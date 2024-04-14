The CSV File Reader Utility executes commands received by text files of type "csv" (Comma Separated Values). This type of utility is ideal for those who process signals in other applications, and want to manage signals and positions based on text files . To read signal commands from the text file, the file must contain a header with column names and the column names must match the input parameter settings . The utility also has some extra functions, such as the possibility of filtering commands with magic number, also ignoring commands for a symbol that already has open orders or positions, and also filtering by time.

You can use files with extension "txt" or "csv". The utility reads text files from the Files folder.



Commands for Opening Market Positions:

BuyMarket and SellMarket.

Commands for Sending Pending Orders:



BuyLimit, SellLimit, BuyStop, SellStop, BuyStopLimit, SellStopLimit.

Command to Cancel Orders:

CancelOrder.

Commands to Close or Change Positions:

ClosePosition, ChangeStops.

Other input parameters:



File Name: the name of the file with the commands that the Utility should execute. The Utility will look for the file in the Files folder.The file should be in the 'Files' folder.Delimiter: The columns in the text file can be separated by ',' (comma) or ';' (semicolon).

The following parameters are related to the text file header:

Signal Column Name: the name of the column that the command is being executed. This column is always mandatory

Symbol Column Name: the name of the column that contains the Symbol to be traded.

Volume Column Name: the name of the column containing the Volume to be traded (mandatory only if the command is of type BuyMarket, BuyLimit, BuyStop, BuyStopLimit, SellMarket, SellLimit, SellStopSellStopLimit).

Price Column Name: the name of the column containing the Price. Only required if the command is BuyLimit, BuyStop, BuyStopLimit, SellLimit, SellStop and SellStopLimit.

Stop Loss Column Name: the name of the column with the Stop Loss value. Optional parameter.

Take Profit Column Name: the name of the column with the Take Profit value. Optional parameter.

Ignore if there is already an Open Order: if the Magic Number parameter is disabled and this parameter is true, then it checks if there is already an Order of the same Symbol, if it exists, it ignores the order. If the Magic Number is greater than zero, then consider the Symbol and Magic Number.

Ignore if it already has an Open Position: if the Magic Number parameter is disabled and this parameter is true, then it checks if there is already a Position of the same Symbol, if it exists, it ignores the order. If the Magic Number is greater than zero, then consider the Symbol and Magic Number.

Time Zone to Use: This parameter will only be useful if the Time Limit parameters are activated (start time to allow orders. end time to not allow more orders).

Execution Mode: there are two configuration types for the Utility execution: 1) Every Tick and 2) Based on Timer.

Chronometer Frequency: only used if the execution type is Based on Timer. Represents the time in seconds (frequency) that the Utility must search for a new command file.

The time parameters that allow the operation of file reading from Initial Time or limiting with End Time parameter.

Magic Number: If Magic Number is zero, then it's considered disabled.

If you are testing the program or the application that sends order file, it's recommended using the "Based on Timer" in Execution Mode parameter and also set a high period for the " Chronometer Frequency" input parameter.



The parameters below are related to some extra features of the utility: