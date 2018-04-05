Boom300 Franco Tirador

Boom 300 Sniper 1.0 — Precision EA for Deriv Boom 300 Index

Boom 300 Sniper is an Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade Deriv's Boom 300 Index synthetic index. It combines an entry system based on exponential moving average crossovers with an intelligent grid module to maximize the capture of this instrument's characteristic bullish spikes.





🎯 Strategy

The system uses two exponential moving averages (fast and slow) configurable in period, shift, and timeframe, along with an additional candle ID filter that helps confirm the market context before enabling new entries. This combination allows trading the unique nature of the Boom 300—directional movements with abrupt spikes—while avoiding entries during periods of market noise.





⚙️ Risk Management and Grid

Configurable dynamic grid: adjustable grid size and levels (Grid_Size / Grid_Level) for controlled position scaling.





Independent and fully customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

Advanced Trailing Stop: Pip-based trailing system with configurable Stop, Step, and Start levels, allowing you to progressively secure profits as the price moves in your favor.

Volume filter (upper volume limit) to control maximum exposure during periods of high activity. Unique Magic Number per instance, ideal for running multiple configurations in parallel without conflicts.





📊 Technical Specifications

Compatible with Boom 300 Index (M1 recommended, adjustable to other timeframes).

Demo or live account; any broker with access to Deriv synthetics.

Recommended leverage: 1:100.

100% automated — no constant monitoring required.

Parameters fully adjustable via the Strategy Tester (included in the inputs section)..