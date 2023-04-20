EA Matsuwa

Thank you for seeing this information about the Forex Robot Matsuwa.

It appears that the robot's main trading logic is based on analyzing the price gap between the current price and the price of the candlesticks that have passed over a specified barback period.

Based on this analysis, the robot determines the future price trend and makes either a BUY or SELL order when the price gap reaches a certain intensity value.

The EA template seems to have several functions, including Grid entry, trailing stop, basket profit close, order distance pips, and time filter. These functions may allow for greater control over the trading strategy and risk management.

It is interesting to note that the developer plans to release a multi-pair coded EA in the future, which would allow the robot to trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously without the need for separate charts. This may provide a more efficient trading solution for users who wish to diversify their portfolio across multiple currencies.

FT data

Matuwa Multi code

https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/1930083


Default set is optimized.

Time frame M5





Önerilen ürünler
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Uzman Danışmanlar
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Uzman Danışmanlar
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
BG Grid Limited
Boris Gulikov
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BG Grid Limited is a countertrend Expert Advisor that uses standard indicators to enter the market. The Expert Advisor has flexible settings and can be used for multi-pair trading. I suggest using 10 currency pairs at once at the same time. However, this does not mean that the Expert Advisor will immediately open 10 orders, one for each currency pair. The Expert Advisor enters the market only with a certain set of indicator readings. The Expert Advisor in the settings has loss limits in the form
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
Uzman Danışmanlar
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
JBSar EA Robot
Jordanilo Sarili
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
FoxFx
Salavat Yulamanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
FoxFx, RSI göstergelerini kullanarak fiyatın ortalamaya döndürülmesine dayanan bir geri çekilme ızgarası ticaret sistemidir. Bollinger Bantları, farklı zaman aralıklarından Çift Stokastik!!! Kısmi kapatma ve pozisyonların korunması ile toplam kâra dayalı kapanış. Sinyal              https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2238212?source=Site+Profile+Seller   Döviz çiftleri: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Zaman aralığı: M15 Danışman, tüm sembollerin ticareti için yalnızca bir grafik üzerine kuruludur
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Uzman Danışmanlar
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Uzman Danışmanlar
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Uzman Danışmanlar
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Uzman Danışmanlar
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Funded HFT EA ile Ticaret Potansiyelinizi Açın! VPS GEREKTİRMEZ / AYAR DOSYALARI GEREKTİRMEZ / PRİZ VE OYNAT KEYFİNİ ÇIKARIN / kolay kurulum videosunu aşağıda kontrol edin SINIRLI SÜRE İÇİN TANITIM FİYATI Ticaret sırrımı paylaşmaktan heyecan duyuyorum – Smart Funded EA. Yüzlerce zorlukla mükemmel bir başarı oranıyla mücadele ettim ve şimdi sıra ticaret oyununuzu yükseltmeye geldi! BU EA, HFT KULLANIMINA İZİN VEREN PROP FİRMALARIN HFT ZORLUKLARINI GEÇMEK İÇİN TASARLANMIŞTIR. HFT KULLANIMINA
Forex Jeweler
Artem Iartsev
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Forex Jeweler EA opens a locked position and sets a take profit for a buy and sell transaction. After closing one trade, the EA modifies the remaining trade according to the user's strategy. By default, the EA has a delivery setting not for trading. Setting "Forex Jeweler EURUSD" for safe and profitable EURUSD trading is attached in comment #1 of the Comments. The strategy test is presented in the screenshots. Profit for the last 6 months: 1000% (or average profit per month: 166%). The minim
Aussie Precision MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Lot büyüklüğünü değiştirme ve EA'yı mümkün olan en düşük fiyata getirme özelliği eklendi. Satın alırsanız destek ve gelecekteki güncellemeleri alırsınız. Lütfen gelişimini destekleyin. Bu EA kullanıma hazırdır. AussiePrecision , MetaTrader 5 için zaman hassasiyetine sahip bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA) ve özellikle AUD/USD döviz çifti için tasarlanmıştır. Belirlenmiş ve kontrol edilen zamanlarda işlem yapmak üzere geliştirilmiştir ve zaman bazlı hassas girişleri otomatikleştirmek isteyen yatırımcıla
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
GridMasterFx
Sergey Kruglov
Uzman Danışmanlar
GridMasterFx is an innovative tool for automated forex trading, which is based on a combination of a grid strategy and a unique trend calculation algorithm using the Moving Average indicator. This strategy allows the Expert Advisor to open and close positions on time, use the analysis of the current trend and instantly respond to market changes. GridMasterFx Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for successful automation of your forex trading process. It easily adapts to various market conditi
Stoch Parabolic
