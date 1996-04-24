XauUsd Scalper
- Indicators
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Ignacio Agustin Mene FrancoMy name is Ignacio, I have more than 5 years of experience in the market, both forex and synthetic indices, I program indicators to provide the user with a better trade!
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
Xau/Usd Scalper It is a unique indicator where it counts the low/high to make buy and sell entries! where you mark the entries with arrows next to the lows and highs used in m15/H1 to make longer and more valuable entries It is very simple and easy to use It also works for forex pairs and synthetic indices! Without further ado, enjoy! good profit World Investor!!