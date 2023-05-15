MP Trend Scanner for MT4

This trend scanner indicator is using two main indicators to identify trends. Frist the EMAs to provide a view on Bullish / Bearish momentum. When the shorter EMA (calculated off more recent price action) crosses, or is above, the slower moving EMA (calculated off a longer period of price action), it suggests that the market is in an uptrend. Second the Stochastic RSI, When RSI is < 20 it is considered oversold, and when > 80 it is overbought. These conditions suggests that momentum is very strong in the direction of the trend.

Usage:

The EMAs indicate when trend shifts (bullish or bearish).

The RSI indicates when the trend is losing momentum.

The combination of the two can be used to suggest when to prefer a directional bias, and subsequently shift in anticipation of a trend reversal. Higher timeframes can provide better setups.

Settings:

-+ MAIN PARAMETERS +-

