Smart Grid Trader MT5

SMART GRID TRADER MT5

Smart Grid Trader MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. The EA utilizes a smart grid trading approach combined with Bollinger Band-based market entries to identify trading opportunities and manage positions automatically.

Developer / Influencer / Full time Trader : Instagram ( 2.7 Million Followers ) 10 Years of trading experience.

Key Features:
• Fully automated trading
• Smart grid management system
• Bollinger Band entry logic
• Basket profit management
• Adjustable lot size and risk settings
• Configurable grid spacing
• Suitable for multiple Forex currency pairs
• Optimized for MetaTrader 5

Recommended Settings:
• Recommended Pair: AUDUSD
• Recommended Timeframe: M1
• Minimum Recommended Balance: $2,500

Inputs:

• Lot Size: 0.01
• Bollinger Bands Period: 20
• Bollinger Bands Deviation: 2.0
• Maximum Trades: 200
• Grid Delay Minutes: 1
• Minimum Distance Points: 20
• First Trade Take Profit: $0.50
• Basket Take Profit: $10.00

Although Smart Grid Trader MT5 can be used on most Forex currency pairs, AUDUSD on the M1 timeframe is recommended for stable and consistent performance based on extensive testing.

The EA automatically manages trade entries and basket exits, allowing traders to benefit from market fluctuations while maintaining a systematic trading approach.

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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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