Alexander Nikolaev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu EA, piyasa uygun olmadığında bekleyen işlemleri belirlememek için stokastik ve diğer göstergelerin okumalarını analiz ederken Parabolik göstergeye dayalı bekleyen işlemleri belirler. Kural olarak, parabolik nokta kırıldığında piyasanın tersine çevrilmesi işlemi yapar. Ek olarak, MACD göstergesinde sapmaları bulabilir (eğer CountBasrsDiv>0 ise) ve yalnızca sapmalar (ve yakınlaşmalar) varsa işlem yapabilir. Birçok ayarı vardır, stoploss parabolik boyunca da hareket edebilir. Önerilen döviz çi
Moving Average Crossover EA
Genesis Hafalla
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
How it works? This EA trades with Fast MA and  Slow MA  crossovers. Moving Average will base its value on the current time frame. Only allows one open trade at a time. Two strategy to choose,  crossover and trend following. Optimize risk management settings for lot size and martingale. Strategy: Crossover Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  crosses below  Fast MA. Opens a Sell position if the  Slow MA  crosses above  Fast MA. Trend Following Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  is below  Fast
VR Black Box
Vladimir Pastushak
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VR Black Box ticaret robotu, popüler ve zaman içinde test edilmiş trend takip stratejisine dayanmaktadır. Birkaç yıl boyunca, düzenli güncellemeler ve yeni fikirlerin tanıtılması yoluyla canlı ticaret hesaplarında iyileştirildi. Bu sayede VR Black Box, hem yeni başlayanları hem de deneyimli yatırımcıları etkileyebilecek güçlü ve benzersiz bir ticaret robotu haline geldi. Robotu tanımak ve etkinliğini değerlendirmek için onu bir demo hesabına kurmak ve sonuçları birkaç gün veya hafta boyunca gözl
Flowing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Flowing Gold is the latest generation of automated Gold trading robot programmed with unique and intelligent trading algorithms. The EA analyzes price movements in correlation with popular indicators to find high probability trading opportunities. The trading strategy combines scalping and smart position management to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trades are often closed quickly by Trailing, and Stop Loss is also available. The EA's position management strategy usually applies hig
SmartStep FX
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartStep FX – The New Generation of Grid Trading Are you looking for a solid, fully automated Expert Advisor ready to generate consistent profits in Forex? SmartStep FX is designed for traders who want real results with a proven strategy. What makes SmartStep FX unique? SmartStep FX comes with optimized parameters – no need to change anything. Optimized for AUDCAD on M5 – a stable pair with relatively low volatility. Dynamic grid management – customizable entry levels in pips to ada
TD Sequential EA
George Njau Ngugi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview The TD Sequential EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed to capitalize on the TD Sequential indicator, developed by Tom DeMark. This EA identifies trading opportunities based on TD Sequential setups and executes trades with predefined risk management parameters. It offers a clean and customizable chart appearance and allows users to set their own lot sizes and other trading parameters. Key Features Automated Trading : Executes buy and sell orders based on TD Sequential
Hedge Hogg
Stefan Kueffner
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hedge Hogg is not the classic hedge strategy you often see, with two trades opening at the same time hedging each other from the beginning. It is rather a trend following hedge strategy, meaning trades are opened in the direction of the trend using a proven dynamic grid algorithm, and starting to hedge when the trend changes. The whole basket is closed as soon as breakeven is reached or the trailed profit target is hit. I have developed the strategy for GBPUSD on the M15 timeframe.  It can basic
PS Gold Miner
Nabeel Zafar
2.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello, >>>>>    Download  ** FREE TRIAL** from here (You can now perform forward test on DEMO account before Purchase)   <<<<<< Discord group for updates and discussion here Telegram channel here Contact Directly here For Live Results of the EA please visit here . PS Gold Miner is an automatic trading system for MT4 which uses markets fundamentals and trends to open, manage and close trades. With the use of advanced recovery strategy it ensure that it can recover from negative trades with hedg
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Javier Gold Scalper: Teknolojimiz Yanınızda! Kullanım Kılavuzu ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Fiyat, satılan lisans sayısına bağlı olarak artar. Mevcut kopyalar: 5 Finans piyasalarının en volatil varlıklarından biri olan altın üzerinde işlem yapmak yüksek hassasiyet, detaylı analiz ve çok etkili bir risk yönetimi gerektirir. Javier Gold Scalper , bu temel unsurları sağlam ve gelişmiş bir sistemde bir
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.41 (22)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $137 (Regular Price: $447) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled by th
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Balance Hedge Tanaka
Hong Ling Mu
4 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
