Positive XAU trailing SL

Positive Trailing SL - Automated Trade Protection

Overview Positive XAU Trailing SL is a professional expert advisor built for traders who want to automate the process of securing their profits. Manual trade management can be stressful and slow; this EA removes emotional decision-making by locking in your gains automatically.

The strategy is simple and efficient: it detects your open trades and manages the Stop Loss dynamically.

How it works

  1. Break-Even Trigger: Once a position reaches a profit of 30 pips, the EA automatically moves the Stop Loss to a protected level (+5 pips profit), ensuring your trade cannot result in a loss from that point forward.

  2. Profit Lock: Once the position further progresses to a profit of 50 pips, the EA automatically advances the Stop Loss to lock in 10 pips of profit, allowing you to secure gains as the market moves in your favor.

Key Features

  • Risk Management: Protects your capital by automating the move to profit as soon as specific targets are reached.

  • Customizable: You can adjust the trigger levels and profit lock settings via the inputs.

  • Lightweight: The code is optimized for performance and does not slow down your terminal.

  • Compatible: Works with any broker and any symbol (optimized for Gold/XAUUSD).

Parameters

  • BE_Trigger: Profit in pips to trigger the Break-Even function (Default: 30).

  • Profit_Lock_Trigger: Profit in pips to trigger the 10-pip profit lock (Default: 50).

  • Locked_Profit: Amount of profit in pips to lock in (Default: 10).

Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: M1 or M5 for best results.

  • Execution: Keep the EA running on your VPS for 24/7 protection.

Disclaimer Trading in financial markets involves a high level of risk. Due to symbol difference the EA might need to be adapted, contact for help


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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XAU SL Lock Manager
Marian-ionut Stoian
Experts
XAU SL Lock Manager Gold Profit Lock Manager is a trade-management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to manage the Stop Loss of existing gold positions through a structured profit-locking system. The EA does not analyze the market, generate entry signals or open trades on live and demo accounts. Its purpose is to take over Stop Loss management after a position is already open. It can manage manual trades as well as positions opened by other Expert Advisors. Each position is monitored ind
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sticeorm
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sticeorm 2026.07.14 13:57 
 

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