Advisor "Orders Assistant" is designed to control the positions and orders that are opened manually by the trader. The control is performed by automatically placing TakeProfit and StopLoss orders after the position is opened by the trader, or setting a pending order and further tracking the position using the services “Transfer StopLoss to breakeven” and “Trailing Stop”.



The Expert Advisor also provides the ability to install virtual TakeProfit and StopLoss, which allows you to use scalping strategies, bypassing the restrictions on the CloseProfit and StopLoss installations that are closest to the market.



The Expert Advisor monitors all open positions by the method in the terminal, except for positions opened by robots (identification is performed on the principle of checking the Magic Number, for its difference from 0).



In other words, all points in the terminal for the instrument installed by the adviser, and which have a magic number = 0, will be monitored by the advisor.



The adviser displays its actions in the general log or keeps a separate log file.

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