Synchronize Objects on multiple charts

This indicator is a supporting tool which helps you draw/update any chart object once. The additions or changes are automatically synchronized to all linked chart windows of the same instrument.

Setup is simple. Open all required charts you want to work on, attach the indicator to each chart window and start using it.


Its only allowed to attach one indicator to each chart.

Once attached, you can draw on any chart (as long as it has this tool attached as indicator) and the drawing will show up on all other same instrument windows which has the indicator running.

This helps you to use a effective multi timeframe analysis without manually adding the objects again.


The tool contains a hotkey setup, default set to the "F" key. If you open a new chart for any analysis, but just now attached the indicator, you can press the hotkey on the parent window which will forcefully 

send all objects to the new chart.


Also included is a exclusion delimited string. You can input a semi colon list of prefixes. This can be useful if you run other indicators but dont want the output to be synchronized to the linked charts. Think about

a time remaining indicator for example.


