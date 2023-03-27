Bolli Plus 5
- Experts
-
Prafull Manohar NikamHello! Traders, I hope you are doing great.
Most forex people search online for "How to make 10 pips or more profit per day?" They never search for "How to make only 10 pips loss per day?" Why?!
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 27 March 2023
- Activations: 5
This EA trades with trend so it has high win percentage. Uses trend indicators like Bollinger Bands and Moving Averages. This is NO Martingale system but it uses lots multiplier to increase the gains. You can easily disable the lots multiplier by changing it to 1.
Features:
1. NO Martingale
2. NO Grid
3. High Win Rate Strategy.
4. Low Drawdown.
5. Uses STOP OUT Percent instead of usual Stop Loss.
6. But uses the usual Take Profit in pips.
Account Requirements:
1. Minimum Balance - 1000 USD
2. Minimum Leverage - 1:50
3. Recommended Balance - 10000 USD
4. Recommended Leverage - 1:500