Boom 500 Milenium

🔥 Boom 500 Millennium EA — Automated Trading System for Deriv Synthetic Indices

Boom 500 Millennium EA is an expert advisor specifically designed to trade the Deriv Boom 500 Index, leveraging its characteristic bullish spikes through a trend candlestick detection system on the M1 timeframe.


⚙️ Strategy

The EA analyzes the candlestick structure in real time to identify clear trending moments, entering the market with optimized logic to capture directional movements typical of Boom synthetic indices. Its decision engine filters out M1 noise and only trades when trend conditions are confirmed.


💰 Capital Management

Recommended capital: from $300 USD

Lot size range: 0.20 to 3.00 lots (auto-adjustable based on risk settings)

Suggested leverage: 1:100

Integrated risk management with dynamic SL/TP and broker minimum level validation (stops/freeze levels)

📊 Technical characteristics

Symbol: Boom 500 Index (Derivative)

Timeframe: M1

Execution mode: no delays, ideal execution

Backtesting modeling: all ticks (maximum accuracy)

Compatible with netting and hedging accounts

Integrated visual panel with real-time trading information

✅ Ideal for

Traders seeking exposure to synthetic indices with an automated system, without the need for constant monitoring, with adjustable parameters to adapt risk according to available capital.

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Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
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