EA VTrader

AI VTrader Hybrid — Advanced Hedged Grid Matrix

AI VTrader Hybrid is an institutional-grade, fully automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It combines a sophisticated Staged Block Grid Engine with an advanced Dynamic Hedging Matrix, allowing it to navigate volatile market environments with strict risk constraints.

Unlike traditional rigid grid systems that suffer during prolonged one-way trends, AI VTrader utilizes the Average Directional Index (ADX) trend detection mechanism alongside a real-time Automated Economic Calendar Shield to pause trading during high-impact news events and safely lock exposure.
For Contact Telegram: https://t.me/Dach_Trader_marketanalysis

🧠 Core Trading Logic

  • Universal Block Grid Engine: Instead of scaling lots blindly, the EA utilizes a unique staged block lot progression system. It scales lot sizes based on custom blocks, keeping drawdowns highly controlled.

  • Invisible Matrix Hedging: When a grid side faces strong directional momentum, the EA automatically calculates the exact delta required and deploys counter-hedges ( VTrader_Hedge ) to stabilize equity drawdowns.

  • Anti-Whipsaw Trend Filter: Powered by a dual-stage ADX engine, the EA instantly identifies market regimes, switching smoothly between a two-way grid in Sideway zones and single-directional execution in Strong Bullish/Bearish trends.

🛡️ Institutional Safe Guards & Shields

  • Automated Economic Calendar Shield: Fully integrated with the MQL5 Calendar API. The EA tracks high-importance USD news events, plots dynamic visual vertical lines directly onto your chart, and automatically pauses new cycle entries before and after the news release windows.

  • Dynamic Daily Target Shield: Set your hard daily profit targets in either absolute USD or account percentage. The moment the target is achieved, the EA safely clears the basket and locks out for the day to preserve gains.

  • Weekend Shield (Friday Lock): Automatically active during late Friday sessions to protect your capital from weekend market gaps and erratic low-liquidity spreads.

📊 Premium Interactive GUI Dashboard

AI VTrader features a beautiful, ultra-low-latency HUD right on your chart showing:

  • Real-time Net Floating PnL and active Drawdown percentages.

  • Detailed profit tracking (Today vs. Yesterday) and Cumulative Traded Volume.

  • Interactive Chart Buttons: Take immediate control with on-chart tactical actions like instant "Close All" basket purging and a toggle button to cleanly "Hide/Show" the dashboard interface.

⚙️ Recommended Settings

  • Primary Asset: Optimized heavily for XAUUSD (Gold) and major FX pairs.

  • Timeframe: M5, M15, or H1 (Depending on your risk tolerance).

  • Account Type: ECN, Raw Spread, or Cent accounts with low spreads and high leverage (1:500 recommended).

  • Minimum Balance:

    • Standard Account: $50,000+ (or use auto-lot optimization steps).

    • Cent Account: $500+ (50,000 cent units).

📝 Input Parameters Guide

  • === Staged Block Grid Settings === — Configure grid step triggers, block sizes, and custom lot increments.

  • === Basic Risk Management === — Control maximum initial lot sizing and strict global drawdown percentage limits.

  • === Institutional Safe Guards === — Max spread filtering, dynamic auto-lot scaling steps, and Friday evening lockout timers.

  • === Automated Economic Calendar Shield === — Toggle news filtering and set custom minutes to pause trading before/after events.

⚠️ Important Disclaimer & Recommendations

Before running on a live account, always test the EA in the MT5 Strategy Tester using "Every tick based on real ticks" to properly understand its grid mechanics and fine-tune your settings to match your broker's specific spreads.


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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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