<Amazing Low DD Forex robot> Balance Hedge EA is designed for Low Draw-down. The EA robot always make long and short order to monitor the each profit. For this reason . DD is always low even the market changes drastically. <Input parameter> Main input parameter is lot size. Main lot size is 0.01 Recovery lot size is 0.03. This lot is placed when long and short profit balance is somehow different. After placed recovery order, all order are closed together with profit target. Profit target is mad
FREE
Gold Angels
Hong Ling Mu
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Welcome to the Forex Gold Angel EA , which is a highly stable profit-generating EA. It comes highly recommended. The logic behind the EA is simple. It uses the BAND indicator, which triggers a flag when the price deviates from the band. However, it does not enter a trade at this point. Instead, it carefully monitors the price movement. When the price returns to the band and touches the center line, it enters a trade in the direction of the trend. This strategy is simple, but it yields significan
FREE
Forex Robot Dude
Hong Ling Mu
4.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Entry Logic The EA (Expert Advisor) will monitor price movements (M5, M15, H1, H4) during the specified input period. If these price movements exceed the input parameters, an entry will be executed. Take Profit (TP) = 50 pips Stop Loss (SL) = 50 pips Maximum Order Quantity = 1 To facilitate profit loss recovery, the robot offers the option to increase the lot size in the next entry (True/False choice). The best pair GBPUSD  / EURUSD TF M5 Set file (default)
FREE
Miracle Robot
Hong Ling Mu
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The robot examines candlestick highs and lows on multiple timeframes during the course of the week. Also, entry is made with predicting a reversal at that price. The best currency pair is EURUSD and the timeframes H1 and H4 are a good match. With certain settings, you can enter up to 10 entries at the same time, so please adjust the number of entries. Close the basket and close multiple entries together when the profit reaches a certain value. As a default, the stop loss is set to 30 pips, so pl
FREE
Quick Gold EA
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA was created based on a certain phenomenon incorporating my ideas. The logic was inspired by observing the XAUUSD chart. When the candlestick size is very large, it tends to indicate a trend. This EA enters a trade when the candlestick size exceeds a predefined input value. It conditions the entry such that if it's a BUY entry, the previous candlestick must be bearish, and for a SELL entry, the previous candlestick must be bullish. Additionally, the EA comes equipped with a Trend Followi
FREE
EA GapAngle
Hong Ling Mu
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
FOREX market is life itself. There is no such thing as a stable life. The same applies to FOREX. It's always about staying within a certain price range, but occasionally, there are significant deviations from that range. Life is no different. During those times, it's important to wait patiently. Eventually, things will return to a stable range. When there is a major deviation from the range, it's an opportunity. You shouldn't miss out on this chance. This robot uses the Envelope indicator to e
FREE
Gold Bloom
Hong Ling Mu
2.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Welcome to Gold Bloom World! This forex robot, "Gold Bloom," is made for gold lovers around the world. The entry logic is sophisticated for the XAUUSD forex pair. The robot monitors the previous day's candle pattern and places a pending order in one direction. Take profit is determined by a trailing stop, while the stop loss is placed automatically based on the previous candle's price. Simple input Just enter initial lot size and set trailing stop.(points) For XAUUSD , please input points val
FREE
Forex Super Robot AIB
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
"Forex Super Robot AIB is a free robot that anyone can easily trade with. By simply attaching it to the EURUSD H1 chart, your life will be rosy from today on. This robot was created to fulfill your dreams. Please enjoy. The robot will make multiple entries, with a default of 20 orders. These orders will be closed together. The initial settings are TP=50 and SL=50, so please find the best settings for yourself."
FREE
Mystic Swing
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA has been designed to achieve stable trades regardless of market fluctuations. The optimal time frame for this EA is M5. It calculates the price changes in higher time frames, such as H1 and H4, and looks for entry points after a significant trend has occurred and the price starts to retrace. It is recommended to set wider take profit and stop loss levels. This setup works well for one trade per day. If a trade ends in a loss, the EA waits for an opportunity to re-enter with double the l
FREE
Rosoku Robot
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA has a very unique logic, meaning it does not use any indicators at all. It relies solely on monitoring the movement of candlesticks to determine entries. Specifically, it enters trades when certain conditions are met, such as the relationship between the previous candlestick and the current candlestick, or the timing of new highs or lows being reached. The number of entries is not significant, but it consistently generates profits by increasing the lot size when a loss occurs. Please Tr
FREE
Range Robot
Hong Ling Mu
