis indicator designed to perform statistical studies of price behavior by classifying candle data according to the calendar month in which each candle was formed. The indicator processes historical candle data and provides statistical results for each month of the year, allowing users to analyze price behavior individually for January, February, March, and the remaining calendar months. The input parameters allow users to define the sampli
                      Stats Summary
                      Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
                      Indicators
                      Enhance Your Technical Analysis with Stats Summary . The Stats Summary is a robust analytical tool developed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), providing a detailed statistical overview of price behavior. Unlike traditional indicators, it uses descriptive statistics to map the distribution of prices over a customizable sample period. By defining the sample size, the indicator calculates and displays the following values on the chart: Minimum and Maximum (Min/Max): The complete price range of the selected i
                      Filter:
                      No reviews
                      Reply to review