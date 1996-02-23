Rebote en Bandas

In this product, a trading strategy is used with one of the indicators commonly used in the market, this in conjunction with a solid experience of the market in which the possible change in trend due to the touch of the Bollinger bands is observed. The candles in turn have to behave in such a way that it is understood that the trend will change due to its composition. On the other hand, the Take Profit as well as the Stop Loss will not have to be positioned since the algorithm is designed so that the Take Profit is set at the average of the last 20 periods, this making notion of the mean reversion strategy. The Stop Loss is set at the highest point of the candles that were outside the bands. The aforementioned applies to both purchase and sale operations. PARAMETERS: Inp4_VolumeSize: Its use is recommended at 0.1 for accounts that operate full lots and 1 for accounts that operate with micro lots. (Purchase transactions)

Inp8_VolumeSize: Its use is recommended at 0.1 for accounts that operate full lots and 1 for accounts that operate with micro lots. (Sales operations)This strategy, after backtesting with all the available currencies, is recommended for use with the following: Major: USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURUSD. Crosses: NZDJPY, AUDJPY, GBPJPY, AUDCHF The recommended minimum deposit for this strategy is $100. It is recommended to use a leverage of 1:25



















