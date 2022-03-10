Phoenix Ultra

At first, I got my teeth into Phoenix Ultra Expert Advisor.


This Expert Advisor will support automatic close order if the direction is correct and perform recovery if the direction is wrong.

If you enter an order:

1. The price goes in the right direction and hits the Min Profit Point, trailing stop 20% of the current profit.

2. The price goes in the opposite direction, the Expert Advisor will place the order with the volume is Recovery Volume Percent at the input,

the distance to enter the next order will be Step Point

3. The recovery volume will be 1 1 2 3 5 8... For example: 0.01, 0.01, 0.02, 0.03... All orders has same stop loss of first order.

The recovery algorithm using Dragon Ultra Expert Advisor.


Now you don't need much time to look at the chart, I have added an alarm when the price fluctuates or the price hits the horizontal line you draw on the chart.

[2,30]: 2 candles, each candle 30 points


Set and Forget Forex Trading – Keep Your Day Job


‘Set and Forget Forex Trading’ is as simple as its name implies; you simply “set” the trade up and then “forget” about it for a

period of time. This has two major benefits: it makes it far easier to stay emotionally disciplined and it also allows you to go about

your life as you normally would, because you will not be spending hours in front of your computer over-analyzing the markets…


There are so many competing ideas and trading methods along with more fundamental data coming out every day than

you could ever hope to digest, it can be overwhelming to even try and make sense of it all and develop a forex trading

plan based off this amount of information. One of the biggest psychological mistakes that almost every aspiring trader

makes on their journey to success is firmly believing that the amount of economic data analyzed and (or) having a

technically complicated or expensive trading method will help them profit in the market. In reality, as most professional

traders will attest to, these factors usually have the opposite effect on trading profits, at least after certain point. This

essentially means that once you do a certain amount of analyzing market data, any further time spent analyzing this

data is likely to have a negative effect on your trading; it causes you to lose money.


The ironic fact about Forex trading is that spending less time analyzing data and finding the “perfect trading system”

will actually cause you to make more money faster because you will be more relaxed, less emotional, and thus less

likely to over-trade or over-leverage your trading account. Many people are attracted to speculative trading because

they want a way to make money that is “less difficult” than their current job, but they soon forget about that and start

spending countless hours digging themselves into a huge psychological trap that most of them never dig out of. All you

basically need to do to consistently make money in Forex is master an effecting trading method, develop a written out

trading plan based on this method and have a solid risk management strategy, you can then check the market one to

three times a day for ten to twenty minutes each time. If your edge (price action strategies) is showing up than you

set up your entry, stop loss, and target and walk away until the next scheduled time to check your trades.


Trading in this manner actually elicits a snowball of positive habits that work to further perpetuate your trading success.

People who spend more time analyzing market data and trying to perfect their trading system inevitably induce a cycle of

emotional mistakes that work to increase their trading failures and eventually result in lost money and lost time. 

People who realize that the market is uncontrollable and build their trading plan around this fact will inevitably arrive

at a “set and forget” type mentality that induces an emotional state that is conducive to on-going market success

and consistent profitability. The trading method used is not as important as the psychological or risk management

aspects of trading, but generally speaking, a method that offers a simple high-probability edge such as the price action

trading method is the best method to use to maintain your “set and forget” mindset.

More from author
Dragon Ultra
Dang Cong Duong
5 (1)
Experts
At first, I got my teeth into   Dragon Ultra   Expert Advisor. Build a smart grid both with the trend and against the trend. The powerful combination of locking and partial loss closure. The program is constantly being improved and upgraded. You should use the  Dragon Training proficiently before buying the product. You can run in real environment with the Dragon Lite , note that the input parameters are hidden. Advantages of the Dragon Ultra Smart recovery system with Fibonacci grid Good resist
Dragon Lite
Dang Cong Duong
4.5 (4)
Experts
At first, I got my teeth into  Dragon Ultra   Expert Advisor.  Take your time to test demo. You should be always perfectly familiar with your   Expert Advisor   before a live trading. Based on the statistics, you are more likely to succeed if you learn from experience to use this. Dragon Lite   is a free version for you to understand how the bot works. Parameter Trading Mode: Change to  UNLIMITED.  You should use the  Dragon Training  proficiently before using the   Dragon Ultra . The Forex Tr
FREE
Dragon Training
Dang Cong Duong
Experts
At first, I got my teeth into  Dragon Ultra   Expert Advisor. This Lesson is “Awesome”. In fact, It’s probably one of my best trading lessons I have ever written. It took me at least 2 days of brain power and probably 20 coffees. Please pay it forward, share it with others. Enjoy. Bruce Lee was arguably the best martial artist of all time, and guess what? He was not born the best martial artist of all time. He earned that title through dedication and focus…he learned to become a MASTER of hi
FREE
Phoenix Training
Dang Cong Duong
Experts
At first, I got my teeth into  Phoenix  Ultra   Expert Advisor. This   Expert Advisor  will support automatic close order if the direction is correct and perform recovery if the direction is wrong. If you enter an order: 1. The price goes in the right direction and hits the   Min Profit Point ,   trailing stop 20% of the current profit. 2. The price goes in the opposite direction, the Expert Advisor will place the order with the volume is   Recovery Volume Percent  at the input, the distance to
FREE
Monkey Lite
Dang Cong Duong
Utilities
Monkey Lite  offers the following array of features: One-click instant order entry (short or long). Track total current orders and total current profit. Instant Close Buy, Close Sell, Close All button. Utility types Risk management, Graphical objects, Panels. Main features Take Profit and Stop Loss by money (not pip). After the price reached the Take Profit threshold, trailing stop 20% of the current profit. After the price reached the Stop Loss threshold, the orders will be closed immediately.
FREE
Tiger Lite
Dang Cong Duong
Utilities
Tiger Lite recreate the history of entry and exit orders. The goal is that you can grasp their strategy how to play. CSV format support for WEB, MT4 and MT5 platforms. The sequence of steps is described in the photo. Note: Please choose the existing date and symbol on the CSV file. For MT4/5, export historical data and copy the records to excel, save it with the extension CSV. For MT4/MT5/WEB, save the name with format mt4.csv/mt5.csv/web.csv If you get the history from another source and your
FREE
Phoenix Plus
Dang Cong Duong
Experts
At first, I got my teeth into  Phoenix  Ultra   Expert Advisor. This   Expert Advisor  will support automatic close order if the direction is correct and perform recovery if the direction is wrong. If you enter an order: 1. The price goes in the right direction and hits the   Min Profit Point ,   trailing stop 20% of the current profit. 2. The price goes in the opposite direction, the Expert Advisor will place the order with the volume is   Recovery Volume Percent  at the input, the distance to
