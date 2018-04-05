Boom 500 Milenium

🔥 Boom 500 Millennium EA — Automated Trading System for Deriv Synthetic Indices

Boom 500 Millennium EA is an expert advisor specifically designed to trade the Deriv Boom 500 Index, leveraging its characteristic bullish spikes through a trend candlestick detection system on the M1 timeframe.





⚙️ Strategy

The EA analyzes the candlestick structure in real time to identify clear trending moments, entering the market with optimized logic to capture directional movements typical of Boom synthetic indices. Its decision engine filters out M1 noise and only trades when trend conditions are confirmed.





💰 Capital Management

Recommended capital: from $300 USD

Lot size range: 0.20 to 3.00 lots (auto-adjustable based on risk settings)

Suggested leverage: 1:100

Integrated risk management with dynamic SL/TP and broker minimum level validation (stops/freeze levels)

📊 Technical characteristics

Symbol: Boom 500 Index (Derivative)

Timeframe: M1

Execution mode: no delays, ideal execution

Backtesting modeling: all ticks (maximum accuracy)

Compatible with netting and hedging accounts

Integrated visual panel with real-time trading information

✅ Ideal for

Traders seeking exposure to synthetic indices with an automated system, without the need for constant monitoring, with adjustable parameters to adapt risk according to available capital.