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This forex robot was specially designed for XAUUSD Gold. The best time frame is H1 and the logid is base on Moving average. If the price touch the range of 2 moving average, the EA will make an entry. Stoploss is made based on the outer band of the moving average. The trade time is already ptmized and you can use the time filter to make a good profit. You can change these parameters. tp and stoploss and time trade time and lot size.
FREE
Nogi Nogi Robot
Hong Ling Mu
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA (Expert Advisor) is based on the logic of the ADX and utilizes the strength of trends as entry signals. The most crucial factor here is the success rate of these entries. By increasing the success rate, even with smaller profits for each individual trade, it becomes possible to accumulate substantial gains when trading across numerous currency pairs. This EA primarily operates on longer timeframes because it makes it easier to determine whether the trend is upward or downward. Addi
FREE
Muscle ZigZag
Hong Ling Mu
3.86 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
I had never come up with such a logic before. One time, in a dream, a muscular man said to me, "Well, why don't you try using the ZigZag indicator along with the moving average line? By doing so, you will be able to contribute to world peace." I immediately started working on creating an Expert Advisor (EA). In just about 30 minutes, I had created an ideal EA. I was aware of using moving average lines before, but the idea of combining it with ZigZag was truly divine. I couldn't help but laugh
FREE
Forex OJP Robot
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
I like a simple Robot and I will share with you. I can provide some information about using Simple Moving Average (SMA) as a trading strategy in Forex. SMA is a commonly used technical analysis tool in Forex trading. It calculates the average price of a currency pair over a specified period of time, and the resulting line can be used to identify trends in the market. Traders often use the crossover of different time period SMAs (e.g. 50-day and 200-day) to identify potential buy or sell signals.
FREE
Hedge Obasan EA
Hong Ling Mu
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
I have designed a logic based on the widely used RSI indicator in Forex trading. Normally, it is well known that entering trades when the RSI value is overbought or oversold is effective, but it is not very effective when the trend reverses. Therefore, as a countermeasure, this EA (Expert Advisor) enters counter-trend trades after entering based on the RSI value. In other words, it uses a grid order strategy, but instead of placing orders at fixed intervals, it places additional sell orders when
FREE
Acromaachin
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
<LOGIC> EA will place order based on the original logic. This EA should work with take profit and stoploss. Default TP is 50pips and SL is 50pips. If the order was closed with stoploss, EA will stop in that day. Next day, EA will restart and trade again with lot size increasing. Lot size and volume multiple is changeable in the parameters. <Best Pair and TF> EURUSD and GBPUSD TF H1 <Default set> Already optimized TP 50pips SL 50pips Martingale Volume muti X 2 Max martingale 5
FREE
Break The BOX NOW
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Entry logic The EA, called EA_BreakTheBox, creates a rectangle BOX based on the highest and lowest price within a certain time period. Once the BOX is formed, the EA is ready for entry. It allows you to input the time period for forming the BOX, and you can set a time filter for the EA. The default setting for EntryPips is 2 pips, but this can be changed. If the price breaks the upper price of the BOX by 2 pips, then a BUY Entry is placed (if Reverse mode=true). If the price breaks the lower pri
FREE
BUMAN Robot
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA BUMAN may not have a high frequency of entries, but it can provide stable profits. The entry logic is quite simple. It only uses one moving average line. It enters trades when the candlestick crosses the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) line. If the closing price of the candlestick is above the moving average line, a BUY entry is executed. If it is below the moving average line, a SELL entry is executed. To increase the profit-taking win rate, it is important to effectively use the Break Ev
FREE
BOBOB Forex Robot
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex Robot BOBOB This EA forex robot concept is based on Market range value. EA check the certain range (highest and lowest price) price  and if the price break that level, then EA will place the order in reversal. Also the entry is judged based on Market trend directions. EA can be run in any pairs but most of time, the major pair is desired. Time frame is longer is better but short time frame such as M15 is possible. EA default set is already optimized ,  so you can just run EA with
FREE
Inside Candle EA
Hong Ling Mu
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Based on my original trading strategy, it appears that this EA is programmed to use technical analysis to identify an inside candle pattern in the current candle and wait for a breakout in either direction. If the price breaks out higher, the EA will place a buy order, and if it breaks out lower, the EA will place a sell order. The take profit and stop loss levels are set at 50 pips each. Additionally, using a martingale strategy, which involves increasing the lot size after a losing trade, ca
FREE
Candle Pattern Master
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
