Volume indicator
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The indicator works with two time periods, has a visual display of events directly on the working chart and is able to display horizontal levels that serve as support / resistance levels.
Different values of formed volumes are displayed as a colored mark on the corresponding bar, from which levels are built, directed to the right side of the chart. On the working chart, the levels received from the older time period are also displayed. The display of levels and their properties are set in the indicator settings. The levels of the time period that has become, usually have a higher priority. Each level has a tooltip containing the necessary information about the level. The average range value (ATR) is used to obtain actual levels. It is possible to use both tick and real (if available) volume values.
The volume indicator is based on the idea implemented in the indicator “The Better Volume Indicator”.
The indicator algorithm is adapted to work at the current moment and is not intended for the analysis of historical data.
Displayed events
- VCU - climax of volume up on a large bar range
- VCN - volume climax neutral on a large bar range
- VCD - volume down climax on a large bar range
- HVC - high volume on low bar range
- VCHVC - Combination of VCU, VCN, VCD
- LV - low bar volume
*a more detailed description of the events displayed by the indicator is in the public domain under the original name.
Input parameters
- Volume mode: Tick / Real - selection of the volume data acquisition mode
- Range for calculate, pcs - number of bars to calculate
- Dot size multiplier - multiplier for changing the label size
- Displayed of levels for current period - display of levels for the current period
- Displayed of levels for high period - displaying levels for a high period
- High period for plotting - high period for plotting levels
- Number of displayed levels, pcs - number of displayed levels
- Style of Current period lines - style of current period levels
- Style of High period lines - style of high period levels
- Line for VCU, VCN, VCD, HVC, VCHVC, LV true:ON / false:OFF - display levels
- Color of VCU, VCN, VCD, HVC, VCHVC, LV mark - color of the mark
- Period for ATR calculate - period for calculating the average range (ATR)
- Bars for ATR calculate - number of bars to calculate the average range (ATR)