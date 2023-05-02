Zigzag indicator

The indicator works with two time periods, has a visual display of waves directly on the working chart and displays horizontal wave levels.

The ZigZag indicator connects significant tops and bottoms on the price chart with visible sloping lines that make it easier to perceive the wave movement and divides the waves into ranges by levels. Extremums are calculated by High \ Low prices or by Closing prices.

Wave levels are projected onto the next wave, which allows you to get support / resistance levels. Levels are calculated using the Fibonacci algorithm or use a linear relationship. The levels of the time period that has become, usually have a higher priority. Each level has a tooltip containing the necessary information about the level.

A feature of the ZigZag indicators is that a change in the price of an asset can cause a change in the previous value, which should be taken into account when making trading decisions only on the basis of such levels. However, such levels make it possible to make a judgment about the possible direction of movement of quotes and price values, where it is possible to change direction or slow down the movement.

The indicator algorithm is adapted to work at the current moment and is not intended for the analysis of historical data.

 

Input parameters

  • High period for plotting - high period for plotting levels
  • Waves plotting mode - level plotting mode ( Close or HighLow )
  • Levels plotting mode - level plotting mode ( Fibo or Line )
  • Backstep - number of bars to calculate
  • Style of Current period lines - style of current period levels
  • Style of High period lines - style of high period levels
  • Color of Up-Direction wave - color of levels with up direction
  • Color of Down-Direction wave - color of levels with downward direction

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Volume indicator
Aleksandr Puchkin
Indicators
The indicator works with two time periods, has a visual display of events directly on the working chart and is able to display horizontal levels that serve as support / resistance levels. Different values of formed volumes are displayed as a colored mark on the corresponding bar, from which levels are built, directed to the right side of the chart. On the working chart, the levels received from the older time period are also displayed. The display of levels and their properties are set in the in
Deal Calculator
Aleksandr Puchkin
Utilities
The trading calculator allows you to calculate the parameters of a deal before opening it and get the values of the margin, deal volume and risk, which allows you to fairly accurately evaluate the deal both in terms of possible loss and profit. It also displays the calculation method for the current instrument, profit currency, conversion rate, base currency, Equity size, position volume, risk in percent, Stop Loss and Take Profit sizes (in points, money and percentage), Stop Loss size ratio to
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