Boom 500 Milenium
- Experts
-
Ignacio Agustin Mene FrancoMy name is Ignacio, I have more than 5 years of experience in the market, both forex and synthetic indices, I program indicators to provide the user with a better trade!
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
🔥 Boom 500 Millennium EA — Automated Trading System for Deriv Synthetic Indices
Boom 500 Millennium EA is an expert advisor specifically designed to trade the Deriv Boom 500 Index, leveraging its characteristic bullish spikes through a trend candlestick detection system on the M1 timeframe.
⚙️ Strategy
The EA analyzes the candlestick structure in real time to identify clear trending moments, entering the market with optimized logic to capture directional movements typical of Boom synthetic indices. Its decision engine filters out M1 noise and only trades when trend conditions are confirmed.
💰 Capital Management
Recommended capital: from $300 USD
Lot size range: 0.20 to 3.00 lots (auto-adjustable based on risk settings)
Suggested leverage: 1:100
Integrated risk management with dynamic SL/TP and broker minimum level validation (stops/freeze levels)
📊 Technical characteristics
Symbol: Boom 500 Index (Derivative)
Timeframe: M1
Execution mode: no delays, ideal execution
Backtesting modeling: all ticks (maximum accuracy)
Compatible with netting and hedging accounts
Integrated visual panel with real-time trading information
✅ Ideal for
Traders seeking exposure to synthetic indices with an automated system, without the need for constant monitoring, with adjustable parameters to adapt risk according to available capital.