Volume indicator

The indicator works with two time periods, has a visual display of events directly on the working chart and is able to display horizontal levels that serve as support / resistance levels.

Different values of formed volumes are displayed as a colored mark on the corresponding bar, from which levels are built, directed to the right side of the chart. On the working chart, the levels received from the older time period are also displayed. The display of levels and their properties are set in the indicator settings. The levels of the time period that has become, usually have a higher priority. Each level has a tooltip containing the necessary information about the level. The average range value (ATR) is used to obtain actual levels. It is possible to use both tick and real (if available) volume values.

The volume indicator is based on the idea implemented in the indicator “The Better Volume Indicator”.

The indicator algorithm is adapted to work at the current moment and is not intended for the analysis of historical data.

 

Displayed events

  • VCU - climax of volume up on a large bar range
  • VCN - volume climax neutral on a large bar range
  • VCD - volume down climax on a large bar range
  • HVC - high volume on low bar range
  • VCHVC - Combination of VCU, VCN, VCD
  • LV - low bar volume

*a more detailed description of the events displayed by the indicator is in the public domain under the original name.

 

Input parameters

  • Volume mode: Tick / Real - selection of the volume data acquisition mode
  • Range for calculate, pcs - number of bars to calculate
  • Dot size multiplier - multiplier for changing the label size
  • Displayed of levels for current period - display of levels for the current period
  • Displayed of levels for high period - displaying levels for a high period
  • High period for plotting - high period for plotting levels
  • Number of displayed levels, pcs - number of displayed levels
  • Style of Current period lines - style of current period levels
  • Style of High period lines - style of high period levels
  • Line for VCU, VCN, VCD, HVC, VCHVC, LV true:ON / false:OFF - display levels
  • Color of VCU, VCN, VCD, HVC, VCHVC, LV mark - color of the mark
  • Period for ATR calculate - period for calculating the average range (ATR)
  • Bars for ATR calculate - number of bars to calculate the average range (ATR)

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The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Zigzag indicator
Aleksandr Puchkin
Indicators
The indicator works with two time periods, has a visual display of waves directly on the working chart and displays horizontal wave levels. The ZigZag indicator connects significant tops and bottoms on the price chart with visible sloping lines that make it easier to perceive the wave movement and divides the waves into ranges by levels. Extremums are calculated by High \ Low prices or by Closing prices. Wave levels are projected onto the next wave, which allows you to get support / resistance l
Deal Calculator
Aleksandr Puchkin
Utilities
The trading calculator allows you to calculate the parameters of a deal before opening it and get the values of the margin, deal volume and risk, which allows you to fairly accurately evaluate the deal both in terms of possible loss and profit. It also displays the calculation method for the current instrument, profit currency, conversion rate, base currency, Equity size, position volume, risk in percent, Stop Loss and Take Profit sizes (in points, money and percentage), Stop Loss size ratio to
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