<EA main logic> 1. EA reads candle pattern for most profitable of BUY & SELL. 2. If these pattern matches , then EA places the order. 3. If the order was closed with stoploss, then EA should stop trade on that day. 4. Next day EA will re-start again with increasing lot size to recover the loss. <INPUT parameters> Slippage 3 pips MaxPosition 1 BaseLots 0,01 takeprofit 10pips stoploss 20pips Martingale True/False Max martingale 2 (times) Multiplier (lot size) 2,5 <Best pair & time frame>
FREE
Zcandle Robot
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
The logic of this robot is simple, but very powerful. It monitors the current trend using long-term candlesticks, using multiple candlesticks to increase reliability. The EA first monitors the current trend and then places orders in line with the trend. The timing of the orders is based on an internal RCI indicator. The entry value for RCI can be freely adjusted. A value closer to 1 will increase accuracy, but decrease the frequency of entries. It trades with a TP of 50 and an SL of 50, but if
FREE
Gold Crasher
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
<Logic> EA will entry when the price breaks average candle stick price. EA will make Grid order with Hedge logic. When grid order is placed , EA check the trend and if trend is BUY, then place buy order. If trend is sell, then place sell order. This is to reduce a big draw down. <Input parameter> Slippage(pips) Max position Baselot size take profit stoploss Risk (MM) Grid order settings. Moving average period and Time frame N of bars for average line calculation <BEST PAIR and Time frame> XAUU
Golden Attacker Super
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
<Basic logic > The Golden attacker Super is designed to follow the trend. The entry is made following market big trend and if the order was in the wrong directions, the grid order is placed. However Grid order is also follow the trend to reduce the draw down. Grid order is placed in the same direction of the Trend. There is no tp/sl , instead if the market trend changes, the order is closed with opposite signal. <The best pair and time frame> XAUUSD M5 <Myfxbool> Check here <Setfile> Set fi
Forex Robot VIX
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
<LOGIC> Forex Robot EA VIX used VIX indicator. The VIX Index is a calculation designed to produce a measure of constant, 30-day expected volatility of the U.S. stock market, derived from real-time, mid-quote prices of S&P 500 Index (SPX ) call and put options. On a global basis, it is one of the most recognized measures of volatility -- widely reported by financial media and closely followed by a variety of market participants as a daily market indicator. After entry is made with VIX index v
EMACrossRenko
Hong Ling Mu
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
<LOGIC> The EMA RENKO EA should run in Renko chart to show the best performance. The EA will entry based on 2 EMA line cross. (it is changeable in parameter.) As a result of FT , the best box size for XAUUSD (GOLD) is BOX 60 to 100.  Renko box size should be larger than spread value. Normally 3 times of spread. Please decide your box size with yourself. The EA will place addtional order as Grid if the trend move  to xxx pips from the last order. You can turn on/off in the parameter. The MAC
ATR Tanaka
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
<LOGIC> The EA entry based on ATR indicator. The Average True Range (ATR) is a technical indicator that measures the volatility of an asset’s price. If market move with big volatility, then ATR value will increase. The EA reads a certain period of the ATR value and make an order with ATR input value. Also once EA made an order, it will be closed with a profit or it will be closed when the market volatility decreased. <Best parameter> After some FT result I shared the best set file. Please see t
OBONdesuyo
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Obondesu forex robot is amazing low DD EA. The best pair is GBPUSD and EURUSD TF H1. <LOGIC> The EA makes entry based on candlestick pattern and price movement. <Take profit  and stoploss> Take profit is profit dollars. The robot make Grid entry with stoploss 100pips. The main order and each grid order are closed with total profit $1 with lot size 0,01. These parameters can be changed. <Recommend equity> $1000, lot size 0,01
Forex Super Robot ZABC
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
The super forex Robot Z-ABC is made based on Hedge logic. Can you imagine how wonderful if we could reduce draw down during the trade. Many people feel that it is very scarly during trades and want to reduce the high floating percentage. Now you don't worry about it. The Z-ABC uses the Hedge logic and this enable to reduce floating money. Normal Grid order is only in the same type of order in the wrong direction. But this robot has buy and sell order at the same time and they are closed togeth
ProtoNinja
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA (Expert Advisor) is built on the Parabolic logic combined with multi-time frame analysis. Utilizing Parabolic indicators across multiple time frames allows for more stable entry points, enhancing accuracy in trading decisions. The EA incorporates numerous useful functions, but not all of them need to be utilized. To make adjustments, focus on changing the lot size, take profit (TP), and stop loss (SL) settings. By default, both the TP and SL are set at 50 pips each. If a trade is closed
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt