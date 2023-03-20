The indicator works with two time periods, has a visual display of events directly on the working chart and is able to display horizontal levels that serve as support / resistance levels.

Different values of formed volumes are displayed as a colored mark on the corresponding bar, from which levels are built, directed to the right side of the chart. On the working chart, the levels received from the older time period are also displayed. The display of levels and their properties are set in the indicator settings. The levels of the time period that has become, usually have a higher priority. Each level has a tooltip containing the necessary information about the level. The average range value (ATR) is used to obtain actual levels. It is possible to use both tick and real (if available) volume values.

The volume indicator is based on the idea implemented in the indicator “The Better Volume Indicator”.

The indicator algorithm is adapted to work at the current moment and is not intended for the analysis of historical data.

Displayed events

VCU - climax of volume up on a large bar range

VCN - volume climax neutral on a large bar range

VCD - volume down climax on a large bar range

HVC - high volume on low bar range

VCHVC - Combination of VCU, VCN, VCD

LV - low bar volume

*a more detailed description of the events displayed by the indicator is in the public domain under the original name.

Input parameters