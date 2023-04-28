How to setup Phoenix MT4 Telegram Notifier

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Phoenix MT4 Telegram Notifier
How to setup guide
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97659
- Chat with BotFather to create Bot and get API Token of Bot. If you had Bot, skip the step.
- Open the channel/group Info, then Manage, Add Administrators, type the bot username, and click Save
- Send any message to the channel/group like "hi"
2.Telegram Chat Id
- Chat with bot @userinfobot , then forward message on your channel to bot @userinfobot , the bot will reply your channel ID.
OR
visit https://api.telegram.org/bot{bot token here}/getUpdates and get the channel/group id from there
3. MetaTrader4
- Allow WebRequest and add 'https://api.telegram.org' URL in "Tools" → "Options" → "Expert Advisors".
- Attach 'Phoenix MT4 Telegram Notifier' to